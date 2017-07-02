₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by toba400: 4:19pm
When Nigeria meets Ghana! What will you be expecting?
This Nigerian man is marrying his Ghanaian woman and people are wondering which Jollof would be served at the wedding!
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by IamKashyBaby(f): 4:28pm
Prolly 50-50
But who cares sha, attendees will juz eat what they gonna serve
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by ochobaba(m): 4:35pm
The babe above me has said it all
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Tolexander: 4:46pm
Make dem allow this "jollof rice" iss rest in peace now!
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Kellibae(f): 4:53pm
IamKashyBaby:
Always on every topic.
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by NwaAmaikpe: 9:45pm
Some marriage choices break my heart
..
Shebi this one married this girl so his family can brag that their son married a foreigner?
Na wa sha.
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by neroflo: 9:45pm
my Igbo wife cannot cook
While my Yoruba concubine can Cook to save her life
What should I do
Am itsekiri
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by seunny4lif(m): 9:45pm
Nigerian of course
Nigerian Mom - The Jollof rice will be prepared by Iya Bode.
GM - Noo
NM: Why ?
Ghanaian Mom - No ooooh, i dont want people to go back home and think I have killed their people oooooh
Naija mom - How?
GHM - becos they will use 5 basket of pepper for just 1 bag of Rice
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by maverickdude(m): 9:45pm
Togo's jollof will do
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by fastgyal(f): 9:45pm
click like for Nigerian, share for Ghanian
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by adewuyiade: 9:46pm
9ja own
Re open Lautech
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by LastSurvivor11: 9:46pm
Serve both..
I can even my use swallow compliment am..
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Satansadvocate: 9:46pm
Nigeria land mass is bigger than Ghana's so in essence our very own naija jollof rice should be served there case closed !!!!
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by ymee(m): 9:46pm
ochobaba:
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Evablizin(f): 9:46pm
Rice is Rice as long as wedding is concern
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Benekruku(m): 9:46pm
Angolan Jollof!
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by bZoMa(m): 9:46pm
I know say she Sabi cook waje
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Anticqz: 9:47pm
THEY SHOULD SERVE NAIJA JOLLOF JOR AND PUT GHANA MEAT ...ATLEAST ITS EQUAL..
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 9:47pm
.
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Young03(m): 9:48pm
As I greedy man wey I be
I go eat both
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Fabulocity(f): 9:48pm
Waje korh, seyi shay ni
bZoMa:
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Amarabae(f): 9:48pm
A hungry stomach can never engage in such an argument.
Even if you like, bring South Sudan jollof rice, the hungry man will Evans it with his mouth and then Buratai it into the stomach.
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by datola: 9:48pm
Both should be made available for guests' choice on that day.
The server will ask: Nigeria's jolof or Ghana's jollof?
This should be test of which one is better.
The third option will be mixture of the two. As in Both countries' side by side in the plate like we serve jollof and fried rice together here.
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by NwaAmaikpe: 9:48pm
neroflo:
Introduce the two women to themselves.
Let your Yoruba concubine cook for your Igbo wife who in turn brings it home to serve you.
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by DatLagboi: 9:48pm
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by kennieG: 9:48pm
Much fire on the mountain in Nigeria than dis jollof bullshit
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by ismailibnbashir: 9:49pm
jollof rice ko jollof rice ni mitchewww making ftc gradually
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Integrityfarms(m): 9:49pm
When Buhari is missing, all we want to be distracted with is Jollof rice.... Who e epp?
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by tesppidd: 9:49pm
They should just play it neutral and serve senegalese jollof rice.
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by dumo1(m): 9:50pm
A happy married life to them and may they reap the fruits of their marriage.
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by Flexy2vybes(m): 9:50pm
So far say rice dy inside d jellof rice
2plate please wit kpomo....
|Re: Marriage Between Nigerian Man And Ghanaian Bride Sparks Up Jollof Rice Debate by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 9:50pm
Ghanaian food is as dirty as Yoruba food no difference.
Banku is the only food i see in Ghana it smells as Linda punna.
2 Likes
