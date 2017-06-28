₦airaland Forum

Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 3:44pm
Check out this new tune called Loose Guard featuring Phyno, off his 5th studio release Album. Tune was produced by Young John.

--------------------> Anusiobi Itfranklyn

DOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/06/28/flavour-ft-phyno-loose-guard-ijele-ft-zoro/

Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Benekruku(m): 3:50pm
Cool Noise!

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by BroZuma: 3:58pm
Nice
Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by ItalianWine(f): 3:58pm
Your Pastor has 7 bodyguards and you only have his sticker on your car to Protect you. Is your brain paining you? Who is deceiving who?grin cheesy cheesy

5 Likes

Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Naijahelm: 3:59pm
Nice
Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by doubler(m): 3:59pm
Cool hommies

Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by chesterlee(m): 3:59pm
Beasts from the East!!
Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by jegz25(m): 3:59pm
wack musics everywhere
Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by skitkid2(m): 4:00pm
K
Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Diasyluv(f): 4:01pm
Nice
Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Chydoskyslark: 4:03pm
I have to download it now

2 Likes

Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by ascaloth(m): 4:04pm
Ok
Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by NACAON(m): 4:06pm
AWESOME
Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Desdola(m): 4:08pm
Nice one from Mr flavour
Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by eminence866(m): 4:09pm
You know how to do it better.

1 Like

Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by speedyconnect3: 4:09pm
I just downloaded

2 Likes

Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by NeutralJUDGE(m): 4:13pm
she dey mek me dey loose guard....

1 Like

Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Abagworo(m): 4:25pm
"Ijele" with Zoro is better.

1 Like

Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by kagari: 4:26pm
Nice one
Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by kingsleyAba: 4:27pm
I have replay this song 64 time..... E sweet dye

2 Likes

Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by LasGidiOwner: 4:28pm
Omambala boiz..rich forever
Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by DavidTheGeek: 4:28pm
cheesy Been rocking this song since early this week.

Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Gammfreak(m): 4:32pm
wooow...this song is a big jam, I can't wait to c the video
Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Goldfaze1: 4:46pm
ItalianWine:
Your Pastor has 7 bodyguards and you only have his sticker on your car to Protect you. Is your brain paining you? Who is deceiving who?grin cheesy cheesy
stop taking egbo it has destroy many lives, your comment has no link with the post.
Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by ABJDOT(m): 4:54pm
Phyno why hiding your hand.....show it make we see the original Patek Philippe watch.
Re: Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) by Nduemma12(m): 5:01pm
Kpolu mu confo!!!!
OMG I'm loosing my mind ehhh she de make de loose guard.
Phyno Alobam is a real beast to the east. shocked

3 Likes

