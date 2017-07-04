Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR (15543 Views)

Hameed Ali And Saraki Meet Behind Closed Door / Tinubu: Buhari's Cabal Underestimated The Weirdest Kingmaker / Aisha Speaks Again - Stop Buhari’s cabal Now (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)







FLASH: Cabal behind @NGRPresident Buhari met extensively with @bukolasaraki in Saudi on how to stop @ProfOsinbajo from becoming president

https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/882277879912038402 Flash news from sahara reporters 2 Likes 1 Share

I laugh in TIV.



The meekness of a man does not mean he is weak. The Cabal and Saraki are just noise makers.



Unless they plan to impeach Osibanjo,kill him or even invite the military in.



Osibanjo constitutionally is still the Vice President,and is next in line to be the President.



Lastly,and i wrote about this yesterday. The Yoruba's are the "GLUE' holding Nigeria together. We are watching the way the Vice President is being treated.



We are watching. 75 Likes 3 Shares





I call on my south south and south east brethren to please stay out of this war that is about to happen between two love birds





Watch as they slay out sophisticated people







If what I'm about to say is a lie let buhari survive, I was in service yesternight when a member was sent a whatsapp message that bubu is gone. I was so shocked, he told me his friend from London close to the hospital where bubu is being treated sent the message to him. Its a sad story. It has happenedI call on my south south and south east brethren to please stay out of this war that is about to happen between two love birdsWatch as they slay out sophisticated peopleIf what I'm about to say is a lie let buhari survive, I was in service yesternight when a member was sent a whatsapp message that bubu is gone. I was so shocked, he told me his friend from London close to the hospital where bubu is being treated sent the message to him. Its a sad story. 81 Likes 3 Shares

When Yar'dua was sick, all we heard of was Cabal this, Cabal that....after d death of Yar'dua (may his soul RIP), no single person was identified as d cabal.....now PMB has been ill, Cabal has become d order of d day....pls WHO IS/ARE THESE CABAL 34 Likes 3 Shares

Mynd44 4 Likes

What do they really want us to do with this news since Tunde Ogunlesi has called us Boko Haram 14 Likes 1 Share

Osibanjo is appearing weaker as the day passes by. Since he was sworn in as Acting or Coordinator he has always been on Audio mode 21 Likes 1 Share

Bourdillion has lost this 36 Likes 4 Shares

If this is true then I feel sorry for Nigerians. PDP better pass apc in all ramifications 43 Likes

veeceesynergy:

When Yar'dua was sick, all we heard of was Cabal this, Cabal that....after d death of Yar'dua (may his soul RIP), no single person was identified as d cabal.....now PMB has been ill, Cabal has become d order of d day....pls WHO IS/ARE THESE CABAL Kyari and co Kyari and co 17 Likes

Kathmandu:

Osibanjo is appearing weaker as the day passes by. Since he was sworn in as Acting or Coordinator he has always been on Audio mode It seems so.

God help him. It seems so.God help him. 15 Likes

I hope they don't kill him, cause I doubt if the south south or south west would help our western brother 21 Likes 1 Share

If this is true then it means that it has happened.





PMB must have kicked the Bucket !!!!!!!!!!













The guy below me though...... 7 Likes







Osinbanjo is a Coward





-This proves that the North doesn't want to lose power to the South anytime soon,

-This proves that the end to this Northern Oligarchy is not in sight



This really proves that Nigeria is a zoo.



One thing is certain this year sha;

Either we say RIP to Nigeria as a country or we say RIP to Buhari. Osinbanjo is a Coward-This proves that the North doesn't want to lose power to the South anytime soon,-This proves that the end to this Northern Oligarchy is not in sightThis really proves that Nigeria is a zoo.One thing is certain this year sha;Either we say RIP to Nigeria as a country or we say RIP to Buhari. 20 Likes 2 Shares







OBEDIENCE IS BETTER THAN SACRIFICE







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRM9uztLPt0 WATCH THIS TWO VIDEO, I THINK OSINBAJO NEEDS TO STOP SITTING ON CHAIR KEPT FOR HIM, HE SHOULD BE MOVING WITH HIS OWN CHAIR...

If it becomes necessary that Osibanjo should become president and they try to stop him, it won't be only IPOB that would be singing the secession song. 7 Likes

Cabal here and there. 1 Like





Serious Naija mata taya me....



Even to type For Nairaland cos of all these Naija mata weak Me Mehn........Serious Naija mata taya me....Even to type For Nairaland cos of all these Naija mata weak Me 4 Likes

Sahara reporters can talk poo

This sounds a bit contrived



How come SaharaReporters suddenly came upon this information after an 'eventful' day at the Senate?



Seems like their usual strategy of gaming the system 3 Likes

Osinbanjo is synonymous to weakness.



He can't handle Nigeria. 10 Likes

Does this mean Buhari is dead? Because if he is alive this should not be an issue. 17 Likes 2 Shares

It is amazing how the minds of some people work. I get a migraine trying to wrap my head around the nature of their character honestly.



Isn't this the same news media they vow NEVER to take seriously, and whose stories they claim are ALL lies? How does one profess these things and then shamelessly publicise stories from the same source?



In the fullness of time, these hazy cloud hovering above my country will disperse, that I'm sure of. No single individual or a bunch of inconsolable nutjobs and sore losers is bigger than the state, and sooner than later, that truism will be confirmed by events as they succeed one another.



We've been down this path before, but I don't suppose kids who were born just a couple of days ago would know that. 11 Likes

The Ordinary Commissioner must leave Aso Villa 1 Like

Hmm. With this, we can confirm Buhari ain't returning. We are the ones to decide who handles our affairs not some cabals. 7 Likes

You see foolish people instead of them concentrating in total restructuring of the country 2 Likes

Take this with a massive grab of salt.

Saraki ma Jo lo a n we yin re....

Sorry for Nigeria, sorry sorry o 4 Likes