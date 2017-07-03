₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,876 members, 3,633,356 topics. Date: Monday, 03 July 2017 at 01:08 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos (12258 Views)
Regina Daniels Shows Off Her Boyfriend, With A Romantic Caption (photos) / Wizkid With Justine Skye And A Friend In His Home In L.A {pic} / Binta Diallo And Wizkid's Son In Ankara Combo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by Synord: 10:04pm On Jul 02
Several Nigerians have been reacting to the two respective pictures of Nigerian superstars Davido and Wizkid with American rapper and crooner of the hit single " Mask Off",Future
With many noting the different facial expressions and and atmosphere in the two pictures, the pictures are a hot subject of discussion on Nigerian cyber space as the duo had recently dissed each other a while back..
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by MrBrownJay1(m): 10:09pm On Jul 02
Picture #1 seems more like:
future: who the fukc are you?!
Davido: my name is Davido, I am very famous in Africa.
Picture#2:
Future: man your shiit is the bomb
wizkid: thanks, I hope to be like you someday... You the man!
63 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by Synord: 10:11pm On Jul 02
More
3 Likes
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by Synord: 10:18pm On Jul 02
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by lalanice(f): 10:20pm On Jul 02
funny, now Davido be like...... ehn! at least I got closer than wizzy did, atmosphere not withstanding.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by TarOrfeek: 10:20pm On Jul 02
Picture 1:
Future: Fxxk! where's my phone at. someone call Security!
Picture 2:
Future: Oh you're Prolly gone to drop beats, and steal my new phone huh
2 Likes
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 10:21pm On Jul 02
Na xo
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by siie: 10:31pm On Jul 02
Ur nigga Dave was famzing... Bastard
1 Like
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 10:32pm On Jul 02
1st pic: davido: hi,goodevening sir future: yo? who you? davido: is me that sang ''IF''
2ND PIC: future: *laughs*that dude's just weird mhen wizkid: *laughs*
27 Likes
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by Felixtami: 10:39pm On Jul 02
its just the moments that make the difference
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by Felixtami: 10:39pm On Jul 02
Felixtami:
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by praizephoto(m): 11:07pm On Jul 02
another wahala
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by FreddyKruger: 11:58pm On Jul 02
Tamarapetty:
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by Simmzz(m): 12:56am
Tamarapetty:
Lolest..
5 Likes
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by ClassCaptain(m): 6:47am
m
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by riyanxeally(f): 7:02am
future was like who da Bleep is davido n tryna understand
with wizkid he was like I saw one gibberish punkass today n yo twas so pathetic
2 Likes
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by sugarsoul(m): 7:03am
Tamarapetty:Hi sweety, I wanna be ya friend. Just sent you a p.m now.
1 Like
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by Synord: 8:33am
Tamarapetty:
Just weird lol
1 Like
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by Synord: 8:34am
MrBrownJay1:
Lol .savage
3 Likes
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by veekid(m): 8:53am
Davido failed internationally according to wizzy, could that be true?
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by Synord: 9:36am
veekid:
Yes..it is true
2 Likes
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by Synord: 10:00am
Cc lalasticlala
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by dipopooo(m): 11:48am
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by bumi10: 11:48am
sexy
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by itiswellandwell: 11:48am
Ok
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by McBrooklyn(m): 11:48am
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by INVESTORBNAIRA: 11:48am
see the original conversiation btw davido and future
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by Ogashub(m): 11:50am
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by hilroy: 11:50am
Davido felt super uncomfortable while wizkid was in goofy mood
5 Likes
|Re: Davido And Wizkid With Future: Caption Photos by rebirthiix: 11:51am
I sha kno say davido version na introduction...
1 Like 1 Share
Full Story On Ashley Nwosu’s Death [pictures And Details]: / Suicide Attempt: Butt Implants Save Brazilian Model After Falling Off Building / Kanye West Divorces Kim-kardashian While She Is 7months Pregnant, Her 3rd Divorc
Viewing this topic: westluska, Deux, gabbywatch77, theokoliz, phemocheee(m), daemeyer(m), GURION, koman, amarudeen(m), oladre, decency12(m), Patdedon(m), Chiny21, gbemmydap, taymeesan(m), EMILO2STAY(m), MzEloise, Carlmax(m), winner95(m), ridoxe(m), compu(m), Flakkydagirl, damkin24, COvo(m), Elxandre(m), chibatov(m), Marelli(m), abbeyboy2o15, Ajebaba(m), pashiano(m), profeth(m), Nistfrank(m), timijoseph01(m), adeblow(m), bookkeeyy, realtemi(m), DONADAMS(m), toyad(m), kingelemide(m), Alanwoke(m), botson(m), Flyingngel(m), TGaines, freeman95, Student125(m), jackyraw09, mikky2k2(m) and 73 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16