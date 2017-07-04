₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by Evaberry(f): 7:34pm
Earlier today the beautiful actress and mother shared a picture on instagram of her son cooking as she advises mothers to teach their sons how to cook.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWId0UMD7Ur/
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by Evaberry(f): 7:39pm
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by praizmedia(m): 8:06pm
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by Simmzz(m): 8:16pm
OK
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by auntysimbiat(f): 8:18pm
and Get Husband That Can Cook ......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGh2RAlR0Pk
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by LesbianBoy(m): 8:50pm
Nonsense!
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by Came: 8:57pm
Some men no fit cook Indomie chop self, dem even come social nextwork come dey talk am .... Some men don turn their wives to their slaves .Yeye .
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by OrestesDante: 8:57pm
What is the sense in this post?
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by Nma27(f): 9:05pm
Definitely.
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by Ademat7(m): 9:05pm
Not cooking alone
*Conflict management
*Time management
*Money management
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by Fresca(f): 9:05pm
Yes oo, I concur. She's doing the right thing, who said men shouldn't cook for their wives? more mothers should encourage this so that their sons will grow up to be independent and not have that local mentality of "women belong in the kitchen" I blame buhari for this...
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by bercarray(m): 9:06pm
OK oo, I grew up in oju elegba but i don't know how to cook indomie? u think I am lying? ask wiz kid
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by slurryeye: 9:06pm
So that he can be cooking for his wife?
Men in the house, learn how to cook but don't do so with the aim of sharing cooking rotation with your wife. Even if you start with 30% to 70% rotation, by the time you spend few years together, trust me, it will be 50-50 or 60-40. Women naturally knows how to play life to their favor, this is from personal experience. You should cook for the family when she is sick, when she is pregnant or when she is tired from work but never make that mistake of rotating the responsibilities. The important skills we men need to know are time management, money management, home fixing and relationship management. And every man should be able to fix basic things in the house without wasting money on professionals to fix.
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by Deeypeey(m): 9:06pm
OrestesDante:where is d sense in this tautology?
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by Bisjosh(f): 9:06pm
Thank God for my mum who made sure my brothers learned how to cook.
Men that dont know how to cook are liabilities!
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by dustmalik: 9:06pm
Looks like she's promoting a brand. The NU is too obvious in the picture.
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by eleojo23: 9:07pm
Well, I can cook
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by viceldo(m): 9:07pm
now this is interesting
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by Fkforyou(m): 9:07pm
Mtscheew...
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by konkonbilo(m): 9:08pm
Pass me 10 puff puff n one orobo pepsi for there.
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by UnknownT: 9:08pm
Make him no turn Miyonse begin folo em mama age mates
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by ReubenE(m): 9:08pm
I support 100%
I'm suffering it
Kudos to her for the advise
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by Tenim47(m): 9:09pm
this OP deserves 4 month ban
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by ANIEXTY(m): 9:09pm
And some girls can't even boil water for eba
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by sosonwa(f): 9:09pm
Cooking is not restricted to any gender. Teach ur children to do things irrespective of d gender
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by muller101(m): 9:10pm
Absolute rubbish
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by MrHenshaw: 9:10pm
Evaberry:
l can't find the food. Maybe how to make bons.
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by KingTom(m): 9:10pm
Make e go hostel make hunger catch am e go learn how to cook by force na for service year I sabi cook sef but some daughters of jezebel bin no wan make I cook dem dey carry food come anyhow, enemies of progress
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by viceldo(m): 9:11pm
slurryeye:
please drop this ideology......meant know harm
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by Rolandken(m): 9:12pm
Mscheww. Nonsense post by her. Feminists of nowadays are becoming very annoying. Any woman who marries but sees cooking for her family as being a "perpetual cook" is a disgrace to womanhood, should hide her head in shame, and weep for weeks since she is ashamed of being a woman.
Re: Photo Of Omoni Oboli's Son Cooking As She Advises Women To Teach Their Sons by NubiLove(m): 9:12pm
Cooking is a life skill... every body needs it.
