Below is a quote from an Instagram user in which he blasts Nigerian girls who bleach.



The Sun ☀is still the Best photo Filter �, makes your Skin Flawless, spotless and Blemish Free. It is Nigerian girls Bleaching Association(NGBA) worst Enemy. Keep bleaching from black to yellow my sister, but don’t Forget that 70% of failed Marriages in Nigeria comes from girls that Bleach. After they’ll write Cowbell Milk Essay competition about how their Marriage Crashed and their fellow Bleaching Mama’s Comment “Awww you’re such a Strong woman” Umu Iberibe.. Shout out to all the Beautiful dark skin ladies and the Original God made light skin girls. God bless y’all for being Original.

He speaks the truth



I can never date a girl who can't proudly show me her throwback pictures and if she does she'd better not be dark-skinned in them



This guy should be the next general overseer of Redeem Christian Church of God.He speaks the truthI can never date a girl who can't proudly show me her throwback pictures and if she does she'd better not be dark-skinned in themBy the way, look at what I found. Please don't quote me if you never had this

Lols omoh this one weak my fingers i can't even type correctly,NGBA aka Worst enemy alias UMU IBERIBE(FOOLISH CHILDREN)kai what dem do ooo hahahaha

LMAooooo



If only they could just take a peek into the future, say ten years and see the condition of their skin then.



I can guarantee that they'll stop bleaching. 3 Likes

True talk like nonsense

50% out of 70% are Actors

And since we're throwing unverified figures around, 85% of broken marriages are caused by #TEAM BEARDGANG 6 Likes

Who is this one again! People will just be talking anyhow things that can spoil other people's marriage.

Another baseless utterance 2 Likes 1 Share

this fool should be arrested... always pulling fake stats... what survey did he do to come to this conclusion .... freaking fool 6 Likes 2 Shares

I'm proud of my dark skin... 2 Likes

Foolish talk.its like saying 70% of men who Are women beaters are dark skinned men. Such generalizations should be avoided

I don't understand the correlation. Could someone kindly explain.

Nigerians and their indiscriminate "statistics".

In my opinion Inferiority complex, low self esteem are one reason people bleach. It is normal for people that have this mental problem to feel used, controlled and being bossed. Guy may not be far from truth.





Monalisa Chinda and Adesua Etomi on my mind.

Hahaha and even the ones who pretend to be wat they are not .....

what has bleaching got to do with divorce, cunt head 1 Like

The worst thing that turn me off on some ladies is their irritating bleaching skin,see them gang 1 Like

shut up if u dont know wat to say







which kind notion be that