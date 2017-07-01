₦airaland Forum

I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by exlinkleads(f): 10:43am
For her biggest fans Bobbi-Jo Westley arranges 'crushing' sessions where she sits and squashes them with her "unique" body shape at home.

A 37-stone woman desperate to secure the record for having world's biggest hips has been warned she is a "ticking time bomb" and could die at any moment - but she simply doesn't care.

Indeed, married Bobbi-Jo Westley wants to 'to be remembered' for the feat.

She is now four inches off drawing level with the current record holder Mikel Ruffinelli - who has hips measuring 99 inches apart.

But despite being told by nutritionist to shed weight and ditch her attempt to have the world's biggest hips the 42-year-old insists she "wants to be remembered for something".

She said: "I understand that I'm putting myself at risk by trying to get the world's biggest hips.

"I am worried about my health sometimes because of my size - I know that it is not healthy. 

"My doctor asked me if I had ever considered gastric bypass and I do have a fear of dying. 

"But it's just something that I have to do and I take it one day at a time. 

"I want to be remembered for something, and I think having the world's biggest hips is what I was meant to be remembered for."

Her supersized hips have already earned her a supersized following, with legions of fans from around the globe buying and trading her pictures online.

She even arranges 'crushing' sessions for her biggest fans, who pay to have Bobbi-Jo sit on them and squash them. 

Bobbi, who lives in York, Pennsylvania with her husband, said: "My hips are what makes me unique. It's what makes me 'me'. "

When I realised that there where men out there who like my shape, I was kind of surprised. 

"I get all kinds of presents and messages from my fans, some of them ask 'will you marry me?' which is kind of hard because I'm already married." 

However, not all the attention 5ft 2in Bobbi-Jo gets online is quite so flattering - but she shrugs off the negative comments from online trolls. 

She said: "When I get people on social media who say I am fat, I really don't react to it. Because I am fat." 

But while her curvaceous figure has become her livelihood, the 42-year-old's weight has had a punishing effect on her body, leaving her housebound under her doctor's orders. 

Her immense size also stops her from doing a number of basic everyday activities - and she gets out of breath just walking across the room. 

She said: "The last time I went to a doctor I weighed 542lbs. 

"And having big hips is kind of difficult. When I go up or down stairs, or through doors, I have to turn sideways." 

Bobbi-Jo attributes her massive weight gain to an underactive thyroid, a condition she was diagnosed with six years ago. 

However, she was recently paid a home visit by nutritionist Nadia Sharifi, the owner of MyTrimLine Weight Loss and Wellness Centers, who was not convinced by Bobbi-Jo's explanation. 

Source: https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/37-stone-womans-bid-to-10729943.amp

Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by NairalandCS(m): 10:44am
Iffa hear say this one na hips.

Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by moshood521(m): 10:50am
I researve my comment.....
Mk i collect dis space 1st shld in case
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by moneyspeaking: 10:51am
moshood521:
I researve my comment.....
Mk i collect dis space 1st shld in case
lol

Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by asahnwaKC: 10:52am
Ayamaaaa

Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by LivinaPatrick(f): 10:59am
Nnah menh this one na fatty meaty grin

Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by sinaj(f): 11:06am
tufiakwa!

Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by OrestesDante: 11:19am
Where are the Roman goddesses?

Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by Evablizin(f): 11:24am
Madam doratii please think about your life,you hear?all because of keeping record you don't want to lose weight,maggot shape in place of hips nawa oooo

Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by ikeepitreal(m): 11:45am
Having sex with this woman can be likened to the act of throwing a hotdog down a hallway.

Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by peculiar3(m): 12:33pm
...the world would have been a better place if she had made such attempt at improving her brain...





... is the achievement worth her death??

Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by timidapsin(m): 12:33pm
She can't contend with humans... Only Elephant has similar hips
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by brightersms: 12:33pm
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by Intendy: 12:33pm
Rock of ages, cleft for me
Let me hide myself in Thee

Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by daewoorazer(m): 12:33pm
Whites though, history over everything even money


Little surprise they are confident and rarely corrupt.

#zanga

Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by eleojo23: 12:33pm
These are not hips! I repeat these are not hips!

This is called rear burden. A burden that no human being should carry !

Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by klassykute(m): 12:33pm
Ohhh girls again, which kind whala b dis nah
How peain wan fit tk bleep/fuvck dis wan nahh ah jesu



. In fact i wanna be known as d man wit d biggest PrIc...k on earth heheheh

Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by helphelp: 12:33pm
Osi ma po gan ni ile aye yi ooo

Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by Sleyanya1(m): 12:33pm
Ok ma, they'll remember you. grin
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by Akinz0126(m): 12:34pm
AmericanS they love record breaking die
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by seunny4lif(m): 12:34pm
Lala and Seun
come and carry your sister

Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by exlinklodge: 12:34pm
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by jenyna: 12:34pm
Aru lipsrsealed
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by sekem: 12:34pm
Of course!!!

You'll surely be remembered as such
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by Abeyjide: 12:35pm
tin ba gbo pee! hmmm
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by Eliza8000(f): 12:35pm
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by hazee11(m): 12:35pm
My pen just fell off my teeth.
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by louiskay(m): 12:35pm
pp
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by ekensi01(m): 12:37pm
THIS ONE DONT WORTH REMEMBERANCE ITS JUST MORE THAN A HIP


grin grin

if i slap you at op you go say i wicked, its that hip?
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by Goziemartins: 12:37pm
Lubbish!!!!
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by Apexcutie(f): 12:37pm
Oyibo and keeping stupid record are lyk 5&6
Re: I Want To Be Remembered For Having World’s Biggest Hips - American Woman by tolexy007(m): 12:37pm
grin This is tosyne2much type wink

