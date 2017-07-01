Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Two Teachers Rape 10 Secondary School Students, Infect Them With Stds (7123 Views)

Kidnappers Of Igbonla Model School Students Bore A Hole On School Fence / Nigerian Scammers Infect Themselves With Own Malware, New Wire-wire Fraud / Girl Hospitalised After Gang Rape By 4 Secondary School Students (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

2 teachers rape, infect 10 students with STD





By Evelyn Usman & Olasunkanmi Akoni





Doctors in an undisclosed hospital are treating 10 secondary school students of a Lagos State government secondary school in Epe, who were infected with Sexually Transmitted Diseases, STDs, after allegedly being raped by two of their teachers.



The teachers, whose identities could not be ascertained at press time, as gathered, allegedly took turns to have carnal knowledge of the students until the bubble burst, weekend.



Report had it that they threatened to fail the students if they refused their demand.



Vanguard was informed that none of the students knew they were infected until one of them complained of an unusual discharge from her private part to her mother. When taken to a hospital, she was discovered to have been infected with STD.



Another student, said to have confided in one of her friends of a similar discharge, discovered that her confidant had same problem. They then opened up on the teachers’ acts.



Another version had it that one of the students had a verbal confrontation with one of the teachers, after refusing to bow to his pressure.



During investigation by the school, other victims, as gathered, confirmed that they were also raped by the teachers on different occasions.



Efforts to get the response of the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Olarinde Famous-Cole, on whether the teachers had been arrested, failed as he promised to reach Vanguard later.



Contacted, the Director of Office of Public Defender, Mrs. Olubukonla Salami, confirmed the report.



She said: “ The case has been reported to us and we are on top of it. It has also been reported to the state Police Command and investigation is on.”



As at yesterday night, efforts were on to take the students to a shelter, pending when they would be fully certified by doctors to go home.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/2-teachers-rape-infect-10-students-std/



lalasticlala

Two teachers? Ten students? This can only happen when konji falls on you 3 Likes

Secondary school male teachers should leave our young girls alone. Stop inflicting harm upon these virgins. My goodness, what a world? These men should be punished for committing these atrocities on our dear kid sisters and daughters who can't defend themselves from these wolves in sheepskin. 5 Likes 1 Share

Hehe he Hehe

The teachers plus the students all of them are guilty... The only thing is the teachers are older so they should know better but those girls are already rotten... They are not helpless victims.. They are participating victims.. 5 Likes

Nawa o, Wonders shall neva cease. Those teachers re really sick in the head , I hope they rot in jail . Jst see how they abused these minors and even infected dem with STD's too. Wat a news.Nawa o, Wonders shall neva cease. Those teachers re really sick in the head , I hope they rot in jail . Jst see how they abused these minors and even infected dem with STD's too. 1 Like

Uhmm this is an heartless act! Common no mata how the girls act towards u as a male teacher, u shld understand they jes actin their age and wanna explore. Don't Be Tempted To Trash Ur Family Because Of A Very Minimal Enjoyment 6 Likes

Uhmm this is an heartless act! C'mon no mata how the girls act towards u as a male teacher, u shld understand they jes actin their age and wanna explore. Don't Be Tempted To Trash Ur Family Because Of A Very Minimal Enjoyment 1 Like

Stop substituting agbo for water dem no gree..... No wonder fela lost count on the number of his children born out of wedlock.

Afonjas and high libido 4 Likes 2 Shares

wen konji fall on u,

















wahala will definitely follow suite 2 Likes

dre11 always gets the FP.



I can bet the perpetrators are Yeebo

Their predicament will stop when they stop drinking agbo like say na competition

Here in the east, you can test the efficacy of the agbo concoctions on the afonja lady seller....



Promiscuity to them is hereditary.... repentance na till thykingdom-come 2 Likes 1 Share

Rip to the dead.. 1 Like

alcmene:

Here in the east, you can test the efficacy of the agbo concoctions on the afonja lady seller....



Promiscuity to them is hereditary.... repentance na till thykingdom-come alcmene:

Their predicament will stop when they stop drinking agbo like say na competition alcmene:

Stop substituting agbo for water dem no gree.....

No wonder fela lost count on the number of his children born out of wedlock.



Afonjas and high libido wetin bring agbo for this matter wetin bring agbo for this matter 1 Like

A... Jas and rape....

With the level of decay in our secondary school these days, i don't think they were "Raped". It will amaze you how rotten these students are.



That doesn't absolve the teachers from their acts though. They should be thoroughly dealt with to serve as a deterrent



Meanwhile, men shoes for sale here.

Hang em by their balls..... 1 Like

I really don't believe the rape story, that is d most convenient means to nail either a randy teacher who has tasted all of them and they all discovered they have been used by the teacher or the teacher is extremely wicked and they have to nail him by all means.

dre11:











2 teachers rape, infect 10 students with STD









http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/2-teachers-rape-infect-10-students-std/



















this is wickedness they should be forced to take care of the students with their salaries, I know they won't have money to take care of themselves, by the time they finish treating those students the infection would have gotten to a chronic stage in them or might av killed them sef





eeeeeya those girls has lost their virginity. they must disvirgin their daughters too o.





they should also release names o to avoid lies from our future slay queens o, e.g

husband : i tot u said u are a virgin?



future slay queens : baby i am sorry it was when i was in sec. school, u know that news that came out that ten students were raped, I am one of them



husband : but how come it is wide like this



future slay queens : it's the infection that widen it .

but if name is released the guy w'd be like but ur name wasn't on the list cos i could remember there is no name like rose, then you will know she lying this is wickedness they should be forced to take care of the students with their salaries, I know they won't have money to take care of themselves, by the time they finish treating those students the infection would have gotten to a chronic stage in them or might av killed them sefeeeeeya those girls has lost their virginity. they must disvirgin their daughters too o.they should also release names o to avoid lies from our future slay queens o, e.ghusband : i tot u said u are a virgin?future slay queens : baby i am sorry it was when i was in sec. school, u know that news that came out that ten students were raped, I am one of themhusband : but how come it is wide like thisfuture slay queens : it's the infection that widen it .but if name is released the guy w'd be like but ur name wasn't on the list cos i could remember there is no name like rose, then you will know she lying

And ds is news abi?, abeg leave sh*t for LAWMA jare

wen it is Yoruba teachers dem no get name abi?

GeneralOjukwu:

dre11 always gets the FP.



I can bet the perpetrators are Yeebo Most likely o. Most likely o.

The students can't say they don't know the useless teachers. They should point them and let the law take its course.

cut their dicks and fry their eggs and give them to eat 1 Like

Damn

This is serious ohh

Jail the bastards