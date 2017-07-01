₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by exlinkleads(f): 10:43am
For her biggest fans Bobbi-Jo Westley arranges 'crushing' sessions where she sits and squashes them with her "unique" body shape at home.
Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/37-stone-womans-bid-to-10729943.amp
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by NairalandCS(m): 10:44am
Iffa hear say this one na hips.
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by moshood521(m): 10:50am
I researve my comment.....
Mk i collect dis space 1st shld in case
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by moneyspeaking: 10:51am
moshood521:lol
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by asahnwaKC: 10:52am
Ayamaaaa
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by LivinaPatrick(f): 10:59am
Nnah menh this one na fatty meaty
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by sinaj(f): 11:06am
tufiakwa!
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by OrestesDante: 11:19am
Where are the Roman goddesses?
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by Evablizin(f): 11:24am
Madam doratii please think about your life,you hear?all because of keeping record you don't want to lose weight,maggot shape in place of hips nawa oooo
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by ikeepitreal(m): 11:45am
Having sex with this woman can be likened to the act of throwing a hotdog down a hallway.
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by peculiar3(m): 12:33pm
...the world would have been a better place if she had made such attempt at improving her brain...
... is the achievement worth her death??
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by timidapsin(m): 12:33pm
She can't contend with humans... Only Elephant has similar hips
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by brightersms: 12:33pm
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by Intendy: 12:33pm
Rock of ages, cleft for me
Let me hide myself in Thee
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by daewoorazer(m): 12:33pm
Whites though, history over everything even money
Little surprise they are confident and rarely corrupt.
#zanga
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by eleojo23: 12:33pm
These are not hips! I repeat these are not hips!
This is called rear burden. A burden that no human being should carry !
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by klassykute(m): 12:33pm
Ohhh girls again, which kind whala b dis nah
How peain wan fit tk bleep/fuvck dis wan nahh ah jesu
. In fact i wanna be known as d man wit d biggest PrIc...k on earth heheheh
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by helphelp: 12:33pm
Osi ma po gan ni ile aye yi ooo
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by Sleyanya1(m): 12:33pm
Ok ma, they'll remember you.
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by Akinz0126(m): 12:34pm
AmericanS they love record breaking die
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by seunny4lif(m): 12:34pm
Lala and Seun
come and carry your sister
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by jenyna: 12:34pm
Aru
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by sekem: 12:34pm
Of course!!!
You'll surely be remembered as such
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by Abeyjide: 12:35pm
tin ba gbo pee! hmmm
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by Eliza8000(f): 12:35pm
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by hazee11(m): 12:35pm
My pen just fell off my teeth.
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by louiskay(m): 12:35pm
pp
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by ekensi01(m): 12:37pm
THIS ONE DONT WORTH REMEMBERANCE ITS JUST MORE THAN A HIP
if i slap you at op you go say i wicked, its that hip?
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by Goziemartins: 12:37pm
Lubbish!!!!
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by Apexcutie(f): 12:37pm
Oyibo and keeping stupid record are lyk 5&6
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World's Biggest Hips - American Woman by tolexy007(m): 12:37pm
This is tosyne2much type
