Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 3:08pm On Jul 02


Raw talent right here... Nigerian guy, Adewusi Olarewaju Sundaylio used a bread and a Biro Case to do a pen touch for any type of android phone or iPad.

Pls watch the video and confirm it


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcZF6EaC-3s



SOURCE: http://www.nairanaijanews.com/2017/07/watch-video-nigerian-guy-made-android.html

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by auntysimbiat(f): 3:08pm On Jul 02
good job bro
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Evablizin(f): 3:22pm On Jul 02
Are the phones working?
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by NNAMDIII(m): 3:26pm On Jul 02
auntysimbiat:
good job bro
Good job?? Nawa for you undecided undecided

8 Likes

Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by EKITI001: 3:27pm On Jul 02
wow .. It worked...
just tested with my huawei media pad.. android phone
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by lekjons(m): 6:07pm On Jul 02
abeg who get mb?

2 Likes

Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by josephine123: 7:11pm On Jul 02
naija no dey carry last.. lalasticlala seun, come see your brother teaching us how to improvise... kudos
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by tafat: 10:26pm On Jul 02
Nice work
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by austino677(m): 10:30pm On Jul 02
grin
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Olarababy(f): 12:22am
ayam not understanding
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by nestic(m): 3:06pm
haha creativity.. see raw talent.. i neva thought of these... lalasticlala sorry seun where is u.. if na evans or snake thread e for don reach FTP now see raw talent and creativity dey beg for views chaii #shift lemme park my bag and remove from hia... Ahyaf left

1 Like

Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by DatLagboi: 4:48pm
Guys get a nice Secure and Responsive website/blog
Contact 2kconcept Today,
Numbers are in the signature


Neat Ps3 slim console available for sale,
320gb jailbreaked with 7 latest games,
price 50k,
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:48pm
shocked

What's there...

Anything can be used as stylus on an Android phone


Nonsense invention,
His mates are designing Solar powered Robots.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Whuna(m): 4:49pm
Very very innovative
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by aleeyus(m): 4:49pm
Olarababy:
ayam not understanding
Likewise

1 Like

Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Divay22(f): 4:49pm
I don't even understand what he used
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by OVA200(m): 4:50pm
Nice one bro.
If we can put all the talent in this country to use am confident we will be greater than most world leading country.
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Kenbubble(m): 4:50pm
Mtchew
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by oladimejiX: 4:51pm
Like seriously? bread shocked
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Akalia(m): 4:51pm
Evablizin:
Is the phones working?
Are the phones working? I believe is the appropriate way.
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by dacovajnr: 4:51pm
grin
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by theophorus(m): 4:52pm
Okay ooo

Abeg make he find better work do joor.
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by me69: 4:52pm
Is this what we are supposed to export to other countries

3 Likes

Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Nymbols1(m): 4:53pm
lol
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Tahrah(f): 4:55pm
Okay
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by ajalawole(m): 4:56pm
My NCAN comrade kindly take note of the name..... The news is not about developer please. So those developer should kindly keep kwayet
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by dbynonetwork: 4:56pm
Afonjas are lost... For example "Aja" just above me

Someone should tell them that those from the land of the rising sun are more creative and always think out of the box...
Afonjaass should note that car spare parts,phones, power bank and thousands of electrical fittings are manufactured in Aba n Nnewi..
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by dbynonetwork: 4:57pm
A
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by solid3(m): 4:58pm
What happens when the bread dries off?

1 Like

Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by KingEbukasBlog(m): 4:58pm
What's going on here abeg

1 Like

Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Evablizin(f): 5:00pm
Akalia:
Are the phones working? I believe is the appropriate way.
thank you :-)
Re: Guy Makes Android Phone/Ipad Pen Touch With Bread (Video) by Mopelawlar: 5:08pm
abeg mak he park well jaree angry angry angry

(0) (1) (Reply)

