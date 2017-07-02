Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / FG Plans 5-year Jail Term For Celebrities Who Evade Taxes (2924 Views)

The federal government has fine-tuned plans to punish and possibly jail entertainers who evade taxes after the nine-month grace period set out by the recently launched voluntary asset and income declaration scheme (VAIDS).



TheCable learnt that for 15 months, the federal government via various agencies and departments, to include the private sector, has been gathering information on tax compliance of many celebrities and high net worth individuals in the country.



“Highly qualified” agents of the federal ministry of finance have worked with the banks, Nigeria Financial Intelligent Unit (NFIU), bureau de change (BDCs), Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), to monitor the degree of tax compliance of many celebrities and high net worth individuals.



The government has also reviewed land ownership, ownership of exotic cars, yatchs, private jets and other luxurious properties to understand the earnings and assets of many of these persons, relative to their taxes.



Following massive revelations, the government launched VAIDS, a scheme that allows these celebrities and other Nigerians to declare their assets and income, and pay necessary taxes without interest, penalty or investigation.



TheCable understands that the scheme, which will run for nine months, is a grace period for the celebrities to make amends of face the full wrath of the law, which could include jail term of up to five years.



For celebrities with houses in exotic locations worth millions of naira, and a tax record not consistent with the value of the property, the goverment advises that such celebrities “ complete form VA1 ” and clarify sources of income for the house and pay necessary taxes within July 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.



Celebrities who do not take advantage of the scheme risk “up to five-year imprisonment, get severe extra penalties: up to 100% of the outstanding tax due, a compound interest at 21% per annum, and foreiture of such assets”.



lalasticlala





What about the political celebrities and entertainers, aren't they going to be punished for that? Make the fg try building more prisons!

Is hushi puppi a celebrity? 4 Likes





Okay, my day will be made if this law helps jail the people listed below.



-Bobrisky

-Johnson Suleiman

-Peter PSquare

-Daniella Okeke

-Wizkid

-D'Banj

But musicians that don't make sales from their music like black face will they also go to jail for evading tax ? Politicians are also celebrities alsoBut musicians that don't make sales from their music likewill they also go to jail for evading tax ? 1 Like

where is buhari? where is buhari? 1 Like

Then plenty wey go sleep for jail b dat...

Lol. First question the so-called FG should ask itself is ' why do Nigerians evade tax"?



For me the simple reason is that I know my money will be stolen and squandered or used for private investment by our politicians.



The single most effective way of ensuring Nigerians pay tax is to make sure they get value for their money. Simple! 9 Likes

Nigeria is a big joke 1 Like 1 Share

Another way of targeting Igbos, who run Nollywood. Open your eyes Igbos! 2 Likes 1 Share

This is a welcome development coming from the wrong government

OrestesDante:

Is hushi puppi a celebrity?

9ja govt wan charge cross - country taxation? 9ja govt wan charge cross - country taxation?

ok

and what about our politicians that steals our money?

Wahala dey!



Abi on top wetin dem won tax Bobrisky And even those wey no get tangible jobAbi on top wetin dem won tax Bobrisky 7 Likes





na tax una wan tk finish us ba







abi na crime for us to be celeb Ole..na tax una wan tk finish us baabi na crime for us to be celeb

Cool

Seriously

The tax I pay I am yet to see what it is being used for. 1 Like

what about politicians who evade taxes 1 Like

Wonderful

Mumu government, instead of asking churches(plc) to start paying taxes, they are talking about celebrities, Nigeria government doesn't know what next 1 Like

Tinubu....Buhari is no more

sean1000x:

Another way of targeting Igbos, who run Nollywood. Open your eyes Igbos! Baba, no dey turn every topic to tribalism na Baba, no dey turn every topic to tribalism na 2 Likes

NwaNimo1:

Tinubu....Buhari is no more

bZoMa:

Nigeria is a big joke A very very big joke. A very very big joke.

Na truev say baba don finally off light?

They are implementing Lagos revenue system in Abuja.



Just hope it won't backfire, when you start touching the untouchables.



Abuja is bigger than Lagos.

sean1000x:

Another way of targeting Igbos, who run Nollywood. Open your eyes Igbos!