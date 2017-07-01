Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice (9093 Views)

Bisola Aiyeola Sexy For Bold Magazine Africa (Photos) / Opeyemi Aiyeola Finds Solution To Her Worn Out Teeth (Photos) / Tiwa Savage Rocks Agbada In A Video Shoot (see Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The One.org ambassador on Monday stepped out with 9ice looking all glamorous in a black agbada.



She posted photos of her outfits on Instagram. More photos below:





Source: Big Brother Naija, 2017 star, Bisola Aiyeola has been described as the one of the most talented housemates in the BBnaija House.The One.org ambassador on Monday stepped out with 9ice looking all glamorous in a black agbada.She posted photos of her outfits on Instagram. More photos below:Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/07/photos-bisola-steps-out-stylishly-in.html 2 Likes

everything is now fp, we never can tell



Modified: FTC is so easy.

Looking good with better shoe this time unlike the last time with discoloured feet. 2 Likes

FP in the making.

9ice baba

Jesus..nice looks horrible with DAT hair.... E jux be lyk chicken

Jesus..nice looks horrible with DAT hair.... E jux be lyk chicken.

Bisola...hope u are not bleaching





She looks anaemic while 9ice looks like an addict undergoing rehabilitation. She looks anaemic while 9ice looks like an addict undergoing rehabilitation. 4 Likes 1 Share

Must everyone keep dread?

.

Mcheew

What is that Oshuka on 9ice's head biko? 1 Like

mezynaija:

Big Brother Naija, 2017 star, Bisola Aiyeola has been described as the one of the most talented housemates in the BBnaija House.



The One.org ambassador on Monday stepped out with 9ice looking all glamorous in a black agbada.



She posted photos of her outfits on Instagram. More photos below:





Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/07/photos-bisola-steps-out-stylishly-in.html







is she getting slimmer than the days of BBNIJA? is she getting slimmer than the days of BBNIJA?



Make 9ice carry this hin mumu hairdo go Ikorodu, and he won't be among the living things any longer... 2 Likes

Living tings

wowo

sunnysunny69:

Looking good with better shoe this time unlike the last time with discoloured feet.

Ewooo Ewooo

Cool re-branding 9ce ...



You almost went down the drain





- How far with his Senatorial ambition? Na 9ice she wan dey follow now?- How far with his Senatorial ambition?

nice one

Bisola was prettier when sha had darker skin

Mshtew

Where is Uriel not Bisola.



She is dyslexic and looks senseless but ai like her still..

Cool picture but this old man sef dy do yamayama for head.

I dint know that was called agbada too.

rock on!

Always stepping out.

These low lives got nothing to offer

Or make out of they broke lives

Ttt still in a dirty aous.

Tboss stil stuck on the net

Bisola still tsking endless and senseless pix

Efe still rapping abt logistics.wtf

Thebother confused rat still battling with locally aquired phonetics 1 Like

barallanee:

Jesus..nice looks horrible with DAT hair.... E jux be lyk chicken

You dey work for KFC..? You dey work for KFC..?

Dem fit each other na