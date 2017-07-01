₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by jaylister(m): 9:29am
Reno is at it again, he is here to inspire the us again with is inspirational words, take a look and be inspired.
This one below is common among our woman
Unfortunately some women clean up their houses if their pastor is coming for a visit but wont clean a table for their husbands
https://twitter.com/renoomokri/status/881752965236830214
http://www.dehelm.com/2017/07/women-clean-house-when-their-pastor-is.html
lalasticlala
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by BasketballGURU(m): 9:37am
Concordant with facts
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by WfBabakhay(m): 9:43am
na xo lyf be
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by 4hys: 9:50am
Nigerian ladies are fond of this, no joke and this man is always on point
5 Likes
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by Nogodye(m): 9:55am
The two must be balance...
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by Jamida5: 12:01pm
Hahaha
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by dipopooo(m): 12:01pm
z
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by Onyinye15(f): 12:02pm
NA SO
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by Vivos: 12:02pm
Women can be hypocrites!! They turn to sheep(dutiful wife) when they see pastor but wolves when pastor leaves.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by Evaberry(f): 12:02pm
...
1 stupid misogynist spotted.. men and their nonsense ego so a man can't clean a table too. I'm never getting married!!!!
still on my birthday... it's quite sunny here a lovely day
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by sekxy(f): 12:03pm
Lol. .true talk..
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by sureheaven(m): 12:03pm
Thats their way, they respect, fear and obey pastor more than their parent and husband
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by M3Guy(m): 12:03pm
Onyinye15:kiss the truth
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by pesinfada(m): 12:04pm
True.. ...and datz stupidity
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by PointZerom: 12:04pm
ok
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by bumi10: 12:05pm
hmmmm
which pastor
I can't do that. More over, i don't trust pastors for anything
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by EmekaBlue(m): 12:05pm
Afonja women to be precise. Ni oruko Jesu...Jesu oluwawa morning till nyt inside church...Pastors even bath them naaked for blessings...Very foolish women
No wonder Nnamdi Kanu advises not to attend their churches
2 Likes
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by skills50(m): 12:05pm
no b lie 100% true
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by Category1: 12:05pm
Truth brah
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by toxxnoni(m): 12:06pm
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by yemmight(m): 12:06pm
I don't always agree with Omokiri but on this one, the guy is on point. They can also wash cloths for their pastors and won't wash for their husbands at home.
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by Jimiki: 12:06pm
Daddy things na
1 Like
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by Zither(m): 12:07pm
hahahahaha
Na wa o. Even in 2017 una neva tire for women mata. Women strong sha.
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by GeneralOjukwu: 12:08pm
Reno is a m0ron 95% of the time.
We are seeing the rare 5% here.
Any man who allows his wife to worship a pastor is a cuckold-to-be.
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by personal59(m): 12:08pm
hmmm he is right with this, in fact can even dust their bed....... daddy...
4hys:hmmm he is right with this, in fact can even dust their bed....... daddy...
but always on point? are u sure.....
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by yeyeboi(m): 12:08pm
Na so
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by Moreoffaith(m): 12:09pm
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by Pavore9: 12:10pm
Eye service!
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by Flexherbal(m): 12:11pm
True!
|Re: Women Clean House For Their Pastor But Don't Clean Table For Their Husband: Reno by SycophanticGoat: 12:11pm
Apt!!! This is pure and simple truth. If you ever find out that your wife is sharing your home's confidential information with your pastor, just forget it because you no longer have a wife!!!
