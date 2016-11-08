



So I was coming from the engineer I took my phone to some months ago. He had told me to come for the phone two days later to collect it. I was still in the imagination of what I could do on the phone and things I would miss doing, when I got to the car park. A fair young lady who should be in mid twenties was sitting at the front sit, capped her head with a red face cap and adorned her body with an “armless” top. I approached her and asked if someone had taken the sit beside her and she responded in negative thus I took the sit. She ordered for suya from the hawking Mallam. Not to bore you with details of what transpired between us but worthy to know is that we both ate the suya she bought, she briefly read the book I was holding and before I alighted, I used her phone to call home.



In asking her about the vacancy of the seat, longing to join her in eating the “Suya” and requesting to use her phone, there was one act I kept doing –smiling. This act, even though is a no-brainer and a common act, I learnt to use and its importance in Dale Carnagie’s book: How To Win Friends And Influence People. To summarize it, he says regarding smiling:



“The impression that one wears on one’s face is far more important than the clothes one wears on one’s back.”



You see, I have used my charming smile to get things which ordinarily I would not. I have used it to win negotiations to my side. I have used it to win hearts. I have used it to get a good first impression in people’s mind. I hardly meet people, either first time or customary without a big smile.



If you ask me what is my greatest weapon to keep things cool when it ought to be hot, I will tell you it is my genuine and unconditional smile.



The ancient Chinese were a wise lot – wise in the ways of the world; and they had a proverb that you and I ought to cut out and paste inside our hearts. It goes like this:



“A man without a smiling face must not open a shop”



If puppies do it, babies do it, why don’t you do it?



Smile, it makes you beautiful.







Kazeem Abolore S (KAS) is an innovative teacher, wreative Writer, personal effectiveness strategist and Creator/Initiator 30 Days Writing Challenge.



source: By Kazeem AboloreSo I was coming from the engineer I took my phone to some months ago. He had told me to come for the phone two days later to collect it. I was still in the imagination of what I could do on the phone and things I would miss doing, when I got to the car park. A fair young lady who should be in mid twenties was sitting at the front sit, capped her head with a red face cap and adorned her body with an “armless” top. I approached her and asked if someone had taken the sit beside her and she responded in negative thus I took the sit. She ordered for suya from the hawking Mallam. Not to bore you with details of what transpired between us but worthy to know is that we both ate the suya she bought, she briefly read the book I was holding and before I alighted, I used her phone to call home.In asking her about the vacancy of the seat, longing to join her in eating the “Suya” and requesting to use her phone, there was one act I kept doing –smiling. This act, even though is a no-brainer and a common act, I learnt to use and its importance in Dale Carnagie’s book: How To Win Friends And Influence People. To summarize it, he says regarding smiling:“The impression that one wears on one’s face is far more important than the clothes one wears on one’s back.”You see, I have used my charming smile to get things which ordinarily I would not. I have used it to win negotiations to my side. I have used it to win hearts. I have used it to get a good first impression in people’s mind. I hardly meet people, either first time or customary without a big smile.If you ask me what is my greatest weapon to keep things cool when it ought to be hot, I will tell you it is my genuine and unconditional smile.The ancient Chinese were a wise lot – wise in the ways of the world; and they had a proverb that you and I ought to cut out and paste inside our hearts. It goes like this:“A man without a smiling face must not open a shop”If puppies do it, babies do it, why don’t you do it?Smile, it makes you beautiful.Kazeem Abolore S (KAS) is an innovative teacher, wreative Writer, personal effectiveness strategist and Creator/Initiator 30 Days Writing Challenge.source: http://www.opinions.ng/resaon-smile-time/ 9 Likes 3 Shares