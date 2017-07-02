Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / We Will Christianize Nigeria If Muslims Islamise the Country- Cardinal Onaiyekan (4461 Views)

You Can’t Islamise Nigeria, Apostle Suleman Warns Buhari / Osun Christian Students Must Wear Garments If Muslims Wear Hijabs – CAN Insists / Cardinal Onaiyekan Disowns Recent Interview Against President Buhari (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan has weighed in on reports that Muslims are planning to Islamize Nigeria.



Onaiyekan while speaking at a mass held in celebration of the sacrament of Confirmation at 'Our Lady of Perpetual Help' Parish in Abuja on Sunday, urged Christians to respond by Christianizing the country.



Quoting him;



“So let nobody deceive you, I don’t think there is anybody who has plan to Islamise Nigeria, but even if they do, they have every right to do so.They have every right to do so provided they also know that I have the right to Christianise the whole of Nigeria.The answer is not in complaining and crying; stand up like a man and Christianise Nigeria”



The Bishop fired further urging Christians to keep spreading the gospel. He said;



“People complain that Christianity is being persecuted; they are saying that some people want to Islamise the nation. Just know that nobody can’t Islamise you unless you agree to be Islamised.For as long as you are not ready to stand up and carry the Cross, you are on the verge of losing your faith; if you don’t want to lose your promotion for Christ sake, you are also not worthy to be a Christian”



The clergyman finalised by saying;



“You don’t Christianise the nation by standing up and looking for prosperity or material benefits.You Christianise a nation, if you are ready to stand up for the truth, preach the gospel, carry the Cross and follow the Lord Jesus”‎.

http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/02/will-christianize-nigeria-muslims-islamise-country-cardinal-onaiyekan/ 7 Likes

Let every evil agenda b crushed and destroyed in Jesus name.

Nigeria is in d hand of God 17 Likes 1 Share

We won't be left out as well we ll idolize nigeria 15 Likes 1 Share





Well, Unfortunately that can not happen.

Christianity has been commercialized in Nigeria and the driving motive for most pastors is an unquenching quest for personal aggrandizement.



Our pastors don't go evangelizing anymore or preach salvation.



All they do is give exciting messages about wealth and faith then lure members into parting with their hard earned money.



Who will Christianize Nigeria?



Is it Johnson Suleiman who is very busy with nude videocalls and anal-sex hunting.

Or Biodun Fatonyinbo who is busy shopping for the newest shoes on EBay?



The church system should be completely overhauled. Well, Unfortunately that can not happen.Christianity has been commercialized in Nigeria and the driving motive for most pastors is an unquenching quest for personal aggrandizement.Our pastors don't go evangelizing anymore or preach salvation.All they do is give exciting messages about wealth and faith then lure members into parting with their hard earned money.Who will Christianize Nigeria?Is it Johnson Suleiman who is very busy with nude videocalls and anal-sex hunting.Or Biodun Fatonyinbo who is busy shopping for the newest shoes on EBay?The church system should be completely overhauled. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Too late-this man like any other Christian leader does not know the history of fanatic Islam as they keep deceiving themselves saying "Islam is a religion of peace.Pls read the book"Who is this Allah" by G.O.Moshey & study the current global Islamic jihah to be more abreast of what it's all about.What is he doing as regards the noxious compulsive learning of Arabic in the educational curriculum of Nigeria.For God's sake Nigeria is a heterogeneous state so there should be no compulsion in religion.However Islam would rather thinks otherwise.VP Osinbajo is just a puppet. 8 Likes 1 Share

Better

Na xo





Thank you Cardinal



Its such a pity that well known General overseers come openly and preach hate, telling us to fight back because of Arabic being put into the curriculum



The other day, a well known GO was advising his members to kill if attacked. Thats the kind of Christianity that we have today. Apostle Paul must be shaking his head in disappointment.



We should Christainize Nigeria by preaching the gospel, which is rooted in love. Any Pastor that tells you anything contrary to this is just teaching heresies.



May God bless this Cardinal for saying it all even in these trying times 10 Likes 1 Share

And how do you intend to achieve that?

#copied

The Ibos want Biafra

The North wants Ibo's exit

The Yorubas want Ibo's exit

The Ibos are saying "we have investments in your areas and cannot leave them"

And the fight is being cooked.

Amongst all these, the President is in London

Governors are sharing bailout funds

Workers salaries are not paid

Government officials have their children schooling abroad

Ministers and senators are looting

The poor Hausa man is riding Okada

The poor Ibo man is riding Okada

The poor Yoruba man is riding Okada

The poor Hausa man sleeps under the bridge as Alamajiri

The poor Yoruba man sleeps under the bridge as Alaye

The poor Ibo man sleeps under the bridge as agbero

It is pertinent to note that the poor from all ethnic groups in Nigeria have everything in common and so is the rich.

Do not allow the agitation of an Ibo man who lives in UK or USA for Biafra cause the killing of the Ibo man in Adamawa. The rich hate us that much.

Do not allow the Alhaji whose children are living abroad to persuade you to go and start killing on the street of Kaduna.

The problem in the country is not the agitation of any ethnic group but the unity of the elite and the disunity of the masses.

How many times have you taken your agitation to question your local government Chairmen?

Why have you not asked your Governors through agitation how they spent bailout fund?

Why have you not agitated against that government official whose mansions you go to beg for help?

Sad to note;

All the Governors love themselves

All the past Presidents love themselves

All the senators love themselves

All the top government officials love themselves

All the looters love themselves

Why can't you and I love ourselves?

Why can't we combine efforts and fight them?

Why do we fight ourselves?

Why do we allow them the freedom we don't have?

#Copied 6 Likes 2 Shares

When it comes to this matter the real illeteracy of nigerian xtians is exposed

1. All courses from primary to university are being taught in english the languange which nigerian xtians are reading their bible, yet nigerian muslims never cry of chrisanization.

2. Muslims must go to work on fridays but saturdays and sundays are declared weekends for xristians to go churches. Yet no muslim cry of christanization.

3. 70% of federal workers are xtians yet muslims never cry of christanization.

4. Of 16 years of pdp rule: 14 years are for southern xtians and only 2 years are for muslims, yet no single muslim cry christanization of nigeria.



The most annoying thing is, the people shouting for this islamization are not even true true xtians they are just politicians. Eg when did ffk become CAN spokeperson?



Another annoying thing is the so called men of god (men of money) who are misguiding their gullible and illeterate xtian followers. I wonder what is the meaning of literacy if the so-calle xtians are literac 15 Likes 1 Share

Ok

Abomination ...

Confuse ppl











I'm not a nigerian

Atleast i'm now happy to hear that Christians have taken it upon themselves to block any underground agenda to islamize this Nation. The fact Christians have been mute all this while doesnt mean we cant also alter the original status of this Country.





Sometimes i wonder what this muslim folks take us as?, look clearly you'd discover that Christians right from time immemorial are always good in dominating and conquering if the needs arises with reference to ancient Christianization carefully planed and succefully executed in ancient Rome, Spain and several other territories. Christians are being pushed to the wall in this country, i think now is the right time to push back 2 Likes

Good

Some Muslims always causing problems for the good ones

Religion at its best,a tool for divsion. 1 Like

These government sha....am just thinking out loud what case APC will present as a reason to be voted back in 2019.....they lost each n every single promise made n for sure no more goodluck to blame or chibok girls propaganda. 2 Likes

aminulive:





http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/02/will-christianize-nigeria-muslims-islamise-country-cardinal-onaiyekan/



Be disturbing yourselves over religions that are alien to us...even the arabs and Europeans no carry the religions for head like us Be disturbing yourselves over religions that are alien to us...even the arabs and Europeans no carry the religions for head like us 1 Like

Trouble makers masquerading as religious leader. By the way can somebody ask Onaiyekan which of the 1001 sects hearken to his vapid call. 3 Likes

Talk is Cheap....





if you're business minded.. visit A welcome development sirif you're business minded.. visit www.entmirror.com

Well said. It pains me to the bone when I see christians playing the victim card. I'm ashamed of CAN in particular. 2 Likes

See how white my theets are See how white my theets are

bZoMa:

And how do you intend to achieve that?









Don't worry just wait and see how it will happen Don't worry just wait and see how it will happen

Lets christianize nigeria before they islamize it...

Dis man de think like me. Let christians have say. This is not an islamic nation



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rw-7kGJ_pqA Christianity the only true religion.... JESUS CHRIST the son of GOD... I saw this video in one of the post here in the morning I after watch I decided to bring here as my own bid in spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.... A must watch for every Christian I must say.. 1 Like 1 Share

srupid trash 1 Like