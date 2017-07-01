Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) (7035 Views)

APC plans to use the thugs to dissuade people from coming out en masse to welcome the PDP candidate. “The APC leaders in Irewole, Dr. Peter Babalola has mobilised thugs and members of his party to foment chaos in Ikire to create an impression that the PDP candidate is not welcomed and that the party is not popular in the town.



We hereby call the attention of the State Commissioner of Police, DSS and Othe security Agencies to provide adequate security during the Wednesday rally of the PDP. Enough security persionel should be deployed to comb campaign venues to ensure adequate security of lives and property. The security personnel should be deployed to strategic locations in Ikire and suburbs to forestall any breakdown of law and order.



Team Osun A'Lere



The ultra islamist Ayotolla Aregbesola should be arrested immediately.

Come rain, come high waters, Adeleke of PDP will win the senatorial seat. 5 Likes

I blame the youths of this country. No great country is great without passing through revolution. Stop being beggars to politifcians, to legislooters, to executhieves. Enough is Enough. We must be wise, resilient, defiant, hungry, and mad for revolution.

#NoToRestructuring #YesToRevolution 7 Likes 1 Share

But APC thugs were unarrestable in the past.



What has changed?

BoluGabriel:

Change begins with u Change begins with u

Dey all the same thing, plus apc plus pdp



arresting apc today doesnt mke pdp innocent of similar crime

How we have survived for 50 years plus is a miracle..



The foolishness in this country is of epic proportions and it does not seem to be getting any better. 4 Likes 1 Share

aminat508, comman see your people.

APShit Thugs.

Afonja claiming to be political thugs while deep within their mind they were planning to mine skull for ritual 4 Likes 1 Share

BoluGabriel:

nigga , don't wait for others, start from your father's house tomorrow morning.

BoluGabriel:

Tonyebarcanista & his fellow APDA zombie will soon named you ipod yoot

Sadly it has begun

Where is your pay master and his family? God,will our youths ever learn?

They would be released! Orders from above abi no be naija be dis?

Despite the fact that they have the federal might they still prefer the use of political thugs..... Shame on them....... Chai...36 hand grenades against unarmed civilians...... END TIME THUGS!!!







Meanwhile, aregbesola gave his son multi billions projects ... Why he gave u gun....



U choose well guys... Go and fill those space kuje

Dey all the same thing, plus apc plus pdp



arresting apc today doesnt mke pdp innocent of similar crime

STFU!



I'm not a fan of Adeleke either because political post should not be hereditary, besides late Adeleke is a thief as well.



I'm not a fan of Adeleke either because political post should not be hereditary, besides late Adeleke is a thief as well.

I wish people of his constituency can open their eyes & boycott both PDP/APC but vote for a different party.

Lol next week they Will be released, they are not criminals, they are saint as far as it is APC they are supporting and fighting for. They are the righteous son, the gun was planted by PDP thugs.

Expect the unexpected when it comes to Nigeria politics.

STFU!



I'm not a fan of Adeleke either because political post should not be hereditary, besides late Adeleke is a thief as well.



I wish people of his constituency can open their eyes & boycott both PDP/APC but vote for a different party.



did i ask fr ur opinion did i ask fr ur opinion