|Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by dre11(m): 8:42am
2 teachers rape, infect 10 students with STD
By Evelyn Usman & Olasunkanmi Akoni
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/2-teachers-rape-infect-10-students-std/
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by Chimaritoponcho: 8:44am
Two teachers? Ten students? This can only happen when konji falls on you
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by divinehand2003(m): 8:48am
Secondary school male teachers should leave our young girls alone. Stop inflicting harm upon these virgins. My goodness, what a world? These men should be punished for committing these atrocities on our dear kid sisters and daughters who can't defend themselves from these wolves in sheepskin.
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by nrexzy(m): 9:00am
Hehe he Hehe
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by Franzinni: 9:12am
The teachers plus the students all of them are guilty... The only thing is the teachers are older so they should know better but those girls are already rotten... They are not helpless victims.. They are participating victims..
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by Nickymezor(f): 9:34am
Wat a news. Nawa o, Wonders shall neva cease. Those teachers re really sick in the head , I hope they rot in jail . Jst see how they abused these minors and even infected dem with STD's too.
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by dollarcoolcat(m): 9:48am
Uhmm this is an heartless act! Common no mata how the girls act towards u as a male teacher, u shld understand they jes actin their age and wanna explore. Don't Be Tempted To Trash Ur Family Because Of A Very Minimal Enjoyment
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by alcmene: 9:59am
Stop substituting agbo for water dem no gree..... No wonder fela lost count on the number of his children born out of wedlock.
Afonjas and high libido
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by Authoreety: 10:39am
wen konji fall on u,
wahala will definitely follow suite
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by GeneralOjukwu: 11:40am
dre11 always gets the FP.
I can bet the perpetrators are Yeebo
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by alcmene: 11:52am
Their predicament will stop when they stop drinking agbo like say na competition
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by alcmene: 11:55am
Here in the east, you can test the efficacy of the agbo concoctions on the afonja lady seller....
Promiscuity to them is hereditary.... repentance na till thykingdom-come
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by NLProblemChild(m): 12:27pm
Rip to the dead..
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by dessz(m): 12:28pm
alcmene:wetin bring agbo for this matter
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by neroflo: 12:28pm
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by Integrityfarms(m): 12:28pm
A... Jas and rape....
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by odimbannamdi(m): 12:29pm
With the level of decay in our secondary school these days, i don't think they were "Raped". It will amaze you how rotten these students are.
That doesn't absolve the teachers from their acts though. They should be thoroughly dealt with to serve as a deterrent
Meanwhile, men shoes for sale here.
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by Emenandez4lyf(m): 12:29pm
Hang em by their balls.....
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by Flye: 12:29pm
I really don't believe the rape story, that is d most convenient means to nail either a randy teacher who has tasted all of them and they all discovered they have been used by the teacher or the teacher is extremely wicked and they have to nail him by all means.
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by bercarray(m): 12:30pm
dre11:this is wickedness they should be forced to take care of the students with their salaries, I know they won't have money to take care of themselves, by the time they finish treating those students the infection would have gotten to a chronic stage in them or might av killed them sef
eeeeeya those girls has lost their virginity. they must disvirgin their daughters too o.
they should also release names o to avoid lies from our future slay queens o, e.g
husband : i tot u said u are a virgin?
future slay queens : baby i am sorry it was when i was in sec. school, u know that news that came out that ten students were raped, I am one of them
husband : but how come it is wide like this
future slay queens : it's the infection that widen it .
but if name is released the guy w'd be like but ur name wasn't on the list cos i could remember there is no name like rose, then you will know she lying
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by DaBillionnaire: 12:30pm
And ds is news abi?, abeg leave sh*t for LAWMA jare
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by hammer6: 12:31pm
wen it is Yoruba teachers dem no get name abi?
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by Nickymezor(f): 12:31pm
GeneralOjukwu:Most likely o.
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by yemmight(m): 12:31pm
The students can't say they don't know the useless teachers. They should point them and let the law take its course.
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by casspersteve: 12:31pm
cut their dicks and fry their eggs and give them to eat
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by rebirthiix: 12:31pm
Damn
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by adetes: 12:33pm
This is serious ohh
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by ivolt: 12:33pm
Jail the bastards
|Re: Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds by mannY82: 12:33pm
Franzinni:Hm
