Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by AdoraAmadi: 5:23pm
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, who was one of the celebrities who marched against domestic violence alongside the Ooni of Ife's wife, had something to say about domestic violence when interviewed by GoldmyneTV while on the march.
According to Tonto Dikeh whose marriage to her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill on grounds of domestic violence amidst other allegations, said there is no excuse under the face of the earth that God has created, for a man should put a hand on his woman.
The actress and mother of one said;
"I think the one issue that actually births the high rate of domestic violence is the fact that we are not talking about it enough. It is the fact that the society is shaming us when we talk about it. So we rather not talk about it, we rather keep it on a hush hush until it is worse.
This awareness will create so many...I am sure a lot of men now will be scared to beat their wives now because this awareness is no joke, there are heavyweights here. It is not about ridiculing men like I always say. It is to make us a better person. It is to make our homes better.
Nobody is saying run out of your homes. I am not preaching divorce. I am preaching that you speak out. because your life matters. Your children's lives matter and your husband's life matters.
I don't think there is any excuse under the face of the earth that God has created that a man should put a hand on his woman. No! There are other options. You can walk away. You can calm down. You can go for therapy. There is so many options than hitting a woman".
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by Thewrath(m): 5:24pm
Inasmuch as I condemn domestic violence,it should be worthy of note that it's not a privilege for women to run their mouth the way they like,some of our mothers were never like that!
Talk anyhow,you see anyhow!
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by Papiikush: 5:32pm
If a woman attacks you for no reason you better beat the shìt out of her before she kills you.
See ehn, Not all women are sane. Some are boxers some have Swords in their tongues. If those kindda women abuse you ehn you can take your own life.
While Some are thugs raised in a strange hood. you can't just expect that kindda woman to bounce on you without doing any damage like breaking your ribs, jawbone or worse spinal cord
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by NwaAmaikpe: 5:34pm
I disagree...
There's always a reason for every action or decision to beat a woman.
Now some of those reasons may not be justified.
But women, are wired strangely...they claim to hate men who beat women but won't be loyal or respect those who don't.
When a woman calls you romantic, check yourself well...there's a 75% chance you are a sissy with her.
Well...I've hit a woman more than once; I had my reasons and the beatings were productive. I may not be proud of it and I don't by this endorse my belief in battery but I'm better than the male hypocrites who condemn beating women on forums as this.
When real life all they do is beat women.
Not up to 2 in 10men can honestly say they've never hit a woman...
Hypocrites!
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by VargasVee(m): 5:35pm
This hussy as$! Doesn't she ever get tired?
Much as violence is not the way, What if she attacked you first? Truth is, the society is sexist in this one. If you need to defend yourself, defend yourself. Gender is irrelevant
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by Evablizin(f): 5:36pm
Tonto ladies should stop beating their husband with mouth because some men will speak with their hands
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by kizyalex10(m): 5:40pm
some women forgets that they abuse us emotionally,they see domestic violence as abuse,a woman can make u commit suicide with her mouth.
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by Blizzy9ja: 5:41pm
You talk to me any how, lock the door and den u say I shouldn't hit you? okay... I will beat you till the devil in you will run away and then I'll beg you and we'll have a make up sex
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by praxisnetworks: 5:41pm
Papiikush:As in bitchslap some sense into her head
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by praxisnetworks: 5:41pm
Evablizin:Don't even think about it
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by eyeview: 6:00pm
No man should hit a lady. But if she is not a lady but a tout, please beat her like a tout.
If a lady in the course of an argument slaps the man first, please she is a tout. Treat her like one.
If she holds a man's shirt by the throat, she is a tout, please treat her like one.
If she goes on an uncontrollable destruction spree of your properties, she is a tout and vandal, beat her like a tout and her over to the police like a vandal.
If she is spoiling for a fight and daring the man to a fight if he is a man, ladies don't do that, only touts do, please grant her request.
Nonsense. It's not every being that was born a female is a lady
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by praxisnetworks: 6:06pm
eyeview:Well said. Oosheyy
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by veekid(m): 6:19pm
Tonto Dike! Your mumu never do?
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by HolyCraig: 6:19pm
This is the rubbish these yeyebrities tell our young ladies and they start to misbehave, knowing fully well their husbands can't justify their action if they dare raise their hands on them.
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by Akshow: 6:19pm
Craze de worry u
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by ivolt: 6:19pm
You are right Tonto.
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by Sweetguy25: 6:20pm
Crap
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by sayentease(m): 6:20pm
I will if I find out that her Toto has decayed.
Women are natural liars, Leach and can nag ehn.
Evablizin:
You surprise me today oo.. I nor sabi say you get sense before.. I mean, I have always doubted if you had something upstairs. You just proved me wrong
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by Ahmeduana(m): 6:20pm
EVEN IF THE WOMAN WANTS TO TAKE MY LIFE?
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by slawomir: 6:20pm
Am not a weakling
But I will never lay my hands on my woman no matter what
First I won't even date or marry anywoman that will Make me beat her
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by jtjohn(m): 6:21pm
make she park well
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by LordKO(m): 6:21pm
Emotional abuse is worse than physical abuse. So, to avoid either, in case one mistakenly find himself/herself in such situation, separation/divorce are the best routes to follow.
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by Kellapaw: 6:21pm
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by ivolt: 6:21pm
kizyalex10:
Why do you stick to a woman that is abusing you ?
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by NwaNimo1(m): 6:22pm
Provocation nko?
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by keypad1: 6:22pm
But there is a place for women to nag their husbands to death right?
I wish i could give this pros...titute a dirty slap.
Nagging kills more than wife beating if u dont know.
Useless beeetch
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by Benekruku(m): 6:22pm
Rubbish!
But there is an excuse for a woman to hit a man?
Senseless gibberish!
In as much it's a woman, " A little beating is good for there soul when they trespass"
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by Kellapaw: 6:22pm
Thewrath:
;
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by felixomor: 6:22pm
But is there excuse for her to abuse him?
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by ivolt: 6:22pm
Evablizin:
You are still a child, so you won't understand Tonto's statement.
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by oshe11(m): 6:22pm
Wich kain YEYE girl be this?
Na so she miss churchill's kondo
She no go let us here word.....
U cn go for one nyt stand if u wich.....
with ur smelly pus....ssssea
Re: Tonto Dikeh: "There Is No Excuse Under The Face Of The Earth To Hit A Woman" by StOla: 6:22pm
But a woman has the right to beat up a man ?
Some feminists argue like imbeciles.
If the Ghana police had arrested you and prosecuted you for the vandal that you are and for the assault on your mother-in-law, you won't have the time to be saying all this rubbish.
She who does not want to be assaulted, should not be assaulting either.
By the way, Tonto, it is obvious that you and most women are the ones that actually need therapy from the way you assault your husbands and mutilate your house maids.
