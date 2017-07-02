Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate (13944 Views)

This Nigerian man is marrying his Ghanaian woman and people are wondering which Jollof would be served at the wedding!



When Nigeria meets Ghana! What will you be expecting?This Nigerian man is marrying his Ghanaian woman and people are wondering which Jollof would be served at the wedding!







But who cares sha, attendees will juz eat what they gonna serve



Prolly 50-50But who cares sha, attendees will juz eat what they gonna serve

The babe above me has said it all 3 Likes

Make dem allow this "jollof rice" iss rest in peace now! 7 Likes 1 Share

IamKashyBaby:







But who cares sha, attendees will juz eat what they gonna serve



Prolly 50-50But who cares sha, attendees will juz eat what they gonna serve

Always on every topic. Always on every topic. 4 Likes





Some marriage choices break my heart

..





Shebi this one married this girl so his family can brag that their son married a foreigner?



Some marriage choices break my heart..Shebi this one married this girl so his family can brag that their son married a foreigner?Na wa sha.

my Igbo wife cannot cook

While my Yoruba concubine can Cook to save her life

What should I do

Am itsekiri 1 Like 2 Shares

Nigerian of course



Nigerian Mom - The Jollof rice will be prepared by Iya Bode.

GM - Noo

NM: Why ?

Ghanaian Mom - No ooooh, i dont want people to go back home and think I have killed their people oooooh

Naija mom - How?

GHM - becos they will use 5 basket of pepper for just 1 bag of Rice







12 Likes

Togo's jollof will do 11 Likes

click like for Nigerian, share for Ghanian 21 Likes 7 Shares

9ja own





Re open Lautech

Serve both..

I can even my use swallow compliment am..

Nigeria land mass is bigger than Ghana's so in essence our very own naija jollof rice should be served there case closed !!!! 2 Likes

ochobaba:

The babe above me has said it all

Rice is Rice as long as wedding is concern 1 Like

Angolan Jollof! 4 Likes

I know say she Sabi cook waje 2 Likes

THEY SHOULD SERVE NAIJA JOLLOF JOR AND PUT GHANA MEAT ...ATLEAST ITS EQUAL.. 3 Likes

.

As I greedy man wey I be



I go eat both

Waje korh, seyi shay ni

bZoMa:

I know say she Sabi cook waje

A hungry stomach can never engage in such an argument.

Even if you like, bring South Sudan jollof rice, the hungry man will Evans it with his mouth and then Buratai it into the stomach. 3 Likes

Both should be made available for guests' choice on that day.



The server will ask: Nigeria's jolof or Ghana's jollof?



This should be test of which one is better.



The third option will be mixture of the two. As in Both countries' side by side in the plate like we serve jollof and fried rice together here. 2 Likes

neroflo:

my Igbo wife cannot cook

While my Yoruba concubine can Cook to save her life

What should I do

Am itsekiri





Introduce the two women to themselves.



Introduce the two women to themselves.Let your Yoruba concubine cook for your Igbo wife who in turn brings it home to serve you.

Much fire on the mountain in Nigeria than dis jollof bullshit

jollof rice ko jollof rice ni mitchewww making ftc gradually

When Buhari is missing, all we want to be distracted with is Jollof rice.... Who e epp?

They should just play it neutral and serve senegalese jollof rice.

A happy married life to them and may they reap the fruits of their marriage.





2plate please wit kpomo.... So far say rice dy inside d jellof rice2plate please wit kpomo....