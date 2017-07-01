₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by AdoraAmadi: 6:09pm
Nigerian beauty queen and mother of one, Dabota Lawson, have reportedly joined the list of Nigerian female celebs who have done Brazilian butt lift.
According to SDK, Dabota who was once married to a Billionaire Businessman Sunny Aku, the butt lift which involves 'fat' being transferred was done by a doctor in Lagos and the beauty queen spent N5million for it.
SDK went further to report that other female celebrities who have done butt lift before now include; Tracy, Rukky Sanda, Caroline, Oge Okoye, Ebube, Ini Edo, Waje and Omawumi.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/ex-beauty-queen-dabota-spends-n5m-join-waje-ini-edo-omawumi-others-fake-bum.html
4 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by kennygee(f): 6:13pm
Market must sell.
17 Likes
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by Oladimejyy(m): 6:19pm
She suppose to remove her dead brain too and put a wounderful brain in that head..
pe.nis fall on her
72 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 7:02pm
Ebube nwagbo, oge okoye and ini edo's name is not suppose to be mentioned they have always had big nyansh
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by olxngcom: 7:09pm
Hmm
1 Like
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by veacea: 8:01pm
End time things
All na because of pen is
Anyways
8 Likes
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by klassykute(m): 8:02pm
Tell ha i said wehdon
2 Likes
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by Sacluxpaint(m): 8:02pm
Hmmm they sure must luv taking it up the ass then
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by seXytOhbAd(m): 8:02pm
Nigerians are such haters. What's the big deal with a butt lift? Ugly broke bloggers just looking to sell their market
8 Likes
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by micskales(m): 8:02pm
Pinshure of her lifting butt and the receipt or idonbilivit
6 Likes
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by gabazin080(m): 8:02pm
Then I looked on all the works that my hands had wrought, and on
the labour that I had laboured to
do: and, behold, all was vanity and
vexation of spirit, and there was no
profit under the sun.
6 Likes
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by ddooskie(m): 8:02pm
2 Likes
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by Namzy(m): 8:02pm
Oladimejyy:Why bros why?
5 Likes
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by MirJay: 8:03pm
Her butt still looks like an oversized slippers.
On a light note, my girlfriend Victoria still possess a larger butty than her all though i drop 50k per month she still returns it back to me. I love u Viki
1 Like
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by DJMCOTTY(m): 8:03pm
Lie bend your mouth
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by Shome36(m): 8:03pm
1st October
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 8:03pm
corporate gbanjo market... olosho die pu?a rest, no be lie bro
4 Likes
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:03pm
Some men like BIG.
I prefer natural things to artificial.
To best enjoy a padded yash like this:
www.nairaland.com/2913203/herbal-tea-secrete-fathers-used-in-bed
1 Like
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by brightersms: 8:03pm
It will fall very soon
I will laugh die
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by princechurchill(m): 8:04pm
Na ur body go hear am
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 8:04pm
Shome36:
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by UnknownT: 8:04pm
SDK or whatever is the name of the blog was so sure of the butt job that I was thinking they will include the #5m receipt as proof or even an interview with the doctor that did the job. And their proof are these before and after pictures?
4 Likes
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by partnerbiz4: 8:04pm
Butt lift?
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by Maziebuka01(m): 8:05pm
Who da1 epp
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by SteveMarvic(m): 8:05pm
Ma..are yu sure yur brain is working wella?
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by 1stCitizen: 8:05pm
kennygee:
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by Abradek(m): 8:05pm
If brain can also be lifted this way...
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by holluphemydavid(m): 8:05pm
kennygee:And maga must pay lol
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by Bowwow11(m): 8:06pm
I wish all of dem safe butt implant
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by Emzyme(m): 8:06pm
5milla
When I have been begging God to tell Bet9ja to pay me 1 mill
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by Sagay212: 8:06pm
Market must sell. Dem don use doggy style press the yansh enter. She gas do am make e shoot out to enhance quality doggy. Olosho.
|Re: Dabota Lawson Spends N5m On Butt Lift (Photos) by Pavore9: 8:06pm
She is enjoying her pension of being an ex-wife of a billionaire!
