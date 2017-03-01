Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) (8382 Views)

White Man Dupes Nigerian Journalist With Fake Currency(photos) / 68-Year-Old Man Prints Fake Currency In Oyo (Photo) / Two Nigerians Arrested In Fake Currency Scam In The UAE (Photo)

By Godwin Agwam - Lafia







THE Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested one Wale Lawal who was in possession of fake currencies in the value of N8.9 million in Lafia, the state capital.



State Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Sadiq Bello, alleged that the suspect belonged to a syndicate that specialised in distributing counterfeit currency across the country.



He explained that the suspect was arrested in a hotel in Bukan Sidi while trying to distribute the money.



The Commissioner, said the suspect would be arraigned in court for prosecution and warned those involved in such acts to desist from it.



This money doesn't look like fake joor..

wetin money go cause for this country,even money won't be able to solve it

Lol...abi ooo

This money doesn't look like fake joor..

... Until you touch/feel the paper and see that they have all the same serial number ...





The way police dey vex these days i nor con understand ooo...

The way police dey vex these days i nor con understand ooo...

Government covertly increase their salary.... abi na their frustration they reflect... But crime everywhere in this contry....APC failed woefully....

Hmmm... Na wa ooo. Who knows how much of dis is already in circulation.. Where's NCAN Southwest zone wen u need dem.. I bet they are prowling thru threads looking for names from d eastern region..

NCAN.....Mission aborted,it is afonja over sir.....fall back sir.

He would surely live his rest of life in fake.. no big deal

exactly... although it would all have the same no or the same serial number on them

Even after beheading people for ritual, they still can't boast of genuine naira notes.....



What sort of incompetence is this biko

Corrupt fellow... End of the road

What are you protecting his identity





Nigerian journalists!!!









Smh

can I buy dem for 1million

Now they've caught him, hope the police and DPO won't use it

Ole

Nice one

So someone had the time to count all this tissue papers.





Smh.

No be today

He wants to leave the league of broke guys.

The man no look like a rich one at all, he and the money is fake

get rich at all cost mentality

Just See the handiwork of Buhari and wale

They didn't have to add names....









We already know who they are.

Orkwa fa ndi ofe ose

But crime everywhere in this contry....APC failed woefully....



The way police dey vex these days i nor con understand ooo...

Government covertly increase their salary.... abi na their frustration they reflect...