₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,833,508 members, 3,635,705 topics. Date: Tuesday, 04 July 2017 at 01:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic (16899 Views)
Female Armed Robber In Port-Harcourt Caught Chilling On Bed Of Her Victim / JUMIA Delivery Man Killed In Port Harcourt (Graphic Photos) / Lady Murdered By Guys For Rituals In Port-Harcourt (Graphic Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by conductor1: 11:55am
lalasticlala
Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-Harcourt. Graphic Photoshttp://somtoo.com/news/soldier-enters-inside-a-gutter-to-kill-an-armed-robber-in-port-harcourt-graphic-photos/
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by Jostico: 12:03pm
He did the right thing for the right state in the right country without the wrong command from the wrong commander
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by ICEFLAME419ja(m): 12:06pm
1 Day na 1 Day, Stc......
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by Alexkene(m): 12:06pm
How come the armed robbers pure white shirt did not stain? And the police is stained from head to toe?? Hmm. Kontinue
88 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by exlinklodge: 12:06pm
bravery
In another news, a 42 years old woman wants to be remembered for having the world's biggest hips.
Her hips will leave you speechless
check-it-out @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/07/i-want-to-be-remembered-for-having.html
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by lakesidey(m): 12:06pm
..
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by SmartyPants: 12:06pm
That looks like a policeman though
9 Likes
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by chauvinist(m): 12:06pm
Gallant officer . I really admire his bravery and dedication.
unlike some of those Policemen who will run at the sight of Armed Robbers but will harass innocent motorists with reckless abandon.
PS: Why are some foolish NLers so bent on turning every topic here into an avenue for tribal bashing
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by 9jvirgin(m): 12:06pm
good
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by ThinkWISELY(m): 12:06pm
Una dey para for space booking ooo
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by expertman(m): 12:07pm
Good one Gallant soldier.
Na them them robber NCAN.
Make we dance shooki
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by yomalex(m): 12:07pm
obviously a policeman, which location did this happen? seems like two different pictures.
Need a Reliable Bulk SMS Service? check my signature.
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by Evablizin(f): 12:07pm
Kai,all this robbers after seeing their follow robber killed will say is not their portion and jump and pass rather than repenting.Soldier you try joor
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by medolab90(m): 12:07pm
Great
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by Inanna(f): 12:07pm
Live by the gun, die by the gun.
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by Paulscholari(m): 12:07pm
Ohh, that's crazy. Wonder why the youth dabble with crime this days.
1 Like
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by Segzy19: 12:07pm
Good riddance!
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by dfrost: 12:07pm
Hmmm...
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by uridiwan: 12:07pm
seeing a police uniform
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by maxysmith(f): 12:07pm
Gallant soldier...God bless you
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by profnigga(m): 12:07pm
gallant man
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by connectpoint: 12:08pm
sketchy information..why nah
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by Apoztl3(m): 12:08pm
Quite a show of gallantry
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by gradeA(m): 12:08pm
zenith bank robbery comes to mind.
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by tolexy007(m): 12:08pm
k
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by klassykute(m): 12:08pm
Buh which day sojo start dey dress like police man?
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by Mrkumareze: 12:08pm
Na police man I dey see so no be soldier .
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by IpobExposed: 12:08pm
IPOBS now will condemn this one
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by DrIkB: 12:08pm
Gallant soldier. But that's the work of the NPF
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by darlous(m): 12:08pm
Nice one
|Re: Soldier Enters Inside A Gutter To Kill An Armed Robber In Port-harcourt. Graphic by Kennitrust: 12:08pm
the pride in our young men (not all) is the likely reasons they die before their time.
life is hard but don't let that overwhelm ur ability to try as a man.
the first step u took towards success is counted
no matter the delay step two will certainly followed
just exercise some patient, u won't loose the victory.
I worked very hard irrespective of the pains I only think of the gains.
MAY GOD BLESS ALL THOSE WHO WORKED GENUINELY FOR A LIVING.
EVERY STEP U TAKE WILL CERTAINLY TAKE U THERE.
for soldier who killed the guy, have nothing to say.
for the guy who killed himself, I have nothing to say
BUT FOR THOSE WHO LIVE TO WITNESSED THE DRAMA, THIS IS FOR U...
DON'T DIE A USELESS DEATH.
1 Like
Smuggled Goods Worth N130m Seized By Customs In 1 Month (see Photos) / Policemen Demand N65,000 To Rescue Kidnap Victim / Man’s Eyes Affected After Police Brutalized Him In Akwa Ibom (pic)
Viewing this topic: Olafemiwa, kzubyar, DANGOTEONE, biodunpro(m), dival247(m), Gloria3389(f), sircrabo, suavemezie, EzigboNwanma(f), jonbat(m), sammyogboso(m), cutechi(f), d7thcaller, laithanman, sexysegxy, rexington, wazzihu(m), oscarvicto, gat2so(m), bishopjoe02(m), degenesis8, eventlamp, ishmaelemeka2(m), sneakzy(m), happiro, Sleekfun, pansophist(m), itsolanrewaju, ck470, donkripton(m), Obatarhe1(m), pheonixdld2(m), utepu, Naughtysite, ProjectNaija(m), uzicuzy(m), Benevee, MD512, Otamio, kboycrew, covbrand(f), Akpan107(m), soul2, bayulll011, nationalnwa(m), bignene(m), tochivitus(m), Cherichi, justlaw(m), laplace19(m), LC14052016, endy231, chuxxvester(m), oshomo200, hooli(m), Icon4s(m), eodejai, tolulope855(m), ocelot2006(m), GATEHOMES111, Prettyenit18(f), prosperofficial(m), lawalosky, nikky54, softwerk(f), Adepoju1911(m), pelepeleb, Nomeh17, kvngjesse(m), Superuser(m), antontech(m), lovesky(m), ahmedee, LydayBobo(m), uyisteven(m), wasd4luv(m), Diligence, SUPOL(m), lonngmann(m), kunty, titted(f) and 156 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12