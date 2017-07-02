₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by JNBoss: 2:51pm
Roc Nation Act, Tiwa Savage looks like a tomboy in new photos. She wore a White Tshirt, Blue Jean and Green slides.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by 40kobo77: 2:52pm
What exactly is her skin complexion?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by dollarcoolcat(m): 2:53pm
Mami Jamal Queen T of 9ja... Ha8 her if u like buh that aint stoppin her
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by ghettowriter(m): 2:56pm
She looks Dope. really, she looks cool.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by Brown14(m): 3:07pm
my all time crush!!my all time crush!!my all time crush!!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by simplemach(m): 5:50pm
Just a night with this girl and I will be ok
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by Omotayor123(f): 5:51pm
Back to her old sef... Classical Tomboy
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by speedyconnect3: 5:51pm
Trashy
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by Jamidats: 5:51pm
Ok
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by Aniedi30(m): 5:52pm
u mean brother Tiwa savage
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by Suspect33(m): 5:52pm
chocolate is better than vanilla..
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by pyyxxaro: 5:52pm
She de form SHE'male abi
Cucumber fall on u
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by simplemach(m): 5:52pm
40kobo77:Don't you hear of multi colour?
Very common with Nigerian girls
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by pythonkid: 5:52pm
40kobo77:
na only that one u see abi, hate go finish u
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by chuks34(m): 5:52pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by oshe11(m): 5:53pm
Dnt know y I llke tomboys ALOT.....
BUT NOT THIS KINDA TIWA OWN OO
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by rossyc(f): 5:53pm
cute
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by twentyk(m): 5:53pm
tripping for that second pics mehn....dope shii
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by keypad1: 5:54pm
Two things i love about tiwa.
1 her bwrests, i would suck her Tips and squeeze it till she scream am okay.
2 her toto, will suck her klitoris well and dry, twingle her labia, finger her g spot well and fvck her from behind.
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by whizzyleejr(m): 5:54pm
This woman and pictures, dunno when she changed from a singer to a model
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by Austinoiz(m): 5:55pm
T Billz's jeans on the loose
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by eddybrigs: 5:55pm
simplemach:[img][/img]
A BRAVE ARTIST PLS SHARE HIS CUSTOMER MIGHT BE SOMEWHERE HERE
Follow @artbybuchicent . Call 08130151616
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by ipcraft(m): 5:55pm
Nice One!!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by bluegreenyellow(f): 5:56pm
Mama jam jam
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by masada: 5:56pm
African diva
Our very own Beyoncé
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by StarPlayer: 5:58pm
Omotayor123:You're too desperate for likes, that's why you keep changing dps
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by Oyindidi(f): 5:58pm
40kobo77:Colour riot
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by lific: 5:59pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by HonestyDoesPay: 5:59pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by NLProblemChild(m): 5:59pm
Make i fry Porn?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by Adeoluwa7070(m): 6:01pm
Suspect33:(Quote ) ( Report ) 785 Likes ( Like) ( Share )
|Re: Tiwa Savage Adorns Tomboy Look In New Photos by Nnannakalu: 6:01pm
Make I fry corn ni
