|Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:43pm
Flash news from sahara reporters
FLASH: Cabal behind @NGRPresident Buhari met extensively with @bukolasaraki in Saudi on how to stop @ProfOsinbajo from becoming president
https://mobile.twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/882277879912038402
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by 40kobo77: 5:48pm
I laugh in TIV.
The meekness of a man does not mean he is weak. The Cabal and Saraki are just noise makers.
Unless they plan to impeach Osibanjo,kill him or even invite the military in.
Osibanjo constitutionally is still the Vice President,and is next in line to be the President.
Lastly,and i wrote about this yesterday. The Yoruba's are the "GLUE' holding Nigeria together. We are watching the way the Vice President is being treated.
We are watching.
75 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:50pm
It has happened
I call on my south south and south east brethren to please stay out of this war that is about to happen between two love birds
Watch as they slay out sophisticated people
If what I'm about to say is a lie let buhari survive, I was in service yesternight when a member was sent a whatsapp message that bubu is gone. I was so shocked, he told me his friend from London close to the hospital where bubu is being treated sent the message to him. Its a sad story.
81 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by veeceesynergy: 5:52pm
When Yar'dua was sick, all we heard of was Cabal this, Cabal that....after d death of Yar'dua (may his soul RIP), no single person was identified as d cabal.....now PMB has been ill, Cabal has become d order of d day....pls WHO IS/ARE THESE CABAL
34 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:00pm
Mynd44
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by Kathmandu(f): 6:02pm
What do they really want us to do with this news since Tunde Ogunlesi has called us Boko Haram
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by Kathmandu(f): 6:06pm
Osibanjo is appearing weaker as the day passes by. Since he was sworn in as Acting or Coordinator he has always been on Audio mode
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by Keneking: 6:07pm
Bourdillion has lost this
36 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:09pm
If this is true then I feel sorry for Nigerians. PDP better pass apc in all ramifications
43 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:15pm
veeceesynergy:Kyari and co
17 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by stonemasonn(m): 6:18pm
Kathmandu:It seems so.
God help him.
15 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:21pm
I hope they don't kill him, cause I doubt if the south south or south west would help our western brother
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by netoc65(m): 6:33pm
If this is true then it means that it has happened.
PMB must have kicked the Bucket !!!!!!!!!!
The guy below me though......
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by NwaAmaikpe: 6:33pm
Osinbanjo is a Coward
-This proves that the North doesn't want to lose power to the South anytime soon,
-This proves that the end to this Northern Oligarchy is not in sight
This really proves that Nigeria is a zoo.
One thing is certain this year sha;
Either we say RIP to Nigeria as a country or we say RIP to Buhari.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by auntysimbiat(f): 6:33pm
WATCH THIS TWO VIDEO, I THINK OSINBAJO NEEDS TO STOP SITTING ON CHAIR KEPT FOR HIM, HE SHOULD BE MOVING WITH HIS OWN CHAIR...
OBEDIENCE IS BETTER THAN SACRIFICE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IRM9uztLPt0
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by eleojo23: 6:33pm
If it becomes necessary that Osibanjo should become president and they try to stop him, it won't be only IPOB that would be singing the secession song.
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by Giddiebabalaw(m): 6:34pm
Cabal here and there.
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by oshe11(m): 6:35pm
Mehn........
Serious Naija mata taya me....
Even to type For Nairaland cos of all these Naija mata weak Me
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by IgboticGirl(f): 6:35pm
Sahara reporters can talk poo
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by three: 6:35pm
This sounds a bit contrived
How come SaharaReporters suddenly came upon this information after an 'eventful' day at the Senate?
Seems like their usual strategy of gaming the system
3 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by Fadiga24(m): 6:35pm
Osinbanjo is synonymous to weakness.
He can't handle Nigeria.
10 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by NubiLove(m): 6:35pm
Does this mean Buhari is dead? Because if he is alive this should not be an issue.
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by omenka(m): 6:35pm
It is amazing how the minds of some people work. I get a migraine trying to wrap my head around the nature of their character honestly.
Isn't this the same news media they vow NEVER to take seriously, and whose stories they claim are ALL lies? How does one profess these things and then shamelessly publicise stories from the same source?
In the fullness of time, these hazy cloud hovering above my country will disperse, that I'm sure of. No single individual or a bunch of inconsolable nutjobs and sore losers is bigger than the state, and sooner than later, that truism will be confirmed by events as they succeed one another.
We've been down this path before, but I don't suppose kids who were born just a couple of days ago would know that.
11 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by Ochinex(m): 6:35pm
The Ordinary Commissioner must leave Aso Villa
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by dealslip(f): 6:35pm
Hmm. With this, we can confirm Buhari ain't returning. We are the ones to decide who handles our affairs not some cabals.
7 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by Camlot000007: 6:35pm
You see foolish people instead of them concentrating in total restructuring of the country
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by Sacluxpaint(m): 6:35pm
Take this with a massive grab of salt.
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by Originality007: 6:35pm
Saraki ma Jo lo a n we yin re....
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by destworld: 6:36pm
Sorry for Nigeria, sorry sorry o
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Cabal & Saraki Meet On How To Stop Osinbajo From Becoming President- SR by PapaBrowne(m): 6:36pm
Hmmmm!
The great mistake the South west made might just come back haunting.
Many South South and South East fellas like Osibanjo well but wouldn't fight for him. Right now the South West is literally left alone to go it against the North with absolutely no support from anywhere else.
In fact, if for any reason the North is careful in their treatment of the SW, it would be because they are scared the SE aNd SS would happily just secede and leave them alone.
It's called a checkmate! Left or right the game benefits the SE and SS and disfavors the SW and core North.
23 Likes 6 Shares
