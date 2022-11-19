₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by metronaija2: 7:46pm
Four staff of First Marina Trust Limited are facing charges of fraud after they allegedly conspired and stole $500,000 (N175m) from their employer.
The names of the accused are given as: Adeyemi Oluwaseun, Suleiman Yusuf, Yusuf Imran Adekunle and Haruna Issah.
They allegedly connived to defraud their employer of the huge sum.
All suspects were arraigned before a Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja on Tuesday.
Presiding judge, Justice Oyefeso ordered the defendants to be remanded in Ikoyi prison pending the hearing of the bail applications by the defence counsels.
The matter was adjourned to July 11, 2017 for hearing of the pending bail.
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by olatola00(m): 7:47pm
They ones are capable of complete murder
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by Unimaginable123: 8:08pm
The sophisticated criminals must always be involved
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by DavidLoves: 8:11pm
...well well well.. ...Jst came to do the normal ''Name Inspection...
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:28pm
Good for them.
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by Heartmender1: 9:14pm
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by edlion57(m): 9:14pm
Na them.....' armed with pen ' don't be surprised der might don even use the money do party...owambe
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by Eyanmukaila(m): 9:14pm
Despite this, i am still not convinced that our justice system is commendable and effective provided they still worship those thieves calling themselves politicians with obvious evidence and yet, they walk the streets with so much confidence. Really tired of this country. Waiting for that moment i can just disappear from this Godforsaken country for a better life outside its shores. I gave up completely on nigeria the moment kenyan's currency got more value than naira.
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by Naijaguy12345(m): 9:14pm
If you grant this guts bail they will run. See as eyes look strong.
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 9:15pm
NCAN... do your job... food is ready!
The names of the accused are given as: Adeyemi Oluwaseun, Suleiman Yusuf, Yusuf Imran Adekunle and Haruna Issah
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by dessz(m): 9:15pm
NubiLove:
nice one bro,after seeing ur report I was able to make a/an deduction,analysis,observation,diagnosis,induction,theory,inference it can be seen that all the involved parties are afonjas .I can wholeheartedly congratulate our afonja brothers for making us "proud". to our ipob brothers, the ball is in ur court.
OVER AND OUT
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by emmyspark007(m): 9:15pm
Na Afonja scammers
Ncan ipob branch go dey happy
Chai my first tribalistic comment
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by Nairabeezie(m): 9:16pm
Na them
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 9:16pm
They Shu Jst Borrow Me 1mill There Abeg
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by officialteemi(m): 9:16pm
kilode...this is toooooo tooo much...
oya shift lemme faint
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by BigBrother9ja: 9:16pm
All ipods
Criminals
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by Beverages: 9:17pm
BigBrother9ja:
You're not making sense.
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by OrestesDante: 9:17pm
NubiLove:
Yes yes yes
We are working very closely.
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by figure007: 9:17pm
Then you see them all in bigbig cars.. .nowadsys when I see people in big cars and living exorbitant lifestyle, what comes to my mind is * it's either ritual, fraud, kidnapping *that earns these guys their money.. .lately it's hard to see legal means of making urge cash.. .politician self na fraud cos you steal public funds.. . God have mercy on this nation
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by oksmart1992(m): 9:17pm
.
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by keypad1: 9:18pm
Adeyemi, suleiman, haruna and adekunle.........issorait
na them them
am out of here
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by Miroslavklose: 9:18pm
Wow. I can't believe this.
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by banmee(m): 9:19pm
Heartmender1:
Newly to be. Smh.
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by Tecno66: 9:19pm
Heartmender1:newly to be bride?
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by nyben4eva: 9:19pm
Na dem!Sophisticated greedy criminals.Thieving Westerners.
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by richybankx: 9:19pm
Afo!!!!
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by Miroslavklose: 9:19pm
Thank God my friend Chigozie isn't among
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:21pm
The problem I have with Nigerian workers is that they want to be in the office collect free salaries and still live life like a rock star and that is not possible .I hope these four are given very long sentences..No pity for corporate thieves
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by divineshare(m): 9:22pm
okay
As expected
e fraud na them them if you doubt me go UK they are developing London.
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by kingrt2(m): 9:22pm
Ok
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by shevy878: 9:22pm
there is no legal means of making money in nigeria anymore its either yu scam the scammers or scam the mugu..
|Re: 4 Staff Of First Marina Trust Limited Defraud Employer Of N175m (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 9:23pm
BigBrother9ja:I didn't see any igbo name there, you fvcktard.
