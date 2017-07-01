Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno (4140 Views)

This one below is common among our woman



Unfortunately some women clean up their houses if their pastor is coming for a visit but wont clean a table for their husbands



https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/881752965236830214



http://www.dehelm.com/2017/07/women-clean-house-when-their-pastor-is.html

Concordant with facts

na xo lyf be

Nigerian ladies are fond of this, no joke and this man is always on point 5 Likes

The two must be balance...

NA SO

Women can be hypocrites!! They turn to sheep(dutiful wife) when they see pastor but wolves when pastor leaves. 2 Likes 1 Share

1 stupid misogynist spotted.. men and their nonsense ego so a man can't clean a table too. I'm never getting married!!!!



Lol. .true talk..

Thats their way, they respect, fear and obey pastor more than their parent and husband

Onyinye15:

NA SO kiss the truth kiss the truth

True.. ...and datz stupidity

which pastor





I can't do that. More over, i don't trust pastors for anything

Afonja women to be precise. Ni oruko Jesu...Jesu oluwawa morning till nyt inside church...Pastors even bath them naaked for blessings...Very foolish women



No wonder Nnamdi Kanu advises not to attend their churches 2 Likes

no b lie 100% true

Truth brah

I don't always agree with Omokiri but on this one, the guy is on point. They can also wash cloths for their pastors and won't wash for their husbands at home.

Daddy things na 1 Like

Na wa o. Even in 2017 una neva tire for women mata. Women strong sha.

Reno is a m0ron 95% of the time.



We are seeing the rare 5% here.



Any man who allows his wife to worship a pastor is a cuckold-to-be.

4hys:

Nigerian ladies are fond of this, no joke and this man is always on point hmmm he is right with this, in fact can even dust their bed....... daddy...



Na so

Eye service!

True!