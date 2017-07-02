₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by ijustdey: 5:57pm
Posted by Mayowa Tijani
https://www.thecable.ng/revealed-how-fg-plans-to-punish-entertainers-who-evade-tax
lalasticlala
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by Tolexander: 5:59pm
Make the fg try building more prisons!
The federal government has fine-tuned plans to punish and possibly jail entertainers who evade taxes after the nine-month grace period set out by the recently launched voluntary asset and income declaration scheme (VAIDS).What about the political celebrities and entertainers, aren't they going to be punished for that?
3 Likes
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by OrestesDante: 7:45pm
Is hushi puppi a celebrity?
4 Likes
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by NwaAmaikpe: 10:13pm
Okay, my day will be made if this law helps jail the people listed below.
-Bobrisky
-Johnson Suleiman
-Peter PSquare
-Daniella Okeke
-Wizkid
-D'Banj
and E-Money.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by hakeem4(m): 10:13pm
Politicians are also celebrities also
But musicians that don't make sales from their music like black face will they also go to jail for evading tax ?
1 Like
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by princeofpeace22(m): 10:13pm
where is buhari?
1 Like
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by DRAGNETISGAY: 10:13pm
Then plenty wey go sleep for jail b dat...
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by Chiefpriest1(m): 10:14pm
Lol. First question the so-called FG should ask itself is ' why do Nigerians evade tax"?
For me the simple reason is that I know my money will be stolen and squandered or used for private investment by our politicians.
The single most effective way of ensuring Nigerians pay tax is to make sure they get value for their money. Simple!
9 Likes
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by bZoMa(m): 10:14pm
Nigeria is a big joke
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by sean1000x: 10:14pm
Another way of targeting Igbos, who run Nollywood. Open your eyes Igbos!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by donkenny(m): 10:14pm
This is a welcome development coming from the wrong government
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by DRAGNETISGAY: 10:14pm
OrestesDante:
9ja govt wan charge cross - country taxation?
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by slawomir: 10:15pm
ok
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by ceejay80s(m): 10:16pm
and what about our politicians that steals our money?
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by LOVEGINO(m): 10:17pm
Wahala dey!
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by maverickdude(m): 10:17pm
And even those wey no get tangible job
Abi on top wetin dem won tax Bobrisky
7 Likes
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by oshe11(m): 10:18pm
Ole..
na tax una wan tk finish us ba
abi na crime for us to be celeb
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by auntysimbiat(f): 10:19pm
Cool
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by Jaqenhghar: 10:19pm
Seriously
The tax I pay I am yet to see what it is being used for.
1 Like
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by toyinjimoh(m): 10:20pm
what about politicians who evade taxes
1 Like
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by Evablizin(f): 10:20pm
Wonderful
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by LordCenturion(m): 10:20pm
Mumu government, instead of asking churches(plc) to start paying taxes, they are talking about celebrities, Nigeria government doesn't know what next
1 Like
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by burkingx(f): 10:20pm
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by NwaNimo1(m): 10:20pm
Tinubu....Buhari is no more
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by burkingx(f): 10:20pm
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by maverickdude(m): 10:21pm
sean1000x:Baba, no dey turn every topic to tribalism na
2 Likes
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by burkingx(f): 10:21pm
NwaNimo1:
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by Jaqenhghar: 10:21pm
bZoMa:A very very big joke.
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by VajanahDischaj(f): 10:21pm
Na truev say baba don finally off light?
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by OBAGADAFFI: 10:22pm
They are implementing Lagos revenue system in Abuja.
Just hope it won't backfire, when you start touching the untouchables.
Abuja is bigger than Lagos.
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by burkingx(f): 10:22pm
sean1000x:
|Re: FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes by seunny4lif(m): 10:26pm
hakeem4:Why black face
1 Like
