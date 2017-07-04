₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by Jumeeeeesal: 6:39am
Npwer Tax assessment has not ended.
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by Babzrockman: 6:42am
Honestly speaking N-Power is really trying in prompt information dissemination... The FB handlers are good
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by 48noble(m): 6:44am
how many log in attempts and still no show
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by veekid(m): 7:42am
Buhari sef
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by HenryDion: 7:42am
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by 3Dobserver(f): 7:42am
How do i apply
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by marvwhite: 7:43am
those people above though... Una nor get chill? When i fit say i don hit FTC ......
Chai ! This one weak me
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by Amirullaha(m): 7:44am
How do i register
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by Helkayklassic(m): 7:44am
So the stress will continue today, tried logging in over a hundred times yesterday, still no show. Will keep trying sha.
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by Arccangel(f): 7:44am
Me tire sef.
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by hAlexandro: 7:45am
Really!!! They would just send a message on the day of exam that's crazy me I haven't kuku seen any message
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by Chidexsco8448(m): 7:46am
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by jonnytad(m): 7:47am
Nigeria and indecision is like Buhari and sickness......
Npower self sick.
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by marychommy(f): 7:47am
I received text DAT I shld go and answer my assessment test which I did on 1th July later DAT same day dem send another text dat I shld go and do d rest for d second time. now my question is does it mean DAT my first test didn't go through
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by Bondesniger(m): 7:48am
Jumeeeeesal:AM WAITING FOR AGRO
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by Abba5800: 7:48am
If you are in ntax and did not get sms yesterday night just forget about it... they are just trying to calm people.. they already reach the limit for ntax
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by Equal2DeTask: 7:49am
Npower wey never pay some people..
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by adewumiopeyemi(m): 7:49am
Hw much is the pay 33k... Ok no problem.. Nigeria which way. Na wa ooo
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by Benjom(m): 7:51am
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by Naruto87(m): 7:54am
All these na formality...imagine say my guy said they are compiling minister list for npower,,.... Baba na so I send my name go the list too oo...any way na way.
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by carbony4red(m): 7:55am
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by austinslimzy(m): 7:56am
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by RobbStark: 7:57am
marychommy:
It simply means you didnt finish the test. Everyone has 2 attempts to.do the test.
So, I will advice you go and complete your test.
Did same for a friend.p
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by LORDKing001: 7:59am
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by babtuns76(m): 8:03am
Jumeeeeesal:I am waiting for the Agro
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by IdealJobPortal: 8:05am
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by monaPhilz(m): 8:06am
can o' level or a student currently running degree apply?
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by gragraboy: 8:14am
adewumiopeyemi:You are waiting for 300k abi?
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by FrostGiant: 8:14am
Naruto87:
Even for the small 30k ministerz list day too
Chai...
Missi looking at the Nigerian ministerz right now..
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by adewumiopeyemi(m): 8:16am
More than than 30k can't solve my problem in a month it can't even reach me for feeding and trasport in a month u ef calculate it by ur self
gragraboy:
|Re: Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. by Gloriousgee: 8:21am
Pls what is d test like?
