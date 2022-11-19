Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) (9838 Views)

The names of the accused are given as: Adeyemi Oluwaseun, Suleiman Yusuf, Yusuf Imran Adekunle and Haruna Issah.



They allegedly connived to defraud their employer of the huge sum.



All suspects were arraigned before a Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja on Tuesday.



Presiding judge, Justice Oyefeso ordered the defendants to be remanded in Ikoyi prison pending the hearing of the bail applications by the defence counsels.



The matter was adjourned to July 11, 2017 for hearing of the pending bail.



They ones are capable of complete murder 2 Likes

The sophisticated criminals must always be involved 23 Likes 2 Shares

...well well well.. ...Jst came to do the normal ''Name Inspection... 18 Likes 1 Share

Good for them. 1 Like



Na them.....' armed with pen ' don't be surprised der might don even use the money do party...owambe 11 Likes 1 Share

Despite this, i am still not convinced that our justice system is commendable and effective provided they still worship those thieves calling themselves politicians with obvious evidence and yet, they walk the streets with so much confidence. Really tired of this country. Waiting for that moment i can just disappear from this Godforsaken country for a better life outside its shores. I gave up completely on nigeria the moment kenyan's currency got more value than naira.

If you grant this guts bail they will run. See as eyes look strong.

NCAN... do your job... food is ready!



nice one bro,after seeing ur report I was able to make a/an deduction,analysis,observation,diagnosis,induction,theory,inference it can be seen that all the involved parties are afonjas .I can wholeheartedly congratulate our afonja brothers for making us "proud". to our ipob brothers, the ball is in ur court.

OVER AND OUT nice one bro,after seeing ur report I was able to make a/an deduction,analysis,observation,diagnosis,induction,theory,inference it can be seen that all the involved parties are afonjas.I can wholeheartedly congratulate our afonja brothers for making us "proud". to our ipob brothers, the ball is in ur court.OVER AND OUT 25 Likes 3 Shares



Ncan ipob branch go dey happy

Chai my first tribalistic comment Na Afonja scammersNcan ipob branch go dey happyChai my first tribalistic comment 18 Likes 1 Share

Na them 1 Like

They Shu Jst Borrow Me 1mill There Abeg

kilode...this is toooooo tooo much...

oya shift lemme faint





Criminals All ipodsCriminals 1 Like

You're not making sense. You're not making sense. 1 Like

Yes yes yes





We are working very closely. Yes yes yesWe are working very closely. 1 Like

Then you see them all in bigbig cars.. .nowadsys when I see people in big cars and living exorbitant lifestyle, what comes to my mind is * it's either ritual, fraud, kidnapping *that earns these guys their money.. .lately it's hard to see legal means of making urge cash.. .politician self na fraud cos you steal public funds.. . God have mercy on this nation 4 Likes 1 Share

Adeyemi, suleiman, haruna and adekunle.........issorait

na them them

am out of here 5 Likes 1 Share

Wow. I can't believe this.

Na dem!Sophisticated greedy criminals.Thieving Westerners. 5 Likes 1 Share

Afo!!!! 14 Likes

Thank God my friend Chigozie isn't among

The problem I have with Nigerian workers is that they want to be in the office collect free salaries and still live life like a rock star and that is not possible .I hope these four are given very long sentences..No pity for corporate thieves

okay





As expected



e fraud na them them if you doubt me go UK they are developing London. 2 Likes 1 Share

Ok

there is no legal means of making money in nigeria anymore its either yu scam the scammers or scam the mugu.. 1 Like