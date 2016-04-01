Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" (4879 Views)

According to Tonto Dikeh whose marriage to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill on grounds of domestic violence amidst other allegations, said there is no excuse under the face of the earth that God has created, for a man should put a hand on his woman.



The actress and mother of one said;



"I think the one issue that actually births the high rate of domestic violence is the fact that we are not talking about it enough. It is the fact that the society is shaming us when we talk about it. So we rather not talk about it, we rather keep it on a hush hush until it is worse.



This awareness will create so many...I am sure a lot of men now will be scared to beat their wives now because this awareness is no joke, there are heavyweights here. It is not about ridiculing men like I always say. It is to make us a better person. It is to make our homes better.



Nobody is saying run out of your homes. I am not preaching divorce. I am preaching that you speak out. because your life matters. Your children's lives matter and your husband's life matters.



I don't think there is any excuse under the face of the earth that God has created that a man should put a hand on his woman. No! There are other options. You can walk away. You can calm down. You can go for therapy. There is so many options than hitting a woman".





Talk anyhow,you see anyhow!

Inasmuch as I condemn domestic violence,it should be worthy of note that it's not a privilege for women to run their mouth the way they like,some of our mothers were never like that!Talk anyhow,you see anyhow! 91 Likes 11 Shares





See ehn, Not all women are sane. Some are boxers some have Swords in their tongues. If those kindda women abuse you ehn you can take your own life.



While Some are thugs raised in a strange hood. you can't just expect that kindda woman to bounce on you without doing any damage like breaking your ribs, jawbone or worse spinal cord If a woman attacks you for no reason you better beat the shìt out of her before she kills you.See ehn, Not all women are sane. Some are boxers some have Swords in their tongues. If those kindda women abuse you ehn you can take your own life.While Some are thugs raised in a strange hood. you can't just expect that kindda woman to bounce on you without doing any damage like breaking your ribs, jawbone or worse spinal cord 61 Likes 6 Shares





I disagree...





There's always a reason for every action or decision to beat a woman.

Now some of those reasons may not be justified.



But women, are wired strangely...they claim to hate men who beat women but won't be loyal or respect those who don't.



When a woman calls you romantic, check yourself well...there's a 75% chance you are a sissy with her.







Well...I've hit a woman more than once; I had my reasons and the beatings were productive. I may not be proud of it and I don't by this endorse my belief in battery but I'm better than the male hypocrites who condemn beating women on forums as this.



When real life all they do is beat women.







Not up to 2 in 10men can honestly say they've never hit a woman...

Hypocrites! I disagree...There's always a reason for every action or decision to beat a woman.Now some of those reasons may not be justified.But women, are wired strangely...they claim to hate men who beat women but won't be loyal or respect those who don't.When a woman calls you romantic, check yourself well...there's a 75% chance you are a sissy with her.Well...I've hit a woman more than once; I had my reasons and the beatings were productive. I may not be proud of it and I don't by this endorse my belief in battery but I'm better than the male hypocrites who condemn beating women on forums as this.When real life all they do is beat women.Not up to 2 in 10men can honestly say they've never hit a woman...Hypocrites! 31 Likes 2 Shares

This hussy as$! Doesn't she ever get tired?



Much as violence is not the way, What if she attacked you first? Truth is, the society is sexist in this one. If you need to defend yourself, defend yourself. Gender is irrelevant 11 Likes 2 Shares

Tonto ladies should stop beating their husband with mouth because some men will speak with their hands 50 Likes 4 Shares

some women forgets that they abuse us emotionally,they see domestic violence as abuse,a woman can make u commit suicide with her mouth. 39 Likes 4 Shares

You talk to me any how, lock the door and den u say I shouldn't hit you? okay... I will beat you till the devil in you will run away and then I'll beg you and we'll have a make up sex 14 Likes

Papiikush:

If a woman attacks you for no reason you better beat the shìt out of her before she kills you. As in bitchslap some sense into her head As in bitchslap some sense into her head 8 Likes

Evablizin:

Ok Don't even think about it Don't even think about it

No man should hit a lady. But if she is not a lady but a tout, please beat her like a tout.



If a lady in the course of an argument slaps the man first, please she is a tout. Treat her like one.

If she holds a man's shirt by the throat, she is a tout, please treat her like one.

If she goes on an uncontrollable destruction spree of your properties, she is a tout and vandal, beat her like a tout and her over to the police like a vandal.

If she is spoiling for a fight and daring the man to a fight if he is a man, ladies don't do that, only touts do, please grant her request.



Nonsense. It's not every being that was born a female is a lady 58 Likes 7 Shares

eyeview:

No man should hit a lady. But if she is not a lady but a tout, please beat her like a tout. Well said. Oosheyy Well said. Oosheyy 17 Likes 2 Shares

Tonto Dike! Your mumu never do? 8 Likes

This is the rubbish these yeyebrities tell our young ladies and they start to misbehave, knowing fully well their husbands can't justify their action if they dare raise their hands on them. 3 Likes

Craze de worry u 1 Like

You are right Tonto.

Crap 2 Likes





Women are natural liars, Leach and can nag ehn.





Evablizin:

Tonto ladies should stop beating their husband with mouth because some men will speak with their hands

You surprise me today oo.. I nor sabi say you get sense before.. I mean, I have always doubted if you had something upstairs. You just proved me wrong I will if I find out that her Toto has decayed.Women are natural liars, Leach and can nag ehn.You surprise me today oo.. I nor sabi say you get sense before.. I mean, I have always doubted if you had something upstairs. You just proved me wrong 2 Likes

EVEN IF THE WOMAN WANTS TO TAKE MY LIFE? 5 Likes

Am not a weakling

But I will never lay my hands on my woman no matter what

First I won't even date or marry anywoman that will Make me beat her 1 Like

make she park well 3 Likes

Emotional abuse is worse than physical abuse. So, to avoid either, in case one mistakenly find himself/herself in such situation, separation/divorce are the best routes to follow. 6 Likes

kizyalex10:

some women forgets that they abuse us emotionally,they see domestic violence as abuse,a woman can make u commit suicide with her mouth.

Why do you stick to a woman that is abusing you ? Why do you stick to a woman that is abusing you ?

Provocation nko? 2 Likes

But there is a place for women to nag their husbands to death right?

I wish i could give this pros...titute a dirty slap.





Nagging kills more than wife beating if u dont know.



Useless beeetch 9 Likes

Rubbish!



But there is an excuse for a woman to hit a man?



Senseless gibberish!





In as much it's a woman, " A little beating is good for there soul when they trespass " 9 Likes 1 Share

Thewrath:

Inasmuch as I condemn domestic violence,it should be worthy of note that it's not a privilege for women to run their mouth the way they like,some of our mothers were never like that!



Talk anyhow,you see anyhow!



; 1 Like

But is there excuse for her to abuse him? 3 Likes

Evablizin:

Tonto ladies should stop beating their husband with mouth because some men will speak with their hands

You are still a child, so you won't understand Tonto's statement. You are still a child, so you won't understand Tonto's statement.









Na so she miss churchill's kondo







She no go let us here word.....





U cn go for one nyt stand if u wich.....



with ur smelly pus....ssssea Wich kain YEYE girl be this?Na so she miss churchill's kondoShe no go let us here word.....U cn go for one nyt stand if u wich.....with ur smelly pus....ssssea 4 Likes