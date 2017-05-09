₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by badassProdigy(m): 8:35pm
What do you think about this makeup photo of Nollywood actresses, Fathia Balogun and Dayo Amusa?
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by BlackDBagba: 8:36pm
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by Hotshawarma: 8:46pm
The irony of it is that even some ladies that are guilty of the same thing will also slam them,and Also the guys that have sisters or wife or girlfriend guilty of the same thing too go slam them....Naija yeyebrities Don sufffer
15 Likes
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by rossyc(f): 8:50pm
Just too much.. Well that's there biz.
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by opeyemiieblog(m): 8:53pm
this fans no get chill oo
1 Like
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by 10eola(m): 8:59pm
NwaAmaikpe's wives
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by MRSoftapples(m): 9:03pm
jezz!!!!
There is a level where you apply too much makeups and you become ugly..
their faces are brighter than their future..
1 Like
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by decatalyst(m): 9:05pm
These slaymamas and slayqueens don't know that all the bucket of paints they are applying on their faces only make them age faster.
No wonder they say most women get fish brain
1 Like
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by OrestesDante: 9:15pm
These babes are both looking like a well painted statue believe me
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:15pm
SMH
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by ymee(m): 10:15pm
Hotshawarma:
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by Caustics: 10:16pm
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by Defaramade(m): 10:17pm
Mtcheew, see as dem change the destiny of their faces all in the name of make-up, wey be say una two fine naturally with no face painting.
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by abbeyfel: 10:17pm
Hotshawarma:So true!
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by otunbabadok(m): 10:17pm
Their life.. How e concern you?
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by huntax(m): 10:18pm
They look like animated graphics
1 Like
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by project55: 10:19pm
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by Babtunz(m): 10:19pm
See as their two Resemble Haemaphrodites.....
Lol
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by Deefuray(f): 10:20pm
ahan!!! kilode
this is way too much
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by masada: 10:20pm
Slay mamas
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by chuksjuve(m): 10:20pm
Take away make up from the world of the female folks...
They loose their self esteem...
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by itsIYKE(m): 10:21pm
V
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by vickylincon(m): 10:22pm
are they ghost in human form
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by deepee08(m): 10:22pm
who dem epp
1 Like
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by auntysimbiat(f): 10:22pm
Hmmm
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by Fresca(f): 10:23pm
All these local naija babes wey no sabi use makeup. What is all this? Makeup is to enhance your beauty, not change your face. If I'm lying check my dp
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by franciskaine(m): 10:23pm
project55:
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by cerowo(f): 10:25pm
Ojuju calabar
1 Like
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by ScotFree(m): 10:34pm
Look at their faces like the Canvas where my lil nephew just practised painting.
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by Awodipog(m): 10:38pm
Kilode Dm fit use dr face paint Ouse
#weldonema's'
|Re: Fans Slam Fathia Balogun & Dayo Amusa Over Excessive Make Up In New Photo by EgunMogaji(m): 10:38pm
badassProdigy:
It'd okay I'll clean it off her face.
It's still Fathia that I want to impregnate .
