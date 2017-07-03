₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,832,674 members, 3,632,700 topics. Date: Monday, 03 July 2017 at 08:34 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details (6158 Views)
N-power Beneficiaries Share Experiences / N-Power Beneficiaries Didn't Get Shortlisted For FCSC? / 90% Of First Batch N-power Beneficiaries Have BVN Clearance – Presidency (1) (2) (3) (4)
|N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by Emmyloaded: 2:09am
N-Power Devices - We are pleased to announce to all 2016 N-Power beneficiaries that the first batch of Afrione devices of the N-power scheme has been delivered for Collection.
You will recall that during the verification process, you each selected an electronic device as a tool for learning and working.
BATCH ONE DEVICES
Below is the Expected Delivery Date of the Electronic Devices.
1. Brain NPower IPAD: August 15th
2. RLG Adulawo Limited: July 21st
3. Afri-One (2-in1): July 15th
4. Samsung Tab E: July 27th
5. Zinox Z Pad: July 27th
6. Techno Pad: August 31st
7. Floss Signatures: July 27th
8. Speedstar: August 31st
Note, the N-power gadgets are devices to assist the successful applicants (N-power Volunteers) in the discharge of their duties.
To check the device you picked during the time of application, login to your NPVN portal, what you will see at your portal homepage beside the N-Power Verified Logo is Click Here To See Device Selected . If you click on it, you’ll see the device you earlier selected.
More details http://www.emmyloaded.com.ng/n-power-beneficiaries-first-batch-of-afrione-devices-delivered-see-details-of-collection-here/
1 Like
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by Emmyloaded: 2:12am
More: http://www.emmyloaded.com.ng/n-power-beneficiaries-first-batch-of-afrione-devices-delivered-see-details-of-collection-here/
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by mmafhew(m): 2:48am
Cool..
Hope its quality and not quantity
2 Likes
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by maisauki: 4:45am
9ice but ojo wo leleyi? Wen was ds
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by MicTayor(m): 4:53am
Omo....see machine...Npower maa base re lo....kiniyi man te mi lorun...Npower maa ba se re lo....dance mood activated
4 Likes
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by samieea28(f): 5:01am
Good move
1 Like
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by Bigbite1000(m): 6:07am
Good move but will it go round...This country is too corrupt, before u knw now u go start to see the gadget for computer village. I no trust nigeria govt, if person fit sell drugs meant for treatment of manigitis.
3 Likes
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by Tenim47(m): 6:24am
mmafhew:.
Mtcheew
.
its even quantity survey
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by maxwell767(m): 7:15am
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by rossyc(f): 7:23am
ok
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by TANKDESTROYER(m): 7:23am
Great!!
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by sharpshap(m): 7:24am
I hope they will monitor the use of these gadgets even after this government don comot?
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by mokaflex(m): 7:24am
In addiction to free monthly payment for doing nothing. Nigerian government is adding a tablet. That's ok.
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by rezzy: 7:25am
Following. I chose it
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by IjogzK(m): 7:25am
Nice one.... Beht still on still Na still China
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by softwerk(f): 7:27am
I guess those policemen are also waiting for their copies
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by BabaDem(m): 7:28am
Bring it on... Bring it on... We are ready... We are ready. .. #singing psquare
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by AKPOSbaba: 7:28am
O boy dis N-power pass the N5,000 stipend o.
Nice one to Buhari shadow.
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by Antoeni(m): 7:28am
Lets see hw it goes
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by Geonigga: 7:28am
Hmmm! We are waiting to hear cases of diversion by the useless people in government.
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by heed101(m): 7:29am
mokaflex:hater spotted. Have you created any job in the last five years?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by kurt09(m): 7:30am
Sai Baba
1 Like
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by coolesmile: 7:31am
AKPOSbaba:The stipend is 30,000 naira monthly not 5,000.
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by gentlechyke(m): 7:33am
Commendable. If only it will be used for it's purpose by the beneficiaries.
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by Sanchez01: 7:33am
I think the FG should set up a team of investigators who would run BVN searches just to find out the account number an applicant has. That way, they could detect if such person has a salary account. It is sad to know that those who have jobs are still applying for the N-Power thereby denying those who really need it the most.
The FG is trying with the scheme but the greedy ones would frustrate the scheme, no doubt.
1 Like
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by abdulaz: 7:33am
Geonigga:why?
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by Collins87: 7:35am
mokaflex:. For doing nothing? Not all of them and not everywhere.
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by Nnamdi98(m): 7:35am
That's good if they will not divert the whole thing to Lagos market.... Saw this video here yesterday and I think we should push it to fp..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLT-BH7OXRs
1 Like
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by rugipp(m): 7:40am
This government is really trying every way to be better. But the previous administration did not plan ahead for rainy days and the recent global reduction in oil price not helping matters too . I hope better days come back. Long live Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by vivaAfrica: 7:42am
Any one in Enugu in the building? how market with N-Power over there
mmafhew:
|Re: N-power Beneficiaries: First Batch Of Afrione Devices Delivered - See Details by onatisi(m): 7:45am
TANKDESTROYER:what is great about this ? na wa ooo
why do you let and allow these politicians to keep playing ur head around like a soccer ball?
when they tell you the amount of billions used in purchasing these things and who got the contract , then you will realize.
well good luck to nigeria
Jobs/opportunities / University Of Port Harcourt Massive Recruitment For Academic Positions / Electricity Distribution Company Recruiting Entry Level And Experienced Position
Viewing this topic: doctuw(m), mokt(m), 2drajayi(m), essay123(m), iggaman, Lazyreporta(m), maccel, AmazingM, ogemore(f), EngrDoss(m), terridabull(m), Shome36(m), ibrahxx123(m), uniquebee(f), Engrdan(m), infohenry(m), goziestifler, YTderin(f), mytoem, optimism4reel(m), emates(m), Trendy247, Eaglemoney(m), bunmmy5, benbella, chytai(f), Yhunoos, Oluwakemitosin, Petjoel, 1StopRudeness, easyfem, Quodragoals(m), Bubewilson(m), brilliant07(m), cielo(m), soliddust2020, Azuka348(m), kenlinzo(m), femiman007(m), Tytto(f), louiskay(m), deywarley(m), mjameel(m), Temmiethorpeh(f), zest17, Lem2ansome, natznext(m), ibnakeem, mogboyelade(f), omo247(f), jackphillips and 88 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14