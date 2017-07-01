Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers (6098 Views)

According to him, one should take care of his/her inner satisfaction before trying to meet up with strangers' expectation. Here's what he wrote;



"DON'T SPEND YOUR MONEY ON PACKAGING.

80% FOR PACKAGING

20% FOR MANAGING

It's like constantly painting an empty house .which you reside in.

Take care of your inner satisfaction before trying to meet up with strangers expectation of you based on the industry lies and fake perception you try to keep up. Enjoy your life by enjoying your life !you dig? GOOD LUCK"



Where he talk am 1 Like

lazsnaira:

HUSHPUPPI is hushpuppi a musician??otondo NwaAmaikpe:





Sound Sultan should concentrate on his music.





That's the height of being fake; acting like his greatest worry is other musician's fake lives when it is actually his failed career that gives him sleepless nights. this one as usual always talking nonsense....see his mouth like bathroom slippers One of the reasonable Naija artistes......I hope Dammy Krane and co are reading this ......is hushpuppi a musician??otondothis one as usual always talking nonsense....see his mouth like bathroom slippers 29 Likes 1 Share

...they all live fake lives...from buhari who is fakely living in london...to our artistes who are either fakely flying private gets with fake credit cards or serving as couriers for drug barons...to APC our new pdp party in another name whose only achievement for two good years now is to perfectly lie to 180,000,000 people on daily basis without any recourse to remorse... 1 Like

Thank you. They just slowly die with depression. These strangers in the name of fans will not lift a spoon for you when you're in real need. They only judge you and your family from afar, ignorantly crashing your spirit, marriage, confidence... 5 Likes

Let then keep showing off. Until kidnappers starts visiting them one after the other 1 Like

Some celebs are bleeding stüpid. The same people you're living a fake lifestyle for so as to praise you, would also be the same set to gloat at you when you eventually go broke. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Them go hear?sense fall on them

Tell dis to morachi

He stealz frum others for his success nd leaves a fake life. Yahoo boy

Ma user name iz hiz whatsapp

Tell them

Abeggy





Sound Sultan should concentrate on his music.





That's the height of being fake; acting like his greatest worry is other musician's fake lives when it is actually his failed career that gives him sleepless nights. Sound Sultan should concentrate on his music.That's the height of being fake; acting like his greatest worry is other musician's fake lives when it is actually his failed career that gives him sleepless nights. 4 Likes 1 Share

Nice it's good you guys advice yourselves from time to time!



If to say na a fan talk am now, musicians wey no fit release epic song(s) go get time issue epic reply!



Beside no one who worked hard to earn that money will spend it that way!



Na them-them Yahoo musicians! They know themselves





Me here, I am having a serious health issue (vomiting and coughing blood) and I need advise. Please read my thread:



Ps. I have gone to hospital, they said I should come back on Thursday to start treatment. Probably making references to Dammy KraneMe here, I am having a serious health issue (vomiting and coughing blood) and I need advise. Please read my thread: https:///T19wge to get more details.Ps. I have gone to hospital, they said I should come back on Thursday to start treatment.

If you wanna belong you have to fake it

That's a legend speaking 1 Like

See wetin Buhari de cause..

dovelike:

Thank you. They just slowly die with depression. These strangers in the name of fans will not lift a spoon for you when you're in real need. They only judge you and your family from afar, ignorantly crashing your spirit, marriage, confidence... No be only celebrity. They are all around you. At your place of work, in the church. Part of the social problem I have always talked about. No be only celebrity. They are all around you. At your place of work, in the church. Part of the social problem I have always talked about.

True Talk

Divay22:

If you wanna belong you have to fake it fake what really?? fake what really??

true true

Nice advice.

Sound sultan...dis guy no just get dress sense

He just said the truth

How do I know?

Just wait till when they have a problem or they become sick, the become begi begi online

Tell them

I just like this bros. Nice talk

NwaAmaikpe:





Sound Sultan should concentrate on his music.





That's the height of being fake; acting like his greatest worry is other musician's fake lives when it is actually his failed career that gives him sleepless nights.



sound sultan is not a failure







u are sound sultan is not a failureu are 9 Likes

True talk

ppl jxt dae bash go..watching in hd ppl jxt dae bash go..watching in hdppl jxt dae bash go..watching in hd

USA2147090575:

Tell dis to morachi

He stealz frum others for his success nd leaves a fake life. Yahoo boy

Ma user name iz hiz whatsapp Shey that one still dey sing. The last time I heard about him was when he was living at Community street at Akoka. Shey that one still dey sing. The last time I heard about him was when he was living at Community street at Akoka.