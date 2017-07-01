For her biggest fans Bobbi-Jo Westley arranges 'crushing' sessions where she sits and squashes them with her "unique" body shape at home.



A 37-stone woman desperate to secure the record for having world's biggest hips has been warned she is a "ticking time bomb" and could die at any moment - but she simply doesn't care.



Indeed, married Bobbi-Jo Westley wants to 'to be remembered' for the feat.



She is now four inches off drawing level with the current record holder Mikel Ruffinelli - who has hips measuring 99 inches apart.



But despite being told by nutritionist to shed weight and ditch her attempt to have the world's biggest hips the 42-year-old insists she "wants to be remembered for something".



She said: "I understand that I'm putting myself at risk by trying to get the world's biggest hips.



"I am worried about my health sometimes because of my size - I know that it is not healthy.



"My doctor asked me if I had ever considered gastric bypass and I do have a fear of dying.



"But it's just something that I have to do and I take it one day at a time.



"I want to be remembered for something, and I think having the world's biggest hips is what I was meant to be remembered for."



Her supersized hips have already earned her a supersized following, with legions of fans from around the globe buying and trading her pictures online.



She even arranges 'crushing' sessions for her biggest fans, who pay to have Bobbi-Jo sit on them and squash them.



Bobbi, who lives in York, Pennsylvania with her husband, said: "My hips are what makes me unique. It's what makes me 'me'. "



When I realised that there where men out there who like my shape, I was kind of surprised.



"I get all kinds of presents and messages from my fans, some of them ask 'will you marry me?' which is kind of hard because I'm already married."



However, not all the attention 5ft 2in Bobbi-Jo gets online is quite so flattering - but she shrugs off the negative comments from online trolls.



She said: "When I get people on social media who say I am fat, I really don't react to it. Because I am fat."



But while her curvaceous figure has become her livelihood, the 42-year-old's weight has had a punishing effect on her body, leaving her housebound under her doctor's orders.



Her immense size also stops her from doing a number of basic everyday activities - and she gets out of breath just walking across the room.



She said: "The last time I went to a doctor I weighed 542lbs.



"And having big hips is kind of difficult. When I go up or down stairs, or through doors, I have to turn sideways."



Bobbi-Jo attributes her massive weight gain to an underactive thyroid, a condition she was diagnosed with six years ago.



However, she was recently paid a home visit by nutritionist Nadia Sharifi, the owner of MyTrimLine Weight Loss and Wellness Centers, who was not convinced by Bobbi-Jo's explanation.

Source: Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/37-stone-womans-bid-to-10729943.amp 1 Like 1 Share