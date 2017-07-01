₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by mezynaija(m): 10:48am
Big Brother Naija, 2017 star, Bisola Aiyeola has been described as the one of the most talented housemates in the BBnaija House.
The One.org ambassador on Monday stepped out with 9ice looking all glamorous in a black agbada.
She posted photos of her outfits on Instagram. More photos below:
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/07/photos-bisola-steps-out-stylishly-in.html
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by moneyspeaking: 10:49am
everything is now fp, we never can tell
Modified: FTC is so easy.
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by sunnysunny69(m): 11:04am
Looking good with better shoe this time unlike the last time with discoloured feet.
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by Ehiscotch(m): 11:12am
FP in the making.
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by praizmedia(m): 11:39am
9ice baba
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by barallanee(f): 12:20pm
Jesus..nice looks horrible with DAT hair.... E jux be lyk chicken
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by barallanee(f): 12:20pm
Jesus..nice looks horrible with DAT hair.... E jux be lyk chicken.
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by Allylic(f): 12:21pm
Bisola...hope u are not bleaching
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by NwaAmaikpe: 12:37pm
She looks anaemic while 9ice looks like an addict undergoing rehabilitation.
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by Mavin1: 12:37pm
Must everyone keep dread?
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by liftedhigh: 12:37pm
.
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by nototribalist: 12:37pm
Mcheew
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by kennygee(f): 12:37pm
What is that Oshuka on 9ice's head biko?
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by brightersms: 12:38pm
mezynaija:
is she getting slimmer than the days of BBNIJA?
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by McBrooklyn(m): 12:38pm
Make 9ice carry this hin mumu hairdo go Ikorodu, and he won't be among the living things any longer...
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by Gros84(f): 12:38pm
Living tings
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by OliviaYolanda: 12:39pm
wowo
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by UnicornPrincess: 12:39pm
sunnysunny69:
Ewooo
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by helphelp: 12:40pm
Cool re-branding 9ce ...
You almost went down the drain
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by Keneking: 12:40pm
Na 9ice she wan dey follow now?
- How far with his Senatorial ambition?
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by exlinklodge: 12:40pm
nice one
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by UnicornPrincess: 12:41pm
Bisola was prettier when sha had darker skin
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by Solomonudofia(m): 12:41pm
Mshtew
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by partnerbiz4: 12:41pm
Where is Uriel not Bisola.
She is dyslexic and looks senseless but ai like her still..
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by tsmart360(m): 12:42pm
Cool picture but this old man sef dy do yamayama for head.
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by VickyRotex(f): 12:42pm
I dint know that was called agbada too.
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by Nymbols1(m): 12:42pm
rock on!
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by Gobhanky: 12:42pm
Always stepping out.
These low lives got nothing to offer
Or make out of they broke lives
Ttt still in a dirty aous.
Tboss stil stuck on the net
Bisola still tsking endless and senseless pix
Efe still rapping abt logistics.wtf
Thebother confused rat still battling with locally aquired phonetics
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by Shitor(f): 12:43pm
barallanee:
You dey work for KFC..?
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by dayleke(m): 12:44pm
Dem fit each other na
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola Rocks Agbada, Poses With 9ice by Opistorincos(m): 12:44pm
That her teeth tho
