|OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by Driftingking(m): 7:40pm
Popular Beat 99.9 FM OAP, Dami Elebe in a twitter thread today told a story of how a friend of hers was impregnated and infected with HIV by a guy who eventually dumped her and married someone else.
Read the story below: (https://twitter.com/DamiElebe/status/881771057727799296)
‘Okay let me share a true story about love, what it is and what it’s not.
A friend from Uni days. Fine babe. Petite with a nice bod. Talented singer. Our own little ‘Tiwa Savage’. Voice Amazing!
Never met a girl with so many ‘boyfriends’ in my life. Different guys for different purposes: Driver, Food, Romance, Sex, Shopping… Like seriously?
Got us girls feeling like we were trash ‘cos she had all the boys in her pocket. Like she was jazzing’ up or something. It was even a theory sef. (no beef tho)
Babe hit age 22 and switched up. Dumped multiple ‘baes’ and settled for just one guy in the name of ‘Love’. Good thing, right?
Not even up to a month and bobo starts to act up. Suddenly, he’s got another girl he’s now steady with. Got my friend crying like every single day.
Frequent fights. Break-ups and make-ups. Like TF! Very annoying ‘cos we kept telling her to let it go but she was too “in love”. SMH.
Valentine’s Day came. No cakes, no food, no gifts. NOTHING. Babe didn’t let us rest. Nagging all over the place. She swore she’d leave him.
He didn’t show at the house till 11 PM. Then, later that same night, they make up! Again! lol
We were getting tired of her drama.
Like “Stop complaining to us ma. We’re not listening again” Haba! Abeg, e don do!
Anyways, she was lost in the sauce for a while… Until the bombshell discovery! That dude’s got another girl pregnant!
She found photos and messages on his phone. Heartbroken, she cried and cried… almost suicidal.
We had to keep all the drugs and knives away from her. No jokes.
T’was like a horror movie fam. Scary stuff.
It was bad. She stopped taking care of herself, having fun or going out at some point. But we tried to be there for her, so things don’t get worse.
One of us summoned courage to call Loverboy and tell him off. Even deleted his num from her phone, but of course our friend had it memorized. SMH
Later, she got better
.
He resurfaced, begged her, promising that the ‘baby situation’ won’t change his feelings for her! So, she took him back again!!!
At this point, we had to call for intervention, so we told her big sis in Abj. That one had no idea what’s been going on. Big Sis called the boy and warned him off.
Still, she stubbornly stayed with him till final year on campus, even though he kept messing around and playing her. Is this what ‘LOVE’ is?
Anyways, during final exams, she fainted in the library and had to be rushed to the clinic. Turned out she was pregnant… And HIV positive!
It was a mega scandal. News quickly travelled on campus and EVERYONE knew the boy was the one responsible.
Finally her momsy, who believes the boy jazzed her, came and took her to a herbalist (according to gist) and that was the last we saw of her till we graduated.
The gist is that after dropping out, she left Naija in shame, and now lives in Canada, and that the baby is being cared for by her Mother.
Anyhows, I saw dude (yeah, same one) at the cinemas last week chilling with his pretty wife and 2 kids! He looked rich! And happy too!
To think this guy messed up our friend’s life and few years after, he’s living ‘happily ever after’? Life is funny sha.’
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by subtlemee(f): 7:49pm
Hmm...the other shopping,food,driver,romance,sex*baes*she broke their hearts who's telling their stories?
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by 7footre(m): 7:53pm
Anything to remain relevant
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by Hotshawarma: 7:54pm
80% of Twitter stories Are fake..:
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by olatunyemi(m): 7:54pm
konji na bastard
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by opeyemiieblog(m): 8:42pm
Frnd indeed
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by rossyc(f): 8:59pm
Hmmm
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by winternationals(m): 9:22pm
sorry case
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by Chidexter(m): 9:22pm
K
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by dhamstar(m): 9:23pm
eehya
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by itiswellandwell: 9:23pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by EzigboNwanma(f): 9:23pm
Hmmmm pandami?
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by yinkslinks(m): 9:24pm
If the guy was poor, ur olosho friend won't fall for him oooo. Odes
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by simplemach(m): 9:24pm
Amebo!!!
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by NLProblemChild(m): 9:24pm
First to comment
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by NwaAmaikpe: 9:25pm
All I can say is...
Birds of a feather flock together.
She can't be your friend if you aren't as bad as her.
Bloody hypocrite!!!!
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by FSolar: 9:26pm
Remember the key word "STORY"!
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by Viergeachar: 9:28pm
So the man and his...
HIV
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by castel428: 9:28pm
OK na
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by Mrkumareze: 9:28pm
At the mention of HIV, Some guys going to bed unscheduled .
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by ozodigboo(m): 9:29pm
I'm not understanding.
you said her ex looked rich, happy and chubby.
it's possible he doesn't have HIV
so pls ask ur friend where she got the disease from
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by StOla: 9:29pm
HIV didn't stop the guy from having a happy life afterwards. Maybe she had her HIV gifted to her from her recent past.
The girl is a slut who met her equal in the philandering boyfriend.
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by maamisco(f): 9:29pm
But maka why now? Eyya tiwa savage don gat am finish. sorry pls.
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by botad(m): 9:29pm
When is election in Anambra?
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by sammydirectly: 9:30pm
It doesn't add up. The girl got HIV, but the guy went on to have one more baby with the new girl and he is happy ever after?
Too much lies
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by Lanretoye(m): 9:30pm
this story has got no morale to me...the gut is living happily with his family so she should learn to live happily with her HIV,who knows if the guy actually infected her or she got it from the drivers,food,romance,sex,shopping etc.
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by dhebo(m): 9:31pm
All this twitter stories wey be fake..abeg abeg
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by jy2kbeyond(m): 9:33pm
It's a potential script for nollywood movies...box office.lol
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by maxiuc(m): 9:36pm
Banana
|Re: OAP Dami Shares Story Of How Her Friend Ruined Her Life With A HIV Infected Man by passyhansome(m): 9:40pm
SAY NO TO PREMARITAL SEX
