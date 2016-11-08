₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by Opinionated: 3:56pm
By Kazeem Abolore
So I was coming from the engineer I took my phone to some months ago. He had told me to come for the phone two days later to collect it. I was still in the imagination of what I could do on the phone and things I would miss doing, when I got to the car park. A fair young lady who should be in mid twenties was sitting at the front sit, capped her head with a red face cap and adorned her body with an “armless” top. I approached her and asked if someone had taken the sit beside her and she responded in negative thus I took the sit. She ordered for suya from the hawking Mallam. Not to bore you with details of what transpired between us but worthy to know is that we both ate the suya she bought, she briefly read the book I was holding and before I alighted, I used her phone to call home.
In asking her about the vacancy of the seat, longing to join her in eating the “Suya” and requesting to use her phone, there was one act I kept doing –smiling. This act, even though is a no-brainer and a common act, I learnt to use and its importance in Dale Carnagie’s book: How To Win Friends And Influence People. To summarize it, he says regarding smiling:
“The impression that one wears on one’s face is far more important than the clothes one wears on one’s back.”
You see, I have used my charming smile to get things which ordinarily I would not. I have used it to win negotiations to my side. I have used it to win hearts. I have used it to get a good first impression in people’s mind. I hardly meet people, either first time or customary without a big smile.
If you ask me what is my greatest weapon to keep things cool when it ought to be hot, I will tell you it is my genuine and unconditional smile.
The ancient Chinese were a wise lot – wise in the ways of the world; and they had a proverb that you and I ought to cut out and paste inside our hearts. It goes like this:
“A man without a smiling face must not open a shop”
If puppies do it, babies do it, why don’t you do it?
Smile, it makes you beautiful.
Kazeem Abolore S (KAS) is an innovative teacher, wreative Writer, personal effectiveness strategist and Creator/Initiator 30 Days Writing Challenge.
source: http://www.opinions.ng/resaon-smile-time/
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by PaperLace: 4:43pm
I smile a lot. It works wonders on friends, family, customers, traders _even police. It makes you look younger,it's courteous_people would be inclined to help or listen, when you ask with a smile.
hahn:Where? Such a place must be devoid of any form of happiness.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by Divay22(f): 4:47pm
And it's contagious....
You can unknowingly to you, bright someone's day with A SMILE......
SMILE all the way, it makes people wonder " most especially your haters" what you're up to..
Thanks OP
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by fastgyal(f): 4:47pm
Lol. long story
money is the only reason I'd smile at all time
even in my sleep.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by felzylix(m): 4:47pm
i was actually trying to make myself stop smiling always, cos i wanted to look serious, But now, guess what?
i'm even smiling right now
5 Likes
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by NwaAmaikpe: 4:47pm
Please there is no reason to smile if your teeth is brown or your mouth smells;
No reason whatsoever!!!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by TINALETC3(f): 4:47pm
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by lordm: 4:47pm
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by MirJay: 4:47pm
i make sure i smile twice a day
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by seunlayi(m): 4:47pm
felzylix:[
NwaAmaikpe:
lordm:
MirJay:
seun, lalasticlala,....
you need to do something about this mentality
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by Keneking: 4:47pm
In this hard times
Anyway smile
1 Like
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by evansjeff(m): 4:48pm
So all these crap because you were able to collect a girl's number? For real? Is this all what men now live for? I was thinking you were going to tell us how you got an appointment letter or got promoted because of your smile. Nonsense!!! And to think this made front page is so unfortunate
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by hahn(m): 4:48pm
Smiling can get you killed in some places
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by Dutchey(m): 4:48pm
op, use ur smile to snatch a military man's wife and see that the Lord is good
1 Like
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by LoveJesus87(m): 4:48pm
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by BiafraBushBoy(m): 4:50pm
Feeling depressed and Sad??
This should help you
http://topwritersden.com/feeling-suicidal-depressed-top-4-reasons-not-give-yet/
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by MirJay: 4:50pm
seunlayi:you need Jesus Bro
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by deepwater(f): 4:50pm
Because of suya?
Op sufry
1 Like
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by medolab90(m): 4:50pm
Not with dis buhari
1 Like
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by pepemendy(m): 4:51pm
i don't know how to smile
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by originals1(m): 4:51pm
I swear you go chop witch if u neva already chop
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by Mopelawlar: 4:51pm
Thanks for that anyways now i am
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by dy27(m): 4:51pm
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by missionmex(m): 4:52pm
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by Amirullaha(m): 4:52pm
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by fait10(m): 4:52pm
Na person wey rich dey smile now meanwhile My sister stop asking guys what they do for a living, they will lie,,, just take them to bed and count how many round they can go
One round - rich guy
Two rounds - doing well in life
Three rounds - unemployed
Four rounds - broke as hell
THANK ME IF YOU WANT
2 Likes
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by chimoney17(m): 4:52pm
So because you met a slayqueen looking for a hook up you now want everybody to start smiling all the time
You want people to start calling us 'mad' people ba?
Your plan won't work sir
2 Likes
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by Brandmanager(m): 4:53pm
nice
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by ABIOLAXYZ(m): 4:53pm
suffering and smiling.....
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by KvnqPrezo(m): 4:53pm
*In class*
*Teacher:*zulu,why are you down to day?
*Zulu:*because mum is in hospital and dad is at the police station..
*Teacher:*sorry dear do you want to go home?
*Zulu:*yess
*Zulu,*goes home and teacher ask the remaining pupils
*Teacher:*why is zulu's father at the police station and the mother in hospital?
*Pupils:*because his father is a policeman and the mother is a nurse
*Teacher:*stupid child! call him back!!!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by HarmonyDee(f): 4:54pm
i do it too much i think i overdo it sef..some times i have to remind myself to keep a serious face lol
|Re: The Resaon You Should Smile All The Time by adebayo201: 4:54pm
PaperLace:
1 Like
