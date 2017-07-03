₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by WotzupNG: 1:47pm
Nigerian Philanthropist and founder of David Ezeugo Foundation, Ezeugo Okechukwu David, has taken to Instagram to disclose that most failed marriages in Nigeria, are in homes of ladies who bleach.
Below is a quote from an Instagram user in which he blasts Nigerian girls who bleach.
The Sun ☀is still the Best photo Filter �, makes your Skin Flawless, spotless and Blemish Free. It is Nigerian girls Bleaching Association(NGBA) worst Enemy. Keep bleaching from black to yellow my sister, but don’t Forget that 70% of failed Marriages in Nigeria comes from girls that Bleach. After they’ll write Cowbell Milk Essay competition about how their Marriage Crashed and their fellow Bleaching Mama’s Comment “Awww you’re such a Strong woman” Umu Iberibe.. Shout out to all the Beautiful dark skin ladies and the Original God made light skin girls. God bless y’all for being Original.
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by Papiikush: 1:51pm
This guy should be the next general overseer of Redeem Christian Church of God.
He speaks the truth
I can never date a girl who can't proudly show me her throwback pictures and if she does she'd better not be dark-skinned in them
By the way, look at what I found. Please don't quote me if you never had this
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by Evablizin(f): 2:06pm
Lols omoh this one weak my fingers i can't even type correctly,NGBA aka Worst enemy alias UMU IBERIBE(FOOLISH CHILDREN)kai what dem do ooo hahahaha
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by Fabulocity(f): 2:12pm
LMAooooo
If only they could just take a peek into the future, say ten years and see the condition of their skin then.
I can guarantee that they'll stop bleaching.
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by WotzupNG: 3:02pm
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by veekid(m): 3:29pm
True talk like nonsense
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by Kellapaw: 3:29pm
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by SageTravels: 3:29pm
50% out of 70% are Actors
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by hilroy: 3:30pm
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by seXytOhbAd(m): 3:30pm
And since we're throwing unverified figures around, 85% of broken marriages are caused by #TEAM BEARDGANG
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by Josh44s(m): 3:30pm
Who is this one again! People will just be talking anyhow things that can spoil other people's marriage.
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by Whuna(m): 3:31pm
Another baseless utterance
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by Vivos: 3:31pm
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by pepemendy(m): 3:32pm
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by teamsynergy: 3:32pm
this fool should be arrested... always pulling fake stats... what survey did he do to come to this conclusion .... freaking fool
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by Nnemuka(f): 3:32pm
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by HottestFire: 3:33pm
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by Nma27(f): 3:33pm
I'm proud of my dark skin...
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by maryjan8(f): 3:33pm
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by diva90: 3:33pm
Foolish talk. its like saying 70% of men who Are women beaters are dark skinned men. Such generalizations should be avoided
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by Xtargold(f): 3:33pm
I don't understand the correlation. Could someone kindly explain.
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by pmc01(m): 3:33pm
Nigerians and their indiscriminate "statistics".
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by majekdom2: 3:33pm
In my opinion Inferiority complex, low self esteem are one reason people bleach. It is normal for people that have this mental problem to feel used, controlled and being bossed. Guy may not be far from truth.
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by NwaAmaikpe: 3:34pm
Monalisa Chinda and Adesua Etomi on my mind.
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by ujpikin(f): 3:34pm
Hahaha and even the ones who pretend to be wat they are not .....
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by Sniper12: 3:34pm
what has bleaching got to do with divorce, cunt head
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by itiswellandwell: 3:34pm
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by Oluwamuyeewa(m): 3:34pm
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by Cheadexe(m): 3:35pm
The worst thing that turn me off on some ladies is their irritating bleaching skin,see them gang
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by bumi10: 3:35pm
shut up if u dont know wat to say
which kind notion be that
|Re: 70% Of Failed Marriages In Nigeria Come From Girls That Bleach - Philanthropist by BiafraBushBoy(m): 3:35pm
diva90:
Stop bleaching
