Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by JamieBlog(m): 12:50am
Nigerian Big Spender and Controversial Personality, Hushpuppi celebrated his daughter, Julia's Birthday at Emirate of Ajman, UAE.

Hushpuppi posted her picture and wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Julia. Blessings fall on you".

Sensing Nigerians will start to blast him, Hushpuppi disabled comments.

NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/hushpuppi-celebrates-his-daughters.html

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by MrBrownJay1(m): 12:56am
See how pissed the little gal on the left is... Lol!

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Tolexander: 4:22am
Happy birthday girl!

When a HushPuppi has got a puppy, what shall we call the puppy?
Hushgrandpuppi I guess!

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by 10eola(m): 4:23am
So this morafvcker' got a child undecided

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Tolexander: 4:24am
MrBrownJay1:
See how pissed the little gal on the left is... Lol!
the little girl pissed?

She was thinking of how to "kidnap" part of the beautiful cake!

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by KaBabs1: 4:39am
Seems that's the baby mama in the background
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by praizephoto(m): 5:39am
daughter ke
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Sleekydee(m): 5:50am
the oda little girl in the background tho. she looks savage
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by GossipGirl1(f): 6:00am
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Haphard(m): 6:11am
See that gal, ahbeg u must give her cake chop ooh..... Unless I no go talk
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by falcon01: 6:55am
i think he will look better without that weird beard

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by dacblogger(f): 6:58am
And here I am thinking the guy is gay...
Happy birthday cutie kiss

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by ModusOperandi(f): 7:01am
dacblogger:
And here I am thinking the guy is gay...
Happy birthday cutie kiss
Jay-Z's mom has four kids and she's gay so.... lipsrsealed
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Tenim47(m): 7:12am
He is now a celeb cool he fully got wat he need

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by ehigie50(m): 7:22am
julia puppy congrats
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Afam4eva(m): 7:39am
The way people who have kids act these days behave got me thinking...

One would never have thought that this guys is someone's father.

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Ogashub(m): 7:40am
Fuckery....hope he married the mum legally
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by kullozone(m): 7:40am
But this guy ugly oh! Hippopotamus.... And he gave the little girl his face structure as well.
Wicked man.
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by NwaAmaikpe: 7:40am
shocked


Oooops...pretty daughter of a cursed father...

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by yeyeboi(m): 7:40am
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by SexyNairalander(m): 7:41am
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by ZoeE79(m): 7:41am
The other girl in the last picture is pissed as Bleep... She na phyno pikin?
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by themonk: 7:41am
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by kayo80: 7:42am
MrBrownJay1:
See how pissed the little gal on the left is... Lol!

Lol! True. Little children don't know how to hide their feelings. And some times, most of them want all the attention and are jealous of the kid getting all the attention.

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Brown14(m): 7:42am
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by beardlessdude: 7:43am
dacblogger:
And here I am thinking the guy is gay...
Happy birthday cutie kiss
gays can't pretend as straight to have kids?
What exactly do you post on your blog. You're dull.
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Antoeni(m): 7:44am
Blessings and Banana fall on her
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by themonk: 7:45am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
Drop the bomb brother grin

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by dapsoneh: 7:45am
M....And now the girl wld be asked.. what does ur dad do for a living
Girl- my daddy does Gucci, that's all grin grin grin

Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by godwinkessi: 7:45am
Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by ogayemi23: 7:49am
JamieBlog:
Nigerian Big Spender and Controversial Personality, Hushpuppi celebrated his daughter, Julia's Birthday at Emirate of Ajman, UAE.

Hushpuppi posted her picture and wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Julia. Blessings fall on you".

Sensing Nigerians will start to blast him, Hushpuppi disabled comments.

NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/hushpuppi-celebrates-his-daughters.html

[/center]congrats to her

