Cc: Lalasticlala What do you think about this makeup photo of Nollywood actresses, Fathia Balogun and Dayo Amusa?Cc: Lalasticlala 1 Share

The irony of it is that even some ladies that are guilty of the same thing will also slam them,and Also the guys that have sisters or wife or girlfriend guilty of the same thing too go slam them....Naija yeyebrities Don sufffer 15 Likes

Just too much.. Well that's there biz.

this fans no get chill oo 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe's wives 4 Likes 1 Share

jezz!!!!

There is a level where you apply too much makeups and you become ugly..

their faces are brighter than their future.. 1 Like







No wonder they say most women get fish brain These slaymamas and slayqueens don't know that all the bucket of paints they are applying on their faces only make them age faster.No wonder they say most women get fish brain 1 Like

These babes are both looking like a well painted statue believe me

SMH

Hotshawarma:

The irony of it is that even some ladies that are guilty of the same thing will also slam them,and Also the guys that have sisters or wife or girlfriend guilty of the same thing too go slam them....Naija yeyebrities Don sufffer

Mtcheew, see as dem change the destiny of their faces all in the name of make-up, wey be say una two fine naturally with no face painting.

Hotshawarma:

So true! So true!

Their life.. How e concern you?

They look like animated graphics 1 Like

See as their two Resemble Haemaphrodites.....



















Lol

ahan!!! kilode

this is way too much

Slay mamas

Take away make up from the world of the female folks...

They loose their self esteem...

V

are they ghost in human form

who dem epp 1 Like

Hmmm

All these local naija babes wey no sabi use makeup. What is all this? Makeup is to enhance your beauty, not change your face. If I'm lying check my dp

project55:

Ojuju calabar 1 Like

Look at their faces like the Canvas where my lil nephew just practised painting.

Kilode Dm fit use dr face paint Ouse

#weldonema's'