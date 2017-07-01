₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,833,794 members, 3,636,815 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 July 2017 at 12:21 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / What Makes You Snore? (3443 Views)
10 Habits That Makes You Age Faster / What Makes You Believe That You Are Fertile? See This / Why Do you Snore Heavily (1) (2) (3) (4)
|What Makes You Snore? by Debayor(m): 7:48am On Jul 04
Snoring is a common condition that can affect anyone, although it occurs more frequently in men and people who are overweight.
Snoring has a tendency to worsen with age. Occasional snoring is usually not very serious and is mostly a nuisance for your bed partner.
However, if you are a habitual snorer, you not only disrupt the sleep patterns of those close to you, but you also impair your owns sleep quality.
What makes you Snore?
Snoring occurs when the flow of air through the mouth and nose is physically obstructed. Air flow can be obstructed by a combination of factors, including:
1. Obstructed nasal airways:
Some people snore only during allergy seasons or when they have a sinus infection. Deformities of the nose such as a deviated septum(a structural change in the wall that separates one nostril from the other) or nasal polyps can also cause obstruction.
2. Poor muscle tone in the throat and tongue:
Throat and tongue muscles can be too relaxed,which allows them to collapse and fallback into the airway. This can result from deep sleep, alcohol consumption, or use of some sleeping pills.
3. Bulky throat tissue: Being overweight can cause bulky throat tissue. Also, children with large tonsils and adenoids often snore.
4. Long soft palate and/or uvula:
A long soft palate or a long uvula (the dangling tissue at the back of the mouth) can narrow the opening from the nose to the throat.
When these structures vibrate and bump against one another the airway becomes obstructed, causing snoring.
http://afolabibayor.blogspot.com/2017/07/what-makes-you-snore.html
1 Share
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by Collyno82(m): 8:06am On Jul 04
can't remember the last time I snored. is a taboo in my place
2 Likes
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by superior1: 11:07pm On Jul 04
Obesity
Drop the weight and reduce the snoring
1 Like
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by Annibel(f): 11:08pm On Jul 04
Nice one op, but come to think of it. Why is it that the one who snores always goes to sleep first??
See also What is the healthiest and worst sleeping position?
2 Likes
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 11:08pm On Jul 04
Sex
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by daewoorazer(m): 11:09pm On Jul 04
All those saying 'I don't snore' here and there, if I tear u better slap ehn..
Like you'd know when ur mouth is up vibrating all d gadgets in ur room, inviting flies from all angles....
Na joke oo
#zanga
7 Likes
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by MediumStout(m): 11:09pm On Jul 04
I love sucking oranges. I mean female one's
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by Pheals(f): 11:09pm On Jul 04
CROWNWEALTH019:chai
it's in u! bro snore not moan
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by tobtap: 11:10pm On Jul 04
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by teamsynergy: 11:10pm On Jul 04
ok
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by jericco1(m): 11:10pm On Jul 04
when I sleep facing the ceiling.
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by harbjar(m): 11:10pm On Jul 04
Collyno82:you wont know when u snore
1 Like
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by Olibboy: 11:11pm On Jul 04
Lack of sex
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by Nma27(f): 11:11pm On Jul 04
3 wraps of fufu and Catarrh
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by Kemy11(m): 11:11pm On Jul 04
Ura toba uto, ekwoba ya ekwoba. Umuchukwu ekene m unu
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by auntysimbiat(f): 11:11pm On Jul 04
NA xo
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by asuustrike2009: 11:11pm On Jul 04
So what are the remedies to reduce or stop it?
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by Xblink: 11:12pm On Jul 04
Collyno82:
Bros...ppl dat snore don't no dat dey ar snoring.... You may b snoring more dan u think....
1 Like
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by netoc65(m): 11:12pm On Jul 04
lol
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by GeneralOjukwu: 11:12pm On Jul 04
Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)...
You don't have to be fat to have it.
Google is your friend. It can be life-threatening. Not all cases of snoring are OSA, but some are.
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by iamwizzle(m): 11:13pm On Jul 04
harbjar:
Epe me tell m
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by Danny287(m): 11:13pm On Jul 04
Na wa oh some people nor the sleep
6 Likes
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by BroZuma: 11:15pm On Jul 04
Dreaming of containers and my bank account...gets me all the time.
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by flawlessT(f): 11:16pm On Jul 04
I no wan know the cause... No just snore near me if not na so so spanking u go get
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by highrise07: 11:16pm On Jul 04
hmmm
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by Jacksparr0w127: 11:16pm On Jul 04
Alcohol and stress
flawlessT:
What's this boy saying sef?
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by Naijaguy12345(m): 11:17pm On Jul 04
MediumStout:
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by kstyle2(m): 11:18pm On Jul 04
I may be wrong but I tend to notice that fat people snore more.
1 Like
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by pennywys: 11:18pm On Jul 04
Ok
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by Yfer25fer25(m): 11:19pm On Jul 04
Beer
|Re: What Makes You Snore? by NLProblemChild(m): 11:20pm On Jul 04
I don't snore.. But am sure uncles seunn does .
11 Fruits And Vegetables That Naturally Boost Sexual Performance / Shea Butter/ori/okwuma/kadanya / Ten Amazing Things Your Coca Cola Can Do For You:::::::::::::::::::::::::
Viewing this topic: georgekingsley, Obudupikin, Day11(m), alabi484(m), Adadioranma79(f), itsloba, Freethought(m), petux(m), OlaSammie, NtoAkwaIbom(m), DaNeuro, Jxtmayor(m), laurel03, stahrkhid, Aadeyinka(m), Engrgeneral(m), Emmyginger(m), kyce(m), AtlanticBreeze, fabulousfortune(m), solozo72(m), constance500, kingDavidda1st(m), sam4(m), FixNaija, Imhooded, Praisesmart(m), MrTemple(m), kizking, samopad(m), bokunrawo(m), mammanbawa, aduoludare(m), Integrityfarms(m), Simi65(f), bejust(m), guitarmanpharell(m), bashorunbazok and 42 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15