|Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by hapsyno: 7:48am
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by Ezigboune(f): 7:52am
Now we know......what next
Babymamaassociation
13 Likes
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by Beltesh(m): 7:52am
All this distractions will not stop me from asking where my president is
BIKO where is BUHARI Coz i dey Go london Nxt week To find am OHHH
11 Likes
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by skarz: 7:55am
he has seen another reason to look at her chest
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by AKPOSbaba: 7:55am
fresh fish pepper soup
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 7:56am
in case he reach front page I dedicate this land to al romance section guys and babe... on love..
1 Like
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by rummeh(m): 7:57am
See stretch marks for her breast... Lalasticlala
16 Likes
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by bewla(m): 8:01am
u4get to add the rest and took it back
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by OliviaYolanda: 8:04am
OBO BADDEST!
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by Tamarapetty(f): 8:06am
why open your legs for a guy that won't marry you?? baby mama loading part 3
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by tyson99(m): 8:08am
OMO SEE FRESH BOBBY WEY SET NOT LIKE SOME PEOPLE OWN WEY BE LIKE DOG TONGUE
9 Likes
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by segebase(m): 8:11am
Nigga just dive in.....baby 3 loading ...the new Christian ronaldo
1 Like
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by Simmzz(m): 8:20am
Awww..Sweet of him...But they will meet in the other room later na
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by slyrone(m): 8:20am
See the boy putting his leg on the girl's seat, this boy isn't a gentleman at all. The potential babymama wouldn't mind tho
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by slyrone(m): 8:21am
Tamarapetty:But sister ain't you guilty of the same act as well?
5 Likes
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by Jarizod: 8:25am
na every week e dey get new gf ni The breasts tho
8 Likes
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by MrCork: 8:33am
Ezigboune:
^^^^jelosy...typikal black woman...an then she complains she can't find man on nairaland!!!!(SHAME)
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by Martin0(m): 8:58am
Tamarapetty:the matter tire people ooo
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by Tamarapetty(f): 10:04am
slyrone:are you assuming or what?
1 Like
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by seXytOhbAd(m): 11:03am
Baby number 3 loading.... His name will be Christiano
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by bamdly(m): 11:04am
na baby mamas loading go kill am last
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by Oladelson(m): 11:04am
okay oo
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by foxzy(m): 11:04am
freshthing
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by mummyson26(m): 11:04am
omo see fresh chicks
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by ajalawole(m): 11:04am
I swear down he will sleep with that lady....
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by helphelp: 11:04am
He has paid you to become 3rd baby mama...
Congrats in advance
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by Shortyy(f): 11:05am
Congrats girl
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 11:05am
Chei owu na bastard if i get money na this kain pussy i go dey fucķ,owu don leave me dey fùck mukilat for ekoro, sikirat wey dey help her mama sell ewa agoyin. Rukayat wey get mouth odour
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by SAVEDBABA(m): 11:06am
see what too much high can cause
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by omobadurella(m): 11:06am
Once this boi see breast, him own don finish
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by Antoeni(m): 11:07am
Ah very ripe breasts
|Re: Davido Gives Out His New Customized Diamond To A Lady (Pics, Video) by ajalawole(m): 11:07am
who we be my babymama
