Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by dre11(m): 8:41pm
Police nab suspect with N8.9m fake currency



By Godwin Agwam - Lafia



THE Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested one Wale Lawal who was in possession of fake currencies in the value of N8.9 million in Lafia, the state capital.

State Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Sadiq Bello, alleged that the suspect belonged to a syndicate that specialised in distributing counterfeit currency across the country.

He explained that the suspect was arrested in a hotel in Bukan Sidi while trying to distribute the money.

The Commissioner, said the suspect would be arraigned in court for prosecution and warned those involved in such acts to desist from it.


Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by olatola00(m): 8:46pm
This money doesn't look like fake joor..

Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Ajewealth123(m): 8:48pm
wetin money go cause for this country,even money won't be able to solve it

Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Ajewealth123(m): 8:49pm
wetin money go cause for this country,even money won't be able to solve it
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by johnson232: 8:51pm
olatola00:
This money doesn't look like fake joor..
Lol...abi ooo
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by MrBrownJay1(m): 8:52pm
olatola00:
This money doesn't look like fake joor..

... Until you touch/feel the paper and see that they have all the same serial number
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by johnson232: 8:52pm
But crime everywhere in this contry....APC failed woefully....

The way police dey vex these days i nor con understand ooo...
Government covertly increase their salary.... abi na their frustration they reflect... cheesy

Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Endtimenaija: 8:58pm
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Nbote(m): 9:28pm
Hmmm... Na wa ooo. Who knows how much of dis is already in circulation.. Where's NCAN Southwest zone wen u need dem.. I bet they are prowling thru threads looking for names from d eastern region..

Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Elmojiid(m): 9:32pm
NCAN.....Mission aborted,it is afonja over sir.....fall back sir.

Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Jabioro: 9:47pm
He would surely live his rest of life in fake.. no big deal
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by grayht(m): 9:56pm
olatola00:
This money doesn't look like fake joor..
exactly... although it would all have the same no or the same serial number on them
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by alcmene: 10:21pm
Even after beheading people for ritual, they still can't boast of genuine naira notes.....

What sort of incompetence is this biko

Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by bZoMa(m): 10:30pm
Corrupt fellow... End of the road
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by coldsummer: 10:30pm
What are you protecting his identity


Nigerian journalists!!!




Smh
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by oshe11(m): 10:30pm
can I buy dem for 1million shocked
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by burkingx(f): 10:30pm
shocked

Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:31pm
shocked


Now they've caught him, hope the police and DPO won't use it
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 10:31pm
Ole
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by sanity12(m): 10:31pm
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by kagari: 10:31pm
Nice one
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Dronedude(m): 10:31pm
So someone had the time to count all this tissue papers.


Smh.
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by barackodam: 10:32pm
No be today lipsrsealed
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by OBAGADAFFI: 10:32pm
He wants to leave the league of broke guys. grin
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by whizzyleejr(m): 10:32pm
The man no look like a rich one at all, he and the money is fake
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by slawomir: 10:33pm
get rich at all cost mentality
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by burkingx(f): 10:33pm
grin

Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Evablizin(f): 10:34pm
Just See the handiwork of Buhari and wale
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by kidman96(m): 10:34pm
They didn't have to add names....




We already know who they are.
Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by Youngbarna(m): 10:34pm
Orkwa fa ndi ofe ose

Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by burkingx(f): 10:34pm
grin
johnson232:
But crime everywhere in this contry....APC failed woefully....

The way police dey vex these days i nor con understand ooo...
Government covertly increase their salary.... abi na their frustration they reflect... cheesy

Re: Man Caught With N8.9million Fake Currency Lafia, Nasarawa (Photo) by KingLennon(m): 10:34pm
Interrogate him let him mention the names of others too involved in the act.

