You will recall that during the verification process, you each selected an electronic device as a tool for learning and working.



BATCH ONE DEVICES



Below is the Expected Delivery Date of the Electronic Devices.



1. Brain NPower IPAD: August 15th



2. RLG Adulawo Limited: July 21st



3. Afri-One (2-in1): July 15th



4. Samsung Tab E: July 27th



5. Zinox Z Pad: July 27th



6. Techno Pad: August 31st



7. Floss Signatures: July 27th



8. Speedstar: August 31st



Note, the N-power gadgets are devices to assist the successful applicants (N-power Volunteers) in the discharge of their duties.



To check the device you picked during the time of application, login to your NPVN portal, what you will see at your portal homepage beside the N-Power Verified Logo is Click Here To See Device Selected . If you click on it, you’ll see the device you earlier selected.



Hope its quality and not quantity 2 Likes

Omo....see machine...Npower maa base re lo....kiniyi man te mi lorun...Npower maa ba se re lo....dance mood activated 4 Likes

Good move 1 Like

Good move but will it go round...This country is too corrupt, before u knw now u go start to see the gadget for computer village. I no trust nigeria govt, if person fit sell drugs meant for treatment of manigitis. 3 Likes

mmafhew:

Cool..



Hope its quality and not quantity .

its even quantity survey Mtcheewits even quantity survey 7 Likes 1 Share

Great!!

I hope they will monitor the use of these gadgets even after this government don comot?

In addiction to free monthly payment for doing nothing. Nigerian government is adding a tablet. That's ok.

Following. I chose it

Nice one.... Beht still on still Na still China

I guess those policemen are also waiting for their copies

Bring it on... Bring it on... We are ready... We are ready. .. #singing psquare

O boy dis N-power pass the N5,000 stipend o.

Nice one to Buhari shadow.

Lets see hw it goes

Hmmm! We are waiting to hear cases of diversion by the useless people in government.

mokaflex:

In addiction to free monthly payment for doing nothing. Nigerian government is adding a tablet. That's ok. hater spotted. Have you created any job in the last five years? hater spotted. Have you created any job in the last five years? 3 Likes 1 Share

Sai Baba 1 Like

AKPOSbaba:

O boy dis N-power pass the N5,000 stipend o.

Nice one to Buhari shadow. The stipend is 30,000 naira monthly not 5,000. The stipend is 30,000 naira monthly not 5,000.

Commendable. If only it will be used for it's purpose by the beneficiaries.

I think the FG should set up a team of investigators who would run BVN searches just to find out the account number an applicant has. That way, they could detect if such person has a salary account. It is sad to know that those who have jobs are still applying for the N-Power thereby denying those who really need it the most.



The FG is trying with the scheme but the greedy ones would frustrate the scheme, no doubt. 1 Like

Geonigga:

Hmmm! We are waiting to hear cases of diversion by the useless people in government. why? why?

mokaflex:

In addiction to free monthly payment for doing nothing. Nigerian government is adding a tablet. That's ok. . For doing nothing? Not all of them and not everywhere. . For doing nothing? Not all of them and not everywhere.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oLT-BH7OXRs That's good if they will not divert the whole thing to Lagos market.... Saw this video here yesterday and I think we should push it to fp.. 1 Like

This government is really trying every way to be better. But the previous administration did not plan ahead for rainy days and the recent global reduction in oil price not helping matters too . I hope better days come back. Long live Nigeria 2 Likes





mmafhew:

Cool..



Hope its quality and not quantity Any one in Enugu in the building? how market with N-Power over there