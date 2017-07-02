₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,570 members, 3,632,233 topics. Date: Sunday, 02 July 2017 at 11:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan (4461 Views)
You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari / Osun Christian Students Must Wear Garments If Muslims Wear Hijabs – CAN Insists / Cardinal Onaiyekan Disowns Recent Interview Against President Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)
|We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by aminulive: 6:04pm
The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan has weighed in on reports that Muslims are planning to Islamize Nigeria.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/02/will-christianize-nigeria-muslims-islamise-country-cardinal-onaiyekan/
7 Likes
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by Vision4God: 6:42pm
Let every evil agenda b crushed and destroyed in Jesus name.
Nigeria is in d hand of God
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by Capsule101(m): 10:17pm
We won't be left out as well we ll idolize nigeria
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by NwaAmaikpe: 10:17pm
Well, Unfortunately that can not happen.
Christianity has been commercialized in Nigeria and the driving motive for most pastors is an unquenching quest for personal aggrandizement.
Our pastors don't go evangelizing anymore or preach salvation.
All they do is give exciting messages about wealth and faith then lure members into parting with their hard earned money.
Who will Christianize Nigeria?
Is it Johnson Suleiman who is very busy with nude videocalls and anal-sex hunting.
Or Biodun Fatonyinbo who is busy shopping for the newest shoes on EBay?
The church system should be completely overhauled.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by Paperwhite(m): 10:17pm
Too late-this man like any other Christian leader does not know the history of fanatic Islam as they keep deceiving themselves saying "Islam is a religion of peace.Pls read the book"Who is this Allah" by G.O.Moshey & study the current global Islamic jihah to be more abreast of what it's all about.What is he doing as regards the noxious compulsive learning of Arabic in the educational curriculum of Nigeria.For God's sake Nigeria is a heterogeneous state so there should be no compulsion in religion.However Islam would rather thinks otherwise.VP Osinbajo is just a puppet.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by itiswellandwell: 10:17pm
Better
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by auntysimbiat(f): 10:18pm
Na xo
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by izzou(m): 10:18pm
Thank you Cardinal
Its such a pity that well known General overseers come openly and preach hate, telling us to fight back because of Arabic being put into the curriculum
The other day, a well known GO was advising his members to kill if attacked. Thats the kind of Christianity that we have today. Apostle Paul must be shaking his head in disappointment.
We should Christainize Nigeria by preaching the gospel, which is rooted in love. Any Pastor that tells you anything contrary to this is just teaching heresies.
May God bless this Cardinal for saying it all even in these trying times
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by bZoMa(m): 10:18pm
And how do you intend to achieve that?
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by slawomir: 10:18pm
#copied
The Ibos want Biafra
The North wants Ibo's exit
The Yorubas want Ibo's exit
The Ibos are saying "we have investments in your areas and cannot leave them"
And the fight is being cooked.
Amongst all these, the President is in London
Governors are sharing bailout funds
Workers salaries are not paid
Government officials have their children schooling abroad
Ministers and senators are looting
The poor Hausa man is riding Okada
The poor Ibo man is riding Okada
The poor Yoruba man is riding Okada
The poor Hausa man sleeps under the bridge as Alamajiri
The poor Yoruba man sleeps under the bridge as Alaye
The poor Ibo man sleeps under the bridge as agbero
It is pertinent to note that the poor from all ethnic groups in Nigeria have everything in common and so is the rich.
Do not allow the agitation of an Ibo man who lives in UK or USA for Biafra cause the killing of the Ibo man in Adamawa. The rich hate us that much.
Do not allow the Alhaji whose children are living abroad to persuade you to go and start killing on the street of Kaduna.
The problem in the country is not the agitation of any ethnic group but the unity of the elite and the disunity of the masses.
How many times have you taken your agitation to question your local government Chairmen?
Why have you not asked your Governors through agitation how they spent bailout fund?
Why have you not agitated against that government official whose mansions you go to beg for help?
Sad to note;
All the Governors love themselves
All the past Presidents love themselves
All the senators love themselves
All the top government officials love themselves
All the looters love themselves
Why can't you and I love ourselves?
Why can't we combine efforts and fight them?
Why do we fight ourselves?
Why do we allow them the freedom we don't have?
#Copied
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by burkingx(f): 10:18pm
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by Bari22(m): 10:18pm
When it comes to this matter the real illeteracy of nigerian xtians is exposed
1. All courses from primary to university are being taught in english the languange which nigerian xtians are reading their bible, yet nigerian muslims never cry of chrisanization.
2. Muslims must go to work on fridays but saturdays and sundays are declared weekends for xristians to go churches. Yet no muslim cry of christanization.
3. 70% of federal workers are xtians yet muslims never cry of christanization.
4. Of 16 years of pdp rule: 14 years are for southern xtians and only 2 years are for muslims, yet no single muslim cry christanization of nigeria.
The most annoying thing is, the people shouting for this islamization are not even true true xtians they are just politicians. Eg when did ffk become CAN spokeperson?
Another annoying thing is the so called men of god (men of money) who are misguiding their gullible and illeterate xtian followers. I wonder what is the meaning of literacy if the so-calle xtians are literac
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by sunnysunny69(m): 10:18pm
Ok
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by NwaNimo1(m): 10:18pm
Abomination ...
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by pesinfada(m): 10:18pm
Confuse ppl
I'm not a nigerian
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by bro4u: 10:18pm
Atleast i'm now happy to hear that Christians have taken it upon themselves to block any underground agenda to islamize this Nation. The fact Christians have been mute all this while doesnt mean we cant also alter the original status of this Country.
Sometimes i wonder what this muslim folks take us as?, look clearly you'd discover that Christians right from time immemorial are always good in dominating and conquering if the needs arises with reference to ancient Christianization carefully planed and succefully executed in ancient Rome, Spain and several other territories. Christians are being pushed to the wall in this country, i think now is the right time to push back
2 Likes
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by Evablizin(f): 10:19pm
Good
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by donkenny(m): 10:19pm
Some Muslims always causing problems for the good ones
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by ifenes(m): 10:19pm
Religion at its best,a tool for divsion.
1 Like
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by AustineCJ: 10:20pm
These government sha....am just thinking out loud what case APC will present as a reason to be voted back in 2019.....they lost each n every single promise made n for sure no more goodluck to blame or chibok girls propaganda.
2 Likes
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by Badonasty(m): 10:20pm
aminulive:
Be disturbing yourselves over religions that are alien to us...even the arabs and Europeans no carry the religions for head like us
1 Like
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by mu2sa2: 10:20pm
Trouble makers masquerading as religious leader. By the way can somebody ask Onaiyekan which of the 1001 sects hearken to his vapid call.
3 Likes
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by Originality007: 10:20pm
Talk is Cheap....
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by HenryDion: 10:20pm
A welcome development sir
if you're business minded.. visit www.entmirror.com
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by anyebedgreat: 10:20pm
Well said. It pains me to the bone when I see christians playing the victim card. I'm ashamed of CAN in particular.
2 Likes
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by cole265(m): 10:20pm
See how white my theets are
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by NobleRomm(m): 10:20pm
bZoMa:
Don't worry just wait and see how it will happen
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by refiner(f): 10:21pm
Lets christianize nigeria before they islamize it...
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by PHILUX20: 10:21pm
Dis man de think like me. Let christians have say. This is not an islamic nation
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by rachaeladiya(f): 10:21pm
Christianity the only true religion.... JESUS CHRIST the son of GOD... I saw this video in one of the post here in the morning I after watch I decided to bring here as my own bid in spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.... A must watch for every Christian I must say..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rw-7kGJ_pqA
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by Bashirfuntua(m): 10:21pm
srupid trash
1 Like
|Re: We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan by justscorchone(m): 10:22pm
All this adults when dey reason like tata instead of preaching how to humanize the nation you dey yarn okpata
2 Likes
Churhes That Collect Tithes And First Fruits Are All Thieves / Jesus, Parsifal & Abdrushin - Questions For M_nwankwo / Moses Wrote The Book Of Deuteronomy. But Did He Also Write Chapter 34?
Viewing this topic: kennyz247, Bheewhy, lakesider(m), toye440, JuneOctober(f), kunzel(m), IbBarham(m), kevoh(m), FriendNG, uy001, Numbass, Ashleyma77(m), RANGO23(m), mustymatic(m), OkaiCorne(m), Ruuchiinaa, Opharhe, julimax(m), sheDD(m), power4reps1, teresafaith(f) and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7