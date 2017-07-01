₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by FlirtyKaren(f): 4:04pm
Nigerian music star, Sound Sultan, has dished out an advice to Nigerian musicians who flaunt wealth on social media, yet have nothing in reality.
According to him, one should take care of his/her inner satisfaction before trying to meet up with strangers' expectation. Here's what he wrote;
"DON'T SPEND YOUR MONEY ON PACKAGING.
80% FOR PACKAGING
20% FOR MANAGING
It's like constantly painting an empty house .which you reside in.
Take care of your inner satisfaction before trying to meet up with strangers expectation of you based on the industry lies and fake perception you try to keep up. Enjoy your life by enjoying your life !you dig? GOOD LUCK"
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/stop-living-fake-lives-please-strangers-sound-sultan-nigerian-musicians.html
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by 10eola(m): 4:06pm
Where he talk am
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by Hotshawarma: 4:10pm
One of the reasonable Naija artistes......I hope Dammy Krane and co are reading this ......
lazsnaira:is hushpuppi a musician??otondo
NwaAmaikpe:this one as usual always talking nonsense....see his mouth like bathroom slippers
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by lazsnaira(m): 4:11pm
...they all live fake lives...from buhari who is fakely living in london...to our artistes who are either fakely flying private gets with fake credit cards or serving as couriers for drug barons...to APC our new pdp party in another name whose only achievement for two good years now is to perfectly lie to 180,000,000 people on daily basis without any recourse to remorse...
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by dovelike(f): 4:12pm
Thank you. They just slowly die with depression. These strangers in the name of fans will not lift a spoon for you when you're in real need. They only judge you and your family from afar, ignorantly crashing your spirit, marriage, confidence...
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by Papiikush: 4:20pm
Let then keep showing off. Until kidnappers starts visiting them one after the other
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by VargasVee(m): 4:22pm
Some celebs are bleeding stüpid. The same people you're living a fake lifestyle for so as to praise you, would also be the same set to gloat at you when you eventually go broke.
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by Evablizin(f): 4:27pm
Them go hear?sense fall on them
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by USA2147090575: 4:53pm
Tell dis to morachi
He stealz frum others for his success nd leaves a fake life. Yahoo boy
Ma user name iz hiz whatsapp
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by tabisegroup(m): 5:00pm
Tell them
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by Adaowerri111: 5:01pm
Abeggy
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by NwaAmaikpe: 5:01pm
Sound Sultan should concentrate on his music.
That's the height of being fake; acting like his greatest worry is other musician's fake lives when it is actually his failed career that gives him sleepless nights.
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by countryfive: 5:01pm
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by Wiseandtrue(f): 5:01pm
Nice it's good you guys advice yourselves from time to time!
If to say na a fan talk am now, musicians wey no fit release epic song(s) go get time issue epic reply!
Beside no one who worked hard to earn that money will spend it that way!
Na them-them Yahoo musicians! They know themselves
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by Raiyell: 5:02pm
Probably making references to Dammy Krane
Me here, I am having a serious health issue (vomiting and coughing blood) and I need advise. Please read my thread: https:///T19wge to get more details.
Ps. I have gone to hospital, they said I should come back on Thursday to start treatment.
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by Divay22(f): 5:03pm
If you wanna belong you have to fake it
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by Whuna(m): 5:04pm
That's a legend speaking
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by Noblebrown7(m): 5:05pm
See wetin Buhari de cause..
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by majekdom2: 5:05pm
dovelike:No be only celebrity. They are all around you. At your place of work, in the church. Part of the social problem I have always talked about.
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by Brighte(m): 5:05pm
True Talk
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by majekdom2: 5:05pm
Divay22:fake what really??
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by Generalyemi(m): 5:05pm
true true
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by Abbeyme: 5:06pm
Nice advice.
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by Allylic(f): 5:06pm
Sound sultan...dis guy no just get dress sense
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by Ajewealth123(m): 5:06pm
He just said the truth
How do I know?
Just wait till when they have a problem or they become sick, the become begi begi online
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by chuksjuve(m): 5:08pm
Tell them
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 5:08pm
I just like this bros. Nice talk
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by Generalyemi(m): 5:08pm
NwaAmaikpe:
sound sultan is not a failure
u are
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by pesinfada(m): 5:09pm
True talk
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by youngbravian(m): 5:09pm
ppl jxt dae bash go..watching in hd ppl jxt dae bash go..watching in hd
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by Gaddafithe2nd(m): 5:10pm
USA2147090575:Shey that one still dey sing. The last time I heard about him was when he was living at Community street at Akoka.
Re: Sound Sultan To Nigerian Musicians: Stop Living Fake Lives To Please Strangers by McDoe(m): 5:10pm
End-time levels. No advice can change this again, afterall, the fly that wants to be buried with the coffin will never listen to an advice
