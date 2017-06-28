Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Flavour Ft Phyno – "Loose Guard" (audio) (2799 Views)

--------------------> Anusiobi Itfranklyn



DOWNLOAD VIA: Check out this new tune called Loose Guard featuring Phyno, off his 5th studio release Album. Tune was produced by Young John.--------------------> Anusiobi ItfranklynDOWNLOAD VIA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/06/28/flavour-ft-phyno-loose-guard-ijele-ft-zoro/

Cool Noise! 1 Like 1 Share

Nice

Your Pastor has 7 bodyguards and you only have his sticker on your car to Protect you. Is your brain paining you? Who is deceiving who? 5 Likes

Nice

Cool hommies

Beasts from the East!!

wack musics everywhere

K

Nice

I have to download it now 2 Likes

Ok

AWESOME

Nice one from Mr flavour

You know how to do it better. 1 Like

I just downloaded 2 Likes

she dey mek me dey loose guard.... 1 Like

"Ijele" with Zoro is better. 1 Like

Nice one

I have replay this song 64 time..... E sweet dye 2 Likes

Omambala boiz..rich forever

Been rocking this song since early this week.



wooow...this song is a big jam, I can't wait to c the video

Your Pastor has 7 bodyguards and you only have his sticker on your car to Protect you. Is your brain paining you? Who is deceiving who? stop taking egbo it has destroy many lives, your comment has no link with the post. stop taking egbo it has destroy many lives, your comment has no link with the post.

Phyno why hiding your hand.....show it make we see the original Patek Philippe watch.