|Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by Martins98(m): 5:34pm
Comedian I Go Die has Appreciate the Nigerian Army and Chief of Army Staff, General TY Burutai for honouring him with the Africa Child price. He took to his IG page to thank the Nigerian General TY Burutai for the Award given to him.
He wrote:
“I am astonished with the honour bestowed on me by the Nigerian army, through the chief of army staff, General TY Burutai. When I dedicated the Africa child prize to this noble institution, I was just expressing gratitude for their sacrifices, which included finding some of the chibok girls , their relentless efforts towards bringing peace to the North east and most importantly for laying their lives for the sake of peace and unity across Nigeria and beyond.
Never did I envisaged that my little contribution will be identified For commendation .
Am indeed grateful for this honour presented to me by the chief of army staff and the Nigerian army.
It will challenge many others to cooperate and expand partnership with the army; promoting a sense of responsibility to all citizens of this country to understand that the fight against terrorism and other agitations are not in our best interest.
I will continually use this medium to seek support,using my artistic work to project and express the laudable virtues of this noble institution.
Once again, I applaud the leadership standard of the chief of army staff, for this remarkable honour that will change the perception of the ordinary citizens towards the Nigerian Army”.
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by TRADELYN: 5:38pm
A model for those who are truly focused on working out their dream whether there is recession or not.
Congrats!
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by Papiikush: 5:39pm
Wtf?
African child to a 40+ years old man?
Well he deserves am award for standing out though.
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by veekid(m): 6:16pm
Celebs in Nigeria and their glasses sha
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by Whuna(m): 6:16pm
This old man African child? ? Okay
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by Kellapaw: 6:16pm
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by SeniorZato(m): 6:16pm
Oboooi see level
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by buchiluchi(f): 6:17pm
Big Boy
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by Brandmanager(m): 6:17pm
HM
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by oake(m): 6:17pm
Price or Prize? Nairaland Mods no de edit title of wetin dem de carry come front page ?
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by dbynonetwork: 6:17pm
BURATAI . PMB tool for anarchy
He is their observing waiting for the right time to strike in other to take power from osibanjo and then TINUBU would be sent to jail and undergo the MKO treatment...
My brothers from the NUT I hail......... Una wehdon....
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by XcromA(m): 6:17pm
TRADELYN:He has earned it
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by cinoedhunter: 6:17pm
Making sense
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by hemartins(m): 6:17pm
Weldone Sir
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by ayatt(m): 6:17pm
Papiikush:?
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by oshe11(m): 6:18pm
Na wetin dem send am be dat
Foolish Man with Useless blokus
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by Vivos: 6:18pm
This man no dey old. Is he a Vam.....?
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by keypad1: 6:19pm
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by mybestlove(m): 6:20pm
The Nigerian army is doing a great sacrifice to this country. I wish the army gets free from sabotage.
Kudos
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by slawomir: 6:21pm
ok
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by histall: 6:22pm
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by Sleyanya1(m): 6:24pm
Seesth thou a Man Diligent in his works...he shall stand before Kings and Princes. He shall not stand amongst mean men...
I encourage you all in any little thing you know how to do, do it very well to your best and be grateful.
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by raker300: 6:24pm
I go die that is almost 50yrs is getting "child" award?
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by Aragon: 6:24pm
Papiikush:
Yes we are all Children of AFRICAN regardless of our Age. You should see it in that content
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by SonofDevil: 6:24pm
dbynonetwork:sorry to bust your bubble .
Buratai is actually one of tinubu boys in pmb govt look for another propaganda
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by angelbulksms: 6:24pm
Congrats bro
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by Climax11: 6:28pm
Who will ever honour Hushpuppy
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by histall: 6:28pm
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by Buharimustgo: 6:28pm
veekid:
Some of them look like bingos
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by Emmydot90(m): 6:29pm
keypad1:Where you keep your senses
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 6:29pm
I go die be like "mah behave myself well make this man nor order him boys to flog me o"
|Re: Buratai Honours I Go Die With The African Child Price (Photo) by MrHenshaw: 6:32pm
Martins98:
.Agoda you shall live,you shall not die.
Heaven picking your bills.
