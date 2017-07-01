₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 3:08pm On Jul 02
Raw talent right here... Nigerian guy, Adewusi Olarewaju Sundaylio used a bread and a Biro Case to do a pen touch for any type of android phone or iPad.
Pls watch the video and confirm it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcZF6EaC-3s
SOURCE: http://www.nairanaijanews.com/2017/07/watch-video-nigerian-guy-made-android.html
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 3:08pm On Jul 02
good job bro
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Evablizin(f): 3:22pm On Jul 02
Are the phones working?
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by NNAMDIII(m): 3:26pm On Jul 02
auntysimbiat:Good job?? Nawa for you
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by EKITI001: 3:27pm On Jul 02
wow .. It worked...
just tested with my huawei media pad.. android phone
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by lekjons(m): 6:07pm On Jul 02
abeg who get mb?
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by josephine123: 7:11pm On Jul 02
naija no dey carry last.. lalasticlala seun, come see your brother teaching us how to improvise... kudos
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by tafat: 10:26pm On Jul 02
Nice work
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by austino677(m): 10:30pm On Jul 02
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Olarababy(f): 12:22am
ayam not understanding
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by nestic(m): 3:06pm
haha creativity.. see raw talent.. i neva thought of these... lalasticlala sorry seun where is u.. if na evans or snake thread e for don reach FTP now see raw talent and creativity dey beg for views chaii #shift lemme park my bag and remove from hia... Ahyaf left
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by DatLagboi: 4:48pm
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:48pm
What's there...
Anything can be used as stylus on an Android phone
Nonsense invention,
His mates are designing Solar powered Robots.
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Whuna(m): 4:49pm
Very very innovative
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by aleeyus(m): 4:49pm
Olarababy:Likewise
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Divay22(f): 4:49pm
I don't even understand what he used
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by OVA200(m): 4:50pm
Nice one bro.
If we can put all the talent in this country to use am confident we will be greater than most world leading country.
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Kenbubble(m): 4:50pm
Mtchew
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by oladimejiX: 4:51pm
Like seriously? bread
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Akalia(m): 4:51pm
Evablizin:Are the phones working? I believe is the appropriate way.
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by dacovajnr: 4:51pm
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by theophorus(m): 4:52pm
Okay ooo
Abeg make he find better work do joor.
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by me69: 4:52pm
Is this what we are supposed to export to other countries
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Nymbols1(m): 4:53pm
lol
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Tahrah(f): 4:55pm
Okay
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by ajalawole(m): 4:56pm
My NCAN comrade kindly take note of the name..... The news is not about developer please. So those developer should kindly keep kwayet
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by dbynonetwork: 4:56pm
Afonjas are lost... For example "Aja" just above me
Someone should tell them that those from the land of the rising sun are more creative and always think out of the box...
Afonjaass should note that car spare parts,phones, power bank and thousands of electrical fittings are manufactured in Aba n Nnewi..
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by dbynonetwork: 4:57pm
A
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by solid3(m): 4:58pm
What happens when the bread dries off?
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by KingEbukasBlog(m): 4:58pm
What's going on here abeg
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Evablizin(f): 5:00pm
Akalia:thank you :-)
|Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Mopelawlar: 5:08pm
abeg mak he park well jaree
