Raw talent right here... Nigerian guy, Adewusi Olarewaju Sundaylio used a bread and a Biro Case to do a pen touch for any type of android phone or iPad.



Pls watch the video and confirm it





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcZF6EaC-3s







Raw talent right here... Nigerian guy, Adewusi Olarewaju Sundaylio used a bread and a Biro Case to do a pen touch for any type of android phone or iPad.

good job bro

Are the phones working?

auntysimbiat:

good job bro Good job?? Nawa for you Good job?? Nawa for you 8 Likes

wow .. It worked...

just tested with my huawei media pad.. android phone

abeg who get mb? 2 Likes

naija no dey carry last.. lalasticlala seun, come see your brother teaching us how to improvise... kudos

Nice work

ayam not understanding

haha creativity.. see raw talent.. i neva thought of these... lalasticlala sorry seun where is u.. if na evans or snake thread e for don reach FTP now see raw talent and creativity dey beg for views chaii #shift lemme park my bag and remove from hia... Ahyaf left 1 Like

What's there...



Anything can be used as stylus on an Android phone





Nonsense invention,

Very very innovative

Olarababy:

ayam not understanding Likewise Likewise 1 Like

I don't even understand what he used

Nice one bro.

If we can put all the talent in this country to use am confident we will be greater than most world leading country.

Mtchew

Like seriously? bread

Evablizin:

Abeg make he find better work do joor.

Is this what we are supposed to export to other countries 3 Likes

My NCAN comrade kindly take note of the name..... The news is not about developer please. So those developer should kindly keep kwayet

Afonjas are lost... For example "Aja" just above me



Someone should tell them that those from the land of the rising sun are more creative and always think out of the box...

Afonjaass should note that car spare parts,phones, power bank and thousands of electrical fittings are manufactured in Aba n Nnewi..

What happens when the bread dries off? 1 Like

What's going on here abeg 1 Like

Akalia:

Are the phones working? I believe is the appropriate way. thank you :-) thank you :-)