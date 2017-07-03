₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by VargasVee(m): 8:42pm
English is a strange language, but nonetheless a beautiful one. Here are some crazy sentences that actually makes sense against odds.
1. I Chopped A Tree Down, And Then I Chopped It up.
The marvel of verbal phrases. One look at the sentence and you can't help but wonder how that's possible. But actually to chop a tree down is to hack it down, then to chop it up means to cut it into smaller pieces.
2. All The Faith He Had Had Had Had No Effect On The Outcome Of His Life
Text this, or write it somewhere, the other person to see this would paint two pictures in their head, either you are drunk or you keyboard is messing with you. The sentence rightly points out at lexical ambiguity. The sentence relies on past perfect, the first 'had' acting as a modifier, and the other two playing different roles.
3. The Man The Professor The Student Has Studies Rome.
This strange but grammatically correct sentence makes use of centre embedding. Some clauses are replaceable in English. Each noun corresponds to a verb, the sentence means " The student has the professor who knows the man who studies ancient Rome"
4. The Horse Raced Past The Barn Fell
This is a typical example of a garden path sentence. The reader is misled into interpreting horse as the subject and raced as the main verb in the simple past, but on seeing 'fell' they're forced to re-analyze the sentence. Reduced relative clauses let us say, in this case, "the horse raced past the barn" instead of "the horse that was raced past the barn."
5. One Morning I Shot An Elephant In My Pajamas.
How He Got Into My Pajamas, I’ll Never Know.
Groucho Marx came up with this. How he got into my pajamas I’ll never know.
This is a great example of how a sentence can completely change its meaning based on how we group the words together in our mind.
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by tobillionaire(m): 8:45pm
Good 1, lalasticlala where at thou food don done
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by OrestesDante: 9:21pm
You may actually think this is not correct but it is.
6. I need 100k ASAP.
Meaning that I need one hundred thousand naira as soon as possible.
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by successking401(m): 9:22pm
more
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by oldfoolnigger(m): 9:47pm
English one hell of a language!
ain't doing again!!
vernacular ti take over
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by Caustics: 10:17pm
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by project55: 10:17pm
An Israeli doctor says: "In Israel, medicine is so advanced that we cut off a man's liver put them on another man, and in 6 weeks, he is looking for work."
The German doctor says: "That's nothing,
in Germany we take part of a brain, put it in another man, and in 4 weeks he is looking for work."
The Russian doctor says: "Gentlemen, we take half a heart from a man, put it in another's chest, and in 2 weeks he is looking for work."
The Nigerian doctor laughs: "You all are behind us. Two years ago, we took a man with no brains, no heart, and no liver and made him President.
Now, the whole country is looking for work!"
Share with your friends, don't laugh alone �����
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by TheMainMan: 10:18pm
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by ymee(m): 10:18pm
tobillionaire:
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by hilroy: 10:18pm
Who English help?
******Runs outta thread*****
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by veacea: 10:18pm
Who English epp?
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by Gentle2015: 10:19pm
Dem no teach you punctuation? Right it is but without punctiontion, it's totally wrong
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by vickylincon(m): 10:19pm
you ought to put comma in no 2
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by Babychido(f): 10:19pm
OrestesDante:hahahahahaha
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by Eastatlantaniqqa(m): 10:20pm
.That no 3 weak me (please no one should try to hold me oh )
Oya
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by zuby4real10(m): 10:20pm
Mtseew... Who English help.
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by oshe11(m): 10:20pm
OP that number 2 supose be 3"Had" and nt 4....
U CNT TEACH ME RAWBEACH
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by tolexy123: 10:21pm
Crazy language
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by Mutuwa(m): 10:22pm
She sells sea shells by the sea shore.
Pronounce fast and many if you think you good!
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by Rick9(m): 10:22pm
English matter tire me jare, I need money.
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by andymofia(m): 10:22pm
Good one. Learnt something new.
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by madgoat(m): 10:22pm
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by Yinkatolu: 10:22pm
Lmao @ no 2
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by 9jakohai(m): 10:22pm
5. One Morning I Shot An Elephant In My Pajamas.
Funny man, Groucho Marx....
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by auntysimbiat(f): 10:22pm
Ok
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by Damianbrown(m): 10:23pm
Imagine the way we struggle hard to learn anoda mans language, while ours is being shoved under the carpet.... I hail naija
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by fistonati(m): 10:23pm
English is not my native language and I will only take it serious as a language when its originators recognize my mother tongue and we start using our mother tongues to teach in classrooms.
They are just killing our languages thinking we speaking fonetics
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by chronique(m): 10:23pm
Edit the second one. There's an extra "had" that renders everything meaningless.
The third one should have a comma after "has"
The fifth should have a comma after "one morning ".
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by ajalawole(m): 10:24pm
OrestesDante:ur own worest past , that mean ur own worst pass
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by GMBuhari: 10:24pm
had had had
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by simplemach(m): 10:24pm
Gns sha
|Re: English Sentences That Sound Crazy But Are Actually Correct by Sphinx02(m): 10:25pm
project55:not funny,get a life.
