₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,570 members, 3,632,233 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 July 2017 at 11:28 PM

Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate - Romance - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate (13944 Views)

Man And His Fiancee's Bum In Doggie Pre-Wedding Photos / Photo Of Half Unclad Lady And A Guy Sparks Heated Online Debate. See Why / 10 Similarities Between Nigerian Ladies And Policemen (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by toba400: 4:19pm
When Nigeria meets Ghana! What will you be expecting?

This Nigerian man is marrying his Ghanaian woman and people are wondering which Jollof would be served at the wedding!

Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/02/photos-marriage-between-nigerian-man-and-ghanaian-bride-sparks-up-jollof-rice-debate/


cc; lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by IamKashyBaby(f): 4:28pm
grin

Prolly 50-50 grin
But who cares sha, attendees will juz eat what they gonna serve grin

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by ochobaba(m): 4:35pm
The babe above me has said it all

3 Likes

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Tolexander: 4:46pm
Make dem allow this "jollof rice" iss rest in peace now!

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Kellibae(f): 4:53pm
IamKashyBaby:
grin

Prolly 50-50 grin
But who cares sha, attendees will juz eat what they gonna serve grin


Always on every topic.

4 Likes

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by NwaAmaikpe: 9:45pm
shocked

Some marriage choices break my heart
..


Shebi this one married this girl so his family can brag that their son married a foreigner?

Na wa sha.

21 Likes 1 Share

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by neroflo: 9:45pm
my Igbo wife cannot cook
While my Yoruba concubine can Cook to save her life
What should I do
Am itsekiri cry cry

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by seunny4lif(m): 9:45pm
Nigerian of course grin

Nigerian Mom - The Jollof rice will be prepared by Iya Bode.
GM - Noo
NM: Why ?
Ghanaian Mom - No ooooh, i dont want people to go back home and think I have killed their people oooooh
Naija mom - How?
GHM - becos they will use 5 basket of pepper for just 1 bag of Rice grin grin



12 Likes

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by maverickdude(m): 9:45pm
Togo's jollof will do cheesy

11 Likes

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by fastgyal(f): 9:45pm
click like for Nigerian, share for Ghanian

21 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by adewuyiade: 9:46pm
9ja own


Re open Lautech
Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by LastSurvivor11: 9:46pm
Serve both..
I can even my use swallow compliment am..
Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Satansadvocate: 9:46pm
Nigeria land mass is bigger than Ghana's so in essence our very own naija jollof rice should be served there case closed !!!!

2 Likes

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by ymee(m): 9:46pm
ochobaba:
The babe above me has said it all
Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Evablizin(f): 9:46pm
Rice is Rice as long as wedding is concern

1 Like

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Benekruku(m): 9:46pm
Angolan Jollof!

4 Likes

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by bZoMa(m): 9:46pm
I know say she Sabi cook waje

2 Likes

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Anticqz: 9:47pm
THEY SHOULD SERVE NAIJA JOLLOF JOR AND PUT GHANA MEAT ...ATLEAST ITS EQUAL..

3 Likes

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 9:47pm
.
Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Young03(m): 9:48pm
As I greedy man wey I be

I go eat both
Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Fabulocity(f): 9:48pm
Waje korh, seyi shay ni
bZoMa:
I know say she Sabi cook waje

2 Likes

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Amarabae(f): 9:48pm
A hungry stomach can never engage in such an argument.
Even if you like, bring South Sudan jollof rice, the hungry man will Evans it with his mouth and then Buratai it into the stomach.

3 Likes

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by datola: 9:48pm
Both should be made available for guests' choice on that day.

The server will ask: Nigeria's jolof or Ghana's jollof?

This should be test of which one is better.

The third option will be mixture of the two. As in Both countries' side by side in the plate like we serve jollof and fried rice together here.

2 Likes

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by NwaAmaikpe: 9:48pm
neroflo:
my Igbo wife cannot cook
While my Yoruba concubine can Cook to save her life
What should I do
Am itsekiri cry cry

shocked

Introduce the two women to themselves.

Let your Yoruba concubine cook for your Igbo wife who in turn brings it home to serve you.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by DatLagboi: 9:48pm
angry
Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by kennieG: 9:48pm
Much fire on the mountain in Nigeria than dis jollof bullshit
Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by ismailibnbashir: 9:49pm
jollof rice ko jollof rice ni mitchewww making ftc gradually
Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Integrityfarms(m): 9:49pm
When Buhari is missing, all we want to be distracted with is Jollof rice.... Who e epp?
Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by tesppidd: 9:49pm
They should just play it neutral and serve senegalese jollof rice.
Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by dumo1(m): 9:50pm
A happy married life to them and may they reap the fruits of their marriage.
Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Flexy2vybes(m): 9:50pm
So far say rice dy inside d jellof rice

2plate please wit kpomo.... grin grin grin
Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 9:50pm
Ghanaian food is as dirty as Yoruba food no difference.

Banku is the only food i see in Ghana it smells as Linda punna.

2 Likes

(0) (1) (Reply)

Funny Pictures That Tall Guys Can Relate To / Ladies Your Take On Guys With Six Packs(my Pics As Case Study) / I'm 24 And Still A Virgin!

Viewing this topic: ammyluv2002(f), mangala14(m), Royruky(m), Seyeah23(m), chybosaint(m), BerryAnny(m), nedublink(m), deepwater(f), GeneralJyds, achieversbizpro(m), skiddie(m), joezzyhpal(m), Harmored(m), omosisko(m), Tolulopefinest(m), liciouspee(f), Frank3n2(m), STEVENcrack(m), tolex34(m), ollah1, Bobopupa, Tezboi(m), micskales(m), kolemark22(m), GlorifiedTunde(m), Sampao, shofu88, anochuks08(m), good4all40, Wolexpoly, Ziinno(f), axeman10(m), Darey207(m), teanumi(f), defemie(m), hassanbot, Charbless(m), lancee(m), hobat4cash(m), mevisbleek, jayJR(m) and 43 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.