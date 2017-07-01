₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,682 members, 3,632,744 topics. Date: Monday, 03 July 2017 at 08:56 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style (11870 Views)
Ray Hushpuppi, Phyno And Gucci Trend On Twitter. See Reactions / Ice Prince Replies Ray Hushpuppi: Big Dogs Dont Bark! / Phyno: "Ray Hushpuppi Begged For A Photo With Me When I Performed In Malaysia" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by JamieBlog(m): 12:50am
Nigerian Big Spender and Controversial Personality, Hushpuppi celebrated his daughter, Julia's Birthday at Emirate of Ajman, UAE.
Hushpuppi posted her picture and wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Julia. Blessings fall on you".
Sensing Nigerians will start to blast him, Hushpuppi disabled comments.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/hushpuppi-celebrates-his-daughters.html
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by MrBrownJay1(m): 12:56am
See how pissed the little gal on the left is... Lol!
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Tolexander: 4:22am
Happy birthday girl!
When a HushPuppi has got a puppy, what shall we call the puppy?
Hushgrandpuppi I guess!
15 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by 10eola(m): 4:23am
So this morafvcker' got a child
6 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Tolexander: 4:24am
MrBrownJay1:the little girl pissed?
She was thinking of how to "kidnap" part of the beautiful cake!
13 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by KaBabs1: 4:39am
Seems that's the baby mama in the background
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by praizephoto(m): 5:39am
daughter ke
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Sleekydee(m): 5:50am
the oda little girl in the background tho. she looks savage
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by GossipGirl1(f): 6:00am
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Haphard(m): 6:11am
See that gal, ahbeg u must give her cake chop ooh..... Unless I no go talk
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by falcon01: 6:55am
i think he will look better without that weird beard
5 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by dacblogger(f): 6:58am
And here I am thinking the guy is gay...
Happy birthday cutie
2 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by ModusOperandi(f): 7:01am
dacblogger:Jay-Z's mom has four kids and she's gay so....
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Tenim47(m): 7:12am
He is now a celeb he fully got wat he need
1 Like
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by ehigie50(m): 7:22am
julia puppy congrats
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Afam4eva(m): 7:39am
The way people who have kids act these days behave got me thinking...
One would never have thought that this guys is someone's father.
5 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Ogashub(m): 7:40am
Fuckery....hope he married the mum legally
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by kullozone(m): 7:40am
But this guy ugly oh! Hippopotamus.... And he gave the little girl his face structure as well.
Wicked man.
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by NwaAmaikpe: 7:40am
Oooops...pretty daughter of a cursed father...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by yeyeboi(m): 7:40am
Ode
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by SexyNairalander(m): 7:41am
booked
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by ZoeE79(m): 7:41am
The other girl in the last picture is pissed as Bleep... She na phyno pikin?
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by themonk: 7:41am
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by kayo80: 7:42am
MrBrownJay1:
Lol! True. Little children don't know how to hide their feelings. And some times, most of them want all the attention and are jealous of the kid getting all the attention.
4 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Brown14(m): 7:42am
.
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by beardlessdude: 7:43am
dacblogger:gays can't pretend as straight to have kids?
What exactly do you post on your blog. You're dull.
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by Antoeni(m): 7:44am
Blessings and Banana fall on her
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by themonk: 7:45am
NwaAmaikpe:Drop the bomb brother
7 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by dapsoneh: 7:45am
M....And now the girl wld be asked.. what does ur dad do for a living
Girl- my daddy does Gucci, that's all
2 Likes
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by godwinkessi: 7:45am
Baddest
|Re: Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style by ogayemi23: 7:49am
[center]
JamieBlog:[/center]congrats to her
Iyanya Comes Clean About Love Triangle - Interview / Actors Who Had Real Sex On Set And Those Rumored To / The Monique Show On BET Hosted Tuface (Pictures)
Viewing this topic: boombay(m), Freshbaba95(m), Tochytee(m), yussuff(m), borntosuccess(m), kels2much(m), finesounds01, GentleYoung(m), baffylander(m), kollins3, Nochious123(m), Mindofgrtsuxess(m), jacky101, babahTee, Kemimarch16(f), thoollz, flowales(m), Billyonaire, Rapsainot, webmaster3, jaybee3(m), ICONgold(m), drejeje84, Advanz(m), Shugarlipz(f), safepassage2015, savagefinder1, Fogman(m), Albion05, Teenaira, pahen1991, Pamilerin01(m), GodsClan(m), Samtowo(m), Marvelous101, timio, Bashnigga(m), 1stlorenzo(m), toluwalogo, gpercuxionz(m), fuckumods, omohcheezy, JayceeYT, Fejok01(f), elog(m), gascoign1(m), samzheee(m), brainiac982, younix(f), Anyigor21(f), bleccin(m), slimpoet11(m), jossy26, Kekostic(m), joshuaidibia(m), famolino(m), TAIRA, BrainCONCEPTZ(m), Russellval(m), vickkyruby(f), david52, stunningjudy(f), Mentostica, ajisdavid, MrsEvakinqz(f), silvester2012, Ekiseme(m), lakesider(m), Ucheoman, scarchiji, JayEntaur(m), wenimo, sloopyy, juvvy, ayoappeal10(m), johndwayy(m), Ndubuisi1075, AprokoNaija, Sexina851(f), reflx(m), Forzs, fonseca1929, austinboye(m), adeinfinit(m), shasha101(f) and 112 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14