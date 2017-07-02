₦airaland Forum

FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by ijustdey: 5:57pm
The federal government has fine-tuned plans to punish and possibly jail entertainers who evade taxes after the nine-month grace period set out by the recently launched voluntary asset and income declaration scheme (VAIDS).

TheCable learnt that for 15 months, the federal government via various agencies and departments, to include the private sector, has been gathering information on tax compliance of many celebrities and high net worth individuals in the country.

“Highly qualified” agents of the federal ministry of finance have worked with the banks, Nigeria Financial Intelligent Unit (NFIU), bureau de change (BDCs), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), to monitor the degree of tax compliance of many celebrities and high net worth individuals.

The government has also reviewed land ownership, ownership of exotic cars, yatchs, private jets and other luxurious properties to understand the earnings and assets of many of these persons, relative to their taxes.

Following massive revelations, the government launched VAIDS, a scheme that allows these celebrities and other Nigerians to declare their assets and income, and pay necessary taxes without interest, penalty or investigation.

TheCable understands that the scheme, which will run for nine months, is a grace period for the celebrities to make amends of face the full wrath of the law, which could include jail term of up to five years.

For celebrities with houses in exotic locations worth millions of naira, and a tax record not consistent with the value of the property, the goverment advises that such celebrities “ complete form VA1 ” and clarify sources of income for the house and pay necessary taxes within July 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.

Celebrities who do not take advantage of the scheme risk “up to five-year imprisonment, get severe extra penalties: up to 100% of the outstanding tax due, a compound interest at 21% per annum, and foreiture of such assets”.


https://www.thecable.ng/revealed-how-fg-plans-to-punish-entertainers-who-evade-tax


Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by Tolexander: 5:59pm
Make the fg try building more prisons!

What about the political celebrities and entertainers, aren't they going to be punished for that?

Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by OrestesDante: 7:45pm
Is hushi puppi a celebrity?

Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by NwaAmaikpe: 10:13pm
shocked

Okay, my day will be made if this law helps jail the people listed below.

-Bobrisky
-Johnson Suleiman
-Peter PSquare
-Daniella Okeke
-Wizkid
-D'Banj
and E-Money.

Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by hakeem4(m): 10:13pm
Politicians are also celebrities also grin grin


But musicians that don't make sales from their music like black face will they also go to jail for evading tax ?

Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by princeofpeace22(m): 10:13pm
grin where is buhari?

Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by DRAGNETISGAY: 10:13pm
Then plenty wey go sleep for jail b dat...
Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by Chiefpriest1(m): 10:14pm
Lol. First question the so-called FG should ask itself is ' why do Nigerians evade tax"?

For me the simple reason is that I know my money will be stolen and squandered or used for private investment by our politicians.

The single most effective way of ensuring Nigerians pay tax is to make sure they get value for their money. Simple!

Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by bZoMa(m): 10:14pm
Nigeria is a big joke

Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by sean1000x: 10:14pm
Another way of targeting Igbos, who run Nollywood. Open your eyes Igbos!

Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by donkenny(m): 10:14pm
This is a welcome development coming from the wrong government
Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by DRAGNETISGAY: 10:14pm
OrestesDante:
Is hushi puppi a celebrity?

9ja govt wan charge cross - country taxation?
Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by slawomir: 10:15pm
ok
Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by ceejay80s(m): 10:16pm
and what about our politicians that steals our money?
Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by LOVEGINO(m): 10:17pm
Wahala dey!
Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by maverickdude(m): 10:17pm
And even those wey no get tangible job
Abi on top wetin dem won tax Bobrisky cheesy

Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by oshe11(m): 10:18pm
Ole..

na tax una wan tk finish us ba



abi na crime for us to be celebundecided
Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by auntysimbiat(f): 10:19pm
Cool
Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by Jaqenhghar: 10:19pm
Seriously
The tax I pay I am yet to see what it is being used for.

Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by toyinjimoh(m): 10:20pm
what about politicians who evade taxes

Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by Evablizin(f): 10:20pm
Wonderful
Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by LordCenturion(m): 10:20pm
Mumu government, instead of asking churches(plc) to start paying taxes, they are talking about celebrities, Nigeria government doesn't know what next

Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by burkingx(f): 10:20pm
Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by NwaNimo1(m): 10:20pm
Tinubu....Buhari is no more
Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by burkingx(f): 10:20pm
shocked

Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by maverickdude(m): 10:21pm
sean1000x:
Another way of targeting Igbos, who run Nollywood. Open your eyes Igbos!
Baba, no dey turn every topic to tribalism na

Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by burkingx(f): 10:21pm
NwaNimo1:
Tinubu....Buhari is no more

Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by Jaqenhghar: 10:21pm
bZoMa:
Nigeria is a big joke
A very very big joke.
Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by VajanahDischaj(f): 10:21pm
Na truev say baba don finally off light?
Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by OBAGADAFFI: 10:22pm
They are implementing Lagos revenue system in Abuja.

Just hope it won't backfire, when you start touching the untouchables.

Abuja is bigger than Lagos.
Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by burkingx(f): 10:22pm
sean1000x:
Another way of targeting Igbos, who run Nollywood. Open your eyes Igbos!

Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by seunny4lif(m): 10:26pm
hakeem4:
Politicians are also celebrities also grin grin


But musicians that don't make sales from their music like black face will they also go to jail for evading tax ?
Why black face grin grin

