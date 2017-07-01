

Snoring has a tendency to worsen with age. Occasional snoring is usually not very serious and is mostly a nuisance for your bed partner.

However, if you are a habitual snorer, you not only disrupt the sleep patterns of those close to you, but you also impair your owns sleep quality.



What makes you Snore?

Snoring occurs when the flow of air through the mouth and nose is physically obstructed. Air flow can be obstructed by a combination of factors, including:



1. Obstructed nasal airways:

Some people snore only during allergy seasons or when they have a sinus infection. Deformities of the nose such as a deviated septum(a structural change in the wall that separates one nostril from the other) or nasal polyps can also cause obstruction.



2. Poor muscle tone in the throat and tongue:

Throat and tongue muscles can be too relaxed,which allows them to collapse and fallback into the airway. This can result from deep sleep, alcohol consumption, or use of some sleeping pills.



3. Bulky throat tissue: Being overweight can cause bulky throat tissue. Also, children with large tonsils and adenoids often snore.



4. Long soft palate and/or uvula:

A long soft palate or a long uvula (the dangling tissue at the back of the mouth) can narrow the opening from the nose to the throat.

When these structures vibrate and bump against one another the airway becomes obstructed, causing snoring.



