₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,419 members, 3,631,680 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 July 2017 at 05:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) (2799 Views)
Flavour Ft. Phyno – Loose Guard / VIDEO - Tekno Ft. PHYNO, Flavour - Duro Remix (download) / New Audio + Video : Flavour Ft. P-square - Sexy Rosey (Download) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 3:44pm
Check out this new tune called Loose Guard featuring Phyno, off his 5th studio release Album. Tune was produced by Young John.
--------------------> Anusiobi Itfranklyn
DOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/06/28/flavour-ft-phyno-loose-guard-ijele-ft-zoro/
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Benekruku(m): 3:50pm
Cool Noise!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by BroZuma: 3:58pm
Nice
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by ItalianWine(f): 3:58pm
Your Pastor has 7 bodyguards and you only have his sticker on your car to Protect you. Is your brain paining you? Who is deceiving who?
5 Likes
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Naijahelm: 3:59pm
Nice
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by doubler(m): 3:59pm
Cool hommies
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by chesterlee(m): 3:59pm
Beasts from the East!!
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by jegz25(m): 3:59pm
wack musics everywhere
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by skitkid2(m): 4:00pm
K
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Diasyluv(f): 4:01pm
Nice
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Chydoskyslark: 4:03pm
I have to download it now
2 Likes
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by ascaloth(m): 4:04pm
Ok
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by NACAON(m): 4:06pm
AWESOME
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Desdola(m): 4:08pm
Nice one from Mr flavour
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by eminence866(m): 4:09pm
You know how to do it better.
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by speedyconnect3: 4:09pm
I just downloaded
2 Likes
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by NeutralJUDGE(m): 4:13pm
she dey mek me dey loose guard....
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Abagworo(m): 4:25pm
"Ijele" with Zoro is better.
1 Like
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by kagari: 4:26pm
Nice one
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by kingsleyAba: 4:27pm
I have replay this song 64 time..... E sweet dye
2 Likes
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by LasGidiOwner: 4:28pm
Omambala boiz..rich forever
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by DavidTheGeek: 4:28pm
Been rocking this song since early this week.
You may not know Naija Jam Alert allows you download new Naija songs and music videos right on your android device for free. Quickly [Download it here] now.
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Gammfreak(m): 4:32pm
wooow...this song is a big jam, I can't wait to c the video
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Goldfaze1: 4:46pm
ItalianWine:stop taking egbo it has destroy many lives, your comment has no link with the post.
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by ABJDOT(m): 4:54pm
Phyno why hiding your hand.....show it make we see the original Patek Philippe watch.
|Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Nduemma12(m): 5:01pm
Kpolu mu confo!!!!
OMG I'm loosing my mind ehhh she de make de loose guard.
Phyno Alobam is a real beast to the east.
3 Likes
(0) (Reply)
Ikechukwu Ft M.i - We Go Hard / Ikechukwu Is No Longer Signed To Storm Records, He Is Now Part Of Mo-hit / Music: Wizkid – Sound It (prod. By Sarz)
Viewing this topic: PedroJP(m), pitapromiz, Jemc(m), gozman91, Poshbrown(m), eitsei(m), Jerry2i(m), WfBabakhay(m), Nzenzemulu(m), anitank(f), 2pep(m), HIPROFILE(m), Snow5, honest1480(m), tony5448, chefdoeuvre, jewishboy, trila01(m), HenryHill, Decypher, Manfred05(m), Spencer101(m), Nathan2016, Amos15 and 31 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15