He wrote:



“I am astonished with the honour bestowed on me by the Nigerian army, through the chief of army staff, General TY Burutai. When I dedicated the Africa child prize to this noble institution, I was just expressing gratitude for their sacrifices, which included finding some of the chibok girls , their relentless efforts towards bringing peace to the North east and most importantly for laying their lives for the sake of peace and unity across Nigeria and beyond.

Never did I envisaged that my little contribution will be identified For commendation .

Am indeed grateful for this honour presented to me by the chief of army staff and the Nigerian army.

It will challenge many others to cooperate and expand partnership with the army; promoting a sense of responsibility to all citizens of this country to understand that the fight against terrorism and other agitations are not in our best interest.

I will continually use this medium to seek support,using my artistic work to project and express the laudable virtues of this noble institution.

Once again, I applaud the leadership standard of the chief of army staff, for this remarkable honour that will change the perception of the ordinary citizens towards the Nigerian Army”.



Congrats!

African child to a 40+ years old man?



Well he deserves am award for standing out though.

Celebs in Nigeria and their glasses sha

This old man African child? ? Okay

Oboooi see level

Big Boy

HM

Price or Prize? Nairaland Mods no de edit title of wetin dem de carry come front page ?

. PMB tool for anarchy

He is their observing waiting for the right time to strike in other to take power from osibanjo and then TINUBU would be sent to jail and undergo the MKO treatment...



My brothers from the NUT I hail......... Una wehdon....

TRADELYN:

A model for those who are truly focused at working out their dream whether there is recession or not.

He has earned it

Making sense

Weldone Sir









Foolish Man with Useless blokus Na wetin dem send am be datFoolish Man with Useless blokus

This man no dey old. Is he a Vam.....?

The Nigerian army is doing a great sacrifice to this country. I wish the army gets free from sabotage.

Kudos

ok

Seesth thou a Man Diligent in his works...he shall stand before Kings and Princes. He shall not stand amongst mean men...



I encourage you all in any little thing you know how to do, do it very well to your best and be grateful.

I go die that is almost 50yrs is getting "child" award?

Yes we are all Children of AFRICAN regardless of our Age. You should see it in that content Yes we are all Children of AFRICAN regardless of our Age. You should see it in that content 1 Like

Congrats bro

Who will ever honour Hushpuppy

I go die be like "mah behave myself well make this man nor order him boys to flog me o"