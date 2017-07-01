₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by LegendVibes: 4:50pm
Police in Ghana have reportedly launched a manhunt for a lady identified as one Nana And Asare, who allegedly disappeared with cars, luggage, other valuable items belonging to an EU-based Ghanaian man, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, (pictured) whom she met on Facebook and started a relationship with.
Kingsley posted the photos on his Facebook asking for information that could lead to her arrest.
"This lady has duped me heavily, if u know her where about kindly assist me to get her arrested.
Anyone who can help me in helping me get her arrested will be rewarded handsomely" he wrote.
See Photos Of The Lady Below;
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by LegendVibes: 4:51pm
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Franzinni: 7:52pm
Did you learn the lesson God wanted to teach you?
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 7:55pm
see the kind old woman he carry... this Ghanian self
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by sunnysunny69(m): 10:03pm
Awashing all those toilets and late night security jobs in Europe, the mumu entrust his cars and valuables with an old cargo like that. This kind woman begs God everyday for just one opportunity and now she has it.
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:03pm
Chei
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by DRAGNETISGAY: 10:03pm
Facebook love is usually a scam arrangement....
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by leoweblinkblog(m): 10:03pm
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by OrestesDante: 10:03pm
Lesson are learnt in the hard way or harder way.
Perhaps Hardest way
To see this woman again? I no sure
You're duped bro! Take Heart.
The woman don old self
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 10:03pm
Hm look at this one who will help you and find this mama finish what you started,when the lomance was good we did'nt know now the music has changed you are calling for help slay king with lizard brain
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:04pm
God has answered her call.
And for the mumu who left the pretty girls in the EU to date an old broke online Ghanaian..... Ntooor.
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Edu3Again: 10:04pm
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by EgunMogaji(m): 10:04pm
ELKHALIFAISIS:
Na luxury model now
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by ymee(m): 10:04pm
ELKHALIFAISIS:
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by AAinEqGuinea: 10:05pm
She dupes bros? running off with our seductive shiny trinkets ??
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by BornAgainMay: 10:05pm
I stopped trusting humanity after I gave my own sister 200k I saved and she spent it on the family..
To even give my wife a kobo to keep would be a big problem for me
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by slawomir: 10:05pm
but this guy nor try at all. see the kind mama iyabo when he go start relationship with for facebook.
when sweet sixteen full facebook
OK. where is my torch light
let the search begin
until we find your property. but for now rest in peace to your property
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by oshe11(m): 10:05pm
u call dis old ashawo wit squeezed face n fallen bwest like ejaculated dicke LADY
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by bumi10: 10:06pm
hmmm
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by wizkidblogger(f): 10:06pm
RIP to the properties
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Biggers82: 10:07pm
see the kind of dusty woman you go carry fine boy like you go dey eat rotten pussy please I will not help you fine anybody you are just a goon
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by bumi10: 10:07pm
hdhdh
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Benekruku(m): 10:07pm
See the guy sef!
If I be the woman sef, I for just use am for money rituals inclusive
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Gobhanky: 10:07pm
If she open her pussi now.
U go see how diff men dick go hard
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by BigJakie: 10:07pm
NEGODU!!!... Just negodu the kind of woman scamming you... SMH...
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by HenryDion: 10:08pm
That was her payment nah... Anyway, visit www.entmirror.com
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by luckynzo(m): 10:08pm
People never learn
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by bZoMa(m): 10:09pm
Facebook wahala
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by klassykute(m): 10:12pm
Raped?
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by maverickdude(m): 10:13pm
This woman is old na.. The guy really fall hand
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by Deseo(f): 10:14pm
I think she's a prostitute he didn't pay (well), so she paid herself with his valuables.
|Re: Lady Absconds With Properties Of Her Facebook Lover In Ghana (Photos) by bukola08: 10:15pm
Lol
