|How To Check If Your Domain Has Been Blacklisted By Google by jdtrends(m): 2:08pm On Jul 04
Did your search engine traffic suddenly drop rapidly or are you about to purchase a domain name? it is always wise to check if your domain name has been blacklisted or DE-indexed by Google?
Be informed, there are several other reasons your website traffic could be dropping rapidly but it doesn’t hurt to check if your pages are still being indexed by Google.
How To Check If A Domain is blacklisted by Google
Manual Method
Simply perform a search in Google with “site:domainname.com” i.e. site:jdtrendz.com
If no results are returned and your pages have already being indexed by Google previously, then there is a pretty good chance that the website has been removed from their index.
If you use this method to check for a new domain, you probably won’t get any result, as there are no posts or pages for Google to index yet.
Automated Methods
Visit Is My Website Penalized or http://www.bannedcheck.com/ type in your URL address and click search. You would get a message telling you the status of the domain name.
The best way to keep track of changes or get more information on your domain is to use tools created by Google. In this case the Google Webmaster Tools is your ideal tool.
Google Webmaster tools would show you links to your site, your search queries, site health, 404 not found pages, server errors and many other useful information on your website.
Submitting a sitemap to Google, frequent posts, a claimed Google authorship account are factors that could get your pages indexed faster.
Violating Google Terms of service is the fastest way to get your pages DE-indexed. Engaging in the following practices could lead to your pages getting de-indexed:
Check Google
Google also has a tool that let’s you check if a website is blacklisted due to a Copyright or DMCA claims. http://www.google.com/transparencyreport...ht/search/. (Suggested by Michael Bely)
Paid Links
Google frowns at any form of paid link or unnatural linking, if you have been doing this it is better you stop before you get caught.
Copyright Violation
“Just because it is fine with Google doesn’t mean it is legal”.
Copyright violation is frowned upon by Google, hence you hear Google promoting the use of original content. Copyright violation is a surefire way of getting your pages de-indexed from Google
Masking Keywords
Hiding keywords or phrases with the background color technique is just so wrong and Google already knows about this technique. This could easily translate to your pages disappearing from Google search.
Linking To Spammy or malicious pages
Google, Bing and every search engine hates spam. Always check pages you are linking to, even if it is a guest post, check the links to make sure you are not sending your readers to malicious pages.
Once you have been infected with malware or your site is linking to such a page, you are on a ticking clock.
These are just some of the ways you could get banned, blacklisted, de-indexed by Google. Always make sure you read and understand Google’s terms and keep yourself updated on their algorithm changes. Penguin, panda, hummingbird these are all algorithm changes your should read about as they could be responsible for your rapid drop in traffic.
For questions and technical mentorship, reach me at https://www.jdtrendz.com/Thread-How-To-Check-If-Your-Domain-Has-Been-Blacklisted-By-Google
|Re: How To Check If Your Domain Has Been Blacklisted By Google by RapportNaija(m): 6:40pm On Jul 05
This should be on FP
|Re: How To Check If Your Domain Has Been Blacklisted By Google by babycherub(f): 2:21pm On Jul 06
Wow! This is very interesting.. thank you sir for this wonderful piece
|Re: How To Check If Your Domain Has Been Blacklisted By Google by jdtrends(m): 9:46am On Jul 07
babycherub:
Glad you find it helpful.
|Re: How To Check If Your Domain Has Been Blacklisted By Google by jdtrends(m): 9:47am On Jul 07
RapportNaija:
LOL, Lalasticlala prefers snake to this. Hehe
|Re: How To Check If Your Domain Has Been Blacklisted By Google by lakes99: 2:22pm On Jul 07
Informative....... Thumbs up
|Re: How To Check If Your Domain Has Been Blacklisted By Google by TechPanda(m): 7:39am
Thanks Man
How About A Domain That Has Been Black Listed On Adsense
|Re: How To Check If Your Domain Has Been Blacklisted By Google by IsaacBuchi(m): 7:51am
RapportNaija:
Haha...a thread that would take 2 days to get to page one even though it is on the front page.
Naiaralanders don't read this kind of topics. Try graphic pics, cleavage baring, goes nude, trending, Nigerians react...name them..
.you see people's tongue drooling like dog that has run 1000 miles
|Re: How To Check If Your Domain Has Been Blacklisted By Google by TechPanda(m): 8:01am
IsaacBuchi:
I Greet You Righteously
|Re: How To Check If Your Domain Has Been Blacklisted By Google by shehuolayinka(m): 8:07am
Thanks for this, I just checked and my site is still intact
|Re: How To Check If Your Domain Has Been Blacklisted By Google by abrahambest(m): 8:21am
Great topic
