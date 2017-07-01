₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by TunezMediaTV: 5:42pm
Tho a part of the photo might the distracting to some, you can't but marvel at the beauty effects done by the gorgeous hands of popular mua, Bibyonce.
In a neck plunging gown, Onyii Alex shows off her true beauty that comes from both high and low places.
See below..
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by TunezMediaTV: 5:43pm
More...
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by thorpido(m): 5:45pm
Is she advertising the makeup or something else?
10 Likes
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by smartty68(m): 5:45pm
God bless whoever invented makeup. Because some women can be ugly for Africa...
After heavy makeup they'll be shouting natural beauty
7 Likes
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by sinaj(f): 5:49pm
Is she showing off her makeup or bwezz
Vaselinecrew u guys should cum and see make up o!
8 Likes
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by Ifyone123(f): 5:56pm
she looks biutiful witout makeup @3 pix
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by Aburi001: 6:20pm
Some slay girls go soon become roasted plantain all in the name of fashion, make-up and even make-down
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by IgboticGirl(f): 6:20pm
whether make up or no make up she is still beautiful
unlike people from one particular tribe
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by Rilwayne001: 6:20pm
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by bbbabes: 6:20pm
All I see is the effect of too much sauce, sorry cream
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by Inception(m): 6:20pm
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by akanni760(m): 6:20pm
Holy Sh*t
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by Chiefpriest1(m): 6:21pm
Lol. Are the boobs fighting? Why are they in a distant relationship?
6 Likes
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by lizzypro: 6:21pm
Make we fry sh!t
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by SheldonCooper: 6:22pm
If she covers her breast she will die abi?
1 Like
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by UnknownT: 6:22pm
I don't have the power to certify whether someone is ugly or beautiful, I'm not the creator. So I will just admire the part she really wants us to see and go
3 Likes
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by amiibaby(f): 6:22pm
sinaj:lol exactly my observation
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by medolab90(m): 6:23pm
Make up artist well done
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by Lexsigno: 6:23pm
see wiliwili's double d oooo
1 Like
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by passionatebae: 6:23pm
thorpido:
Bwesss
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by CertifiedFreak(m): 6:24pm
The Brest still needs total overhauling
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by Ndkings1(m): 6:24pm
She fo kukuma leave the bobi open
Ashawo........
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by enigmagu1(m): 6:24pm
SheldonCooper:[center]WHICH? DID YOU SEE ANY?[/center]
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by 0955eb027(m): 6:24pm
Who be dis one again?
Na every Slayqueen be actress now?
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by bastien: 6:24pm
Ug lee
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by Roon9(m): 6:25pm
Lmao
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by SheldonCooper: 6:25pm
IgboticGirl:
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by ableguy(m): 6:25pm
Na waoo women and fakeness, this capital offense n fact criminal offense.
Nobody should stop me front fainting please
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 6:28pm
Are her boobs quarreling?
Why so much space in between them
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Onyii Alex: Before And After Makeup Photos by botad(m): 6:28pm
Jesus is coming soon.
