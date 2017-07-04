Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Npower-tax Assessment Tests Will Continue. (4059 Views)

Steps To Start N-power Tax Assessment On Smartphones (picture Illustrations) / Solve npower.gov.ng registration Issues Here / How To Apply For Government Npower Program. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Npwer Tax assessment has not ended.

Honestly speaking N-Power is really trying in prompt information dissemination... The FB handlers are good 5 Likes

how many log in attempts and still no show 1 Like

Buhari sef

This is good.. But let's compliment it with a cool business idea. visit www.entmirror.com let's talk business.

How do i apply

those people above though... Una nor get chill? When i fit say i don hit FTC ......









Chai ! This one weak me

How do i register

So the stress will continue today, tried logging in over a hundred times yesterday, still no show. Will keep trying sha.

Me tire sef.

Really!!! They would just send a message on the day of exam that's crazy me I haven't kuku seen any message

m

Npower self sick . Nigeria and indecision is like Buhari and sickness......

I received text DAT I shld go and answer my assessment test which I did on 1th July later DAT same day dem send another text dat I shld go and do d rest for d second time. now my question is does it mean DAT my first test didn't go through

Jumeeeeesal:

Npwer Tax assessment has not ended. AM WAITING FOR AGRO AM WAITING FOR AGRO

If you are in ntax and did not get sms yesterday night just forget about it... they are just trying to calm people.. they already reach the limit for ntax 1 Like

hmm



Npower wey never pay some people..

Hw much is the pay 33k... Ok no problem.. Nigeria which way. Na wa ooo

Issorite

All these na formality...imagine say my guy said they are compiling minister list for npower,,.... Baba na so I send my name go the list too oo...any way na way.

Noted

WONDERFUL HOMES AND PROPERTY LTD.

is a property, marketing and development company our office is located at Arena shopping complex Ikeja along Express way oshodi Lagos state. We are into making home ownership a dream come through. We discover where affordable and fast developing lands are located and make these known to the public. Like our Estate ...Marvellous Gardens & Estate and Wonderful Gardens & Estate......for more enquiries call....07033848502, 08081470519..mr Austine consultant........OWERRI, LAGOS AND ENUGU AVALIABLE NOW

OWERRI @ AMAKOHIA UBI.....850K 1PLOT

ENUGU @IBAGWA NIKE ........3Million 1PLOT LAGOS @IBEJU LEKKI.... 3.5million 1PLOT

WE ALSO SELL HOUSES,BUILDING OF HOUSES AND LEASING RENTING OF PROPERTIES..ETC....

INVEST INTO A SECURED TOMORROW.THANKS

marychommy:

I received text DAT I shld go and answer my assessment test which I did on 1th July later DAT same day dem send another text dat I shld go and do d rest for d second time. now my question is does it mean DAT my first test didn't go through



It simply means you didnt finish the test. Everyone has 2 attempts to.do the test.

So, I will advice you go and complete your test.

Did same for a friend.p It simply means you didnt finish the test. Everyone has 2 attempts to.do the test.So, I will advice you go and complete your test.Did same for a friend.p

booked

Jumeeeeesal:

Npwer Tax assessment has not ended. I am waiting for the Agro I am waiting for the Agro

RAY-SAMUELSON

FRONT DESK RECEPTIONIST



Receiving visitors, sorting and distributing mails, answering phones, handling company enquiry, addressing complaints & monitoring office supplies



Qualification: SSCE with, at least, 4 credits (including English)



Experience: 1 year



Age: 20-28 years



Apply here: http://www.ideal.com.ng/app?home/jobdetail/354/FRONT-DESK-RECEPTIONIST



View more Jobs on our Nairaland page

View more Jobs on our site http://www.ideal.com.ng/ Ideal Job Portal -Receiving visitors, sorting and distributing mails, answering phones, handling company enquiry, addressing complaints & monitoring office suppliesQualification: SSCE with, at least, 4 credits (including English)Experience: 1 yearAge: 20-28 yearsView more Jobs on our Nairaland page http://www.nairaland.com/3836511/ideal-job-portal-connect-employers#58099389

can o' level or a student currently running degree apply?

adewumiopeyemi:

Hw much is the pay 33k... Ok no problem.. Nigeria which way. Na wa ooo You are waiting for 300k abi? You are waiting for 300k abi?

Naruto87:

All these na formality...imagine say my guy said they are compiling minister list for npower,,.... Baba na so I send my name go the list too oo...any way na way.



Even for the small 30k ministerz list day too



Chai...



Missi looking at the Nigerian ministerz right now.. Even for the small 30k ministerz list day tooChai...Missi looking at the Nigerian ministerz right now..

gragraboy:



You are waiting for 300k abi? More than than 30k can't solve my problem in a month it can't even reach me for feeding and trasport in a month u ef calculate it by ur self