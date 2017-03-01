₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by dre11(m): 8:41pm
Police nab suspect with N8.9m fake currency
By Godwin Agwam - Lafia
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by olatola00(m): 8:46pm
This money doesn't look like fake joor..
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Ajewealth123(m): 8:48pm
dre11:wetin money go cause for this country,even money won't be able to solve it
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Ajewealth123(m): 8:49pm
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by johnson232: 8:51pm
olatola00:Lol...abi ooo
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by MrBrownJay1(m): 8:52pm
olatola00:
... Until you touch/feel the paper and see that they have all the same serial number
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by johnson232: 8:52pm
But crime everywhere in this contry....APC failed woefully....
The way police dey vex these days i nor con understand ooo...
Government covertly increase their salary.... abi na their frustration they reflect...
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Endtimenaija: 8:58pm
hh
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Nbote(m): 9:28pm
Hmmm... Na wa ooo. Who knows how much of dis is already in circulation.. Where's NCAN Southwest zone wen u need dem.. I bet they are prowling thru threads looking for names from d eastern region..
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Elmojiid(m): 9:32pm
NCAN.....Mission aborted,it is afonja over sir.....fall back sir.
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Jabioro: 9:47pm
He would surely live his rest of life in fake.. no big deal
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by grayht(m): 9:56pm
olatola00:exactly... although it would all have the same no or the same serial number on them
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by alcmene: 10:21pm
Even after beheading people for ritual, they still can't boast of genuine naira notes.....
What sort of incompetence is this biko
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by bZoMa(m): 10:30pm
Corrupt fellow... End of the road
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by coldsummer: 10:30pm
What are you protecting his identity
Nigerian journalists!!!
Smh
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by oshe11(m): 10:30pm
can I buy dem for 1million
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by burkingx(f): 10:30pm
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:31pm
Now they've caught him, hope the police and DPO won't use it
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:31pm
Ole
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by sanity12(m): 10:31pm
iPod
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by kagari: 10:31pm
Nice one
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Dronedude(m): 10:31pm
So someone had the time to count all this tissue papers.
Smh.
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by barackodam: 10:32pm
No be today
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by OBAGADAFFI: 10:32pm
He wants to leave the league of broke guys.
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by whizzyleejr(m): 10:32pm
The man no look like a rich one at all, he and the money is fake
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by slawomir: 10:33pm
get rich at all cost mentality
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by burkingx(f): 10:33pm
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 10:34pm
Just See the handiwork of Buhari and wale
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by kidman96(m): 10:34pm
They didn't have to add names....
We already know who they are.
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Youngbarna(m): 10:34pm
Orkwa fa ndi ofe ose
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by burkingx(f): 10:34pm
johnson232:
|Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by KingLennon(m): 10:34pm
Interrogate him let him mention the names of others too involved in the act.
