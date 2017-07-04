₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by AutoJoshNG: 9:34am
If you intend to buy a car for showoff, I bet, a Toyota Hilux is the last that would come to your mind. But with this Toyota Hilux Tonka, the reverse is the case because you'll definitely love it.
With ground clearance of over 150mm combined with a high-riding axle, heavy-duty suspension and 35-inch diameter tyres, and a SR5 double cab with a powerful 2.8-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine, The new Toyota Hilux Tonka Concept will take you anywhere on Nigerian roads
"We have taken Tonka out of the sand pit and reinvented Hilux from top to bottom and from nose to tail, inspired by the Tonka trucks that kids play with in their backyards, the Hilux Tonka Concept goes way beyond the already hugely capable abilities of Hilux to traverse rocks and other rugged terrain. The Hilux Tonka Concept is dramatic evidence that our local team loves to have fun, we're keen to explore new ideas and we're always looking to push the boundaries of what's possible". said the Product design chief Nicolas Hogios.
Other features of this 'monster-truck' are; High-performance off-road LED lighting in the bar of the roof for excellent night-vision, tubular side rails protect the body and chassis, a rugged bash plate made from 6mm-thick alloy to protect delicate components, among others.
Toyota designed this concept to celebrate both Tonka's 70th anniversary and their 80th anniversary.
Although the Toyota Hilux Tonka Concept might not be put up for sale, lovers of Toyota and Tonka can see the vehicles in expos and exhibitions.
https://autojosh.com/baddest-toyota-hilux-ever-seen-photos/
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by AutoJoshNG: 9:35am
more pix
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by MrBen10(m): 9:36am
This is cool, the Spec and Price please.
.
.
I dedicate this FTC to all those who could not afford transport fare to where ever they go.
6 Likes
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by jessejunior(m): 9:48am
monster truck
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by GloryIsaac(m): 12:03pm
Really love the Toyota Hilux model (dream truck) but i was shocked the day i saw this.....
Just £370,000 .....
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by ikeepitreal(m): 12:09pm
Driving this on asphalt is gon be very dangerous,I'll be sorely tempted to crush little cars.
8 Likes
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by ICEFLAME419ja(m): 12:14pm
Hah 3rd time today second to comment... Wetin
1 Like
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by moneyspeaking: 12:15pm
baddest
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by Paulscholari(m): 12:15pm
Unhm awesome.
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by ajalawole(m): 12:16pm
this one go damage our road na
7 Likes
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by moneyspeaking: 12:16pm
ICEFLAME419ja:
get busy
9 Likes
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by dayleke(m): 12:16pm
Cool...
That's not ur everyday truck na,IMO
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by ifyeez: 12:16pm
You just dey upload cars Nairalanders can't afford. Abeg upload camry 2.2
11 Likes
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by LegendKing(m): 12:16pm
That's the true definition of a beast!!!
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 12:17pm
A
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by bastien: 12:17pm
Monster
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by Goziemartins: 12:17pm
Meeeeeeeehn!!!!!!
I'm in love with this Rugged Monster already.... �
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by dayleke(m): 12:17pm
That should be "off road " abi?
1 Like
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by Kingxway: 12:18pm
Mehn! This one is confirmed machine
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by burkingx(f): 12:18pm
2 Likes
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by Iykefirm(m): 12:18pm
with these ride,every other thing will be added onto you
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by ccollins(m): 12:19pm
nairaland needs to go back to the old days of 2006-2008 when they were educated and sensible Nigerians both here and in the diaspora making lovely contributions that were helpful. seun please take note as all of them have gone including the esoteric beauty and knowledge nairaland had then
2 Likes
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by divinehand2003(m): 12:19pm
Very ugly ride. I won't waste my cash on it.
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by tsmart360(m): 12:19pm
ikeepitreal:lol badman
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by Bondesniger(m): 12:19pm
this is beautiful
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by Mightyraw(m): 12:19pm
MrBen10:
God will judge between you and I
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by emmanude: 12:20pm
Chai i hope to become rich to afford on of this,May God's will be done...
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by Samprestige: 12:20pm
Its da Bomb
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by Shome36(m): 12:20pm
One idiot would soon bring the IPOB and Arewa youth quit notice into this
just wait and see
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by Emzyme(m): 12:20pm
Lol
|Re: This Is The Baddest Toyota Hilux You've Ever Seen (photos) by Wallade(m): 12:21pm
GloryIsaac:
Did you say: Just £370,000. I guess you are trying to kid me.
Seriously speaking, £370,000 is not small
