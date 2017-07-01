Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ray Hushpuppi Celebrates His Daughter's Birthday In style (11870 Views)

Hushpuppi posted her picture and wrote: "Happy birthday to my beautiful daughter Julia. Blessings fall on you".



Sensing Nigerians will start to blast him, Hushpuppi disabled comments.



See how pissed the little gal on the left is... Lol! 42 Likes 1 Share

Happy birthday girl!



When a HushPuppi has got a puppy, what shall we call the puppy?

Hushgrandpuppi I guess! 15 Likes

So this morafvcker' got a child 6 Likes

MrBrownJay1:

See how pissed the little gal on the left is... Lol! the little girl pissed?



She was thinking of how to "kidnap" part of the beautiful cake! the little girl pissed?She was thinking of how to "kidnap" part of the beautiful cake! 13 Likes

Seems that's the baby mama in the background

daughter ke

the oda little girl in the background tho. she looks savage

See that gal, ahbeg u must give her cake chop ooh..... Unless I no go talk

i think he will look better without that weird beard 5 Likes



Happy birthday cutie And here I am thinking the guy is gay...Happy birthday cutie 2 Likes

dacblogger:

And here I am thinking the guy is gay...

Happy birthday cutie Jay-Z's mom has four kids and she's gay so.... Jay-Z's mom has four kids and she's gay so....

he fully got wat he need He is now a celebhe fully got wat he need 1 Like

julia puppy congrats

The way people who have kids act these days behave got me thinking...



One would never have thought that this guys is someone's father. 5 Likes

Fuckery....hope he married the mum legally

But this guy ugly oh! Hippopotamus.... And he gave the little girl his face structure as well.

Wicked man.







Oooops...pretty daughter of a cursed father... Oooops...pretty daughter of a cursed father... 1 Like 1 Share

Ode

booked

The other girl in the last picture is pissed as Bleep... She na phyno pikin?

MrBrownJay1:

See how pissed the little gal on the left is... Lol!

Lol! True. Little children don't know how to hide their feelings. And some times, most of them want all the attention and are jealous of the kid getting all the attention. Lol! True. Little children don't know how to hide their feelings. And some times, most of them want all the attention and are jealous of the kid getting all the attention. 4 Likes

.

dacblogger:

And here I am thinking the guy is gay...

Happy birthday cutie gays can't pretend as straight to have kids?

What exactly do you post on your blog. You're dull. gays can't pretend as straight to have kids?What exactly do you post on your blog. You're dull.

Blessings and Banana fall on her

NwaAmaikpe:

Drop the bomb brother Drop the bomb brother 7 Likes



Girl- my daddy does Gucci, that's all M....And now the girl wld be asked.. what does ur dad do for a livingGirl- my daddy does Gucci, that's all 2 Likes

Baddest