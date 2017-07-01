₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,833,791 members, 3,636,794 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 July 2017 at 12:01 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) (7035 Views)
PDP And APC Thugs Clash In Akwa Ibom (Photos) / 10 APC Thugs In Edo Beat Man For Not Allowing Them Manipulate Voters Reg / PHOTOS: DSS Arrest Thugs With Guns, Charms During Bayelsa Governorship Election (1) (2) (3) (4)
|APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by sar33: 8:47pm
The Nigeria Police Force has arrested five suspected political thugs in Ikire on the eve of the Peoples Democratic Party rally in Irewole LGA, holding on Wednesday. Arms and ammunition were also reportedly recovered from the thugs.The troops while on patrol arrested five suspected political thugs in their hide out at Sabo area, Ikire. They were arrested while in possession of one 36 Hand Grenade, two empty AK 47 Riffle Magazines, a pair of Military Uniforms, Combat boot and a bag containing personal belongings,”
APC plans to use the thugs to dissuade people from coming out en masse to welcome the PDP candidate. “The APC leaders in Irewole, Dr. Peter Babalola has mobilised thugs and members of his party to foment chaos in Ikire to create an impression that the PDP candidate is not welcomed and that the party is not popular in the town.
We hereby call the attention of the State Commissioner of Police, DSS and Othe security Agencies to provide adequate security during the Wednesday rally of the PDP. Enough security persionel should be deployed to comb campaign venues to ensure adequate security of lives and property. The security personnel should be deployed to strategic locations in Ikire and suburbs to forestall any breakdown of law and order.
Signed:
Team Osun A'Lere
cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/police-nabbed-apc-thugs-in.html
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by Unimaginable123: 8:48pm
The ultra islamist Ayotolla Aregbesola should be arrested immediately.
Come rain, come high waters, Adeleke of PDP will win the senatorial seat.
5 Likes
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by sar33: 8:49pm
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by BoluGabriel(m): 8:52pm
I blame the youths of this country. No great country is great without passing through revolution. Stop being beggars to politifcians, to legislooters, to executhieves. Enough is Enough. We must be wise, resilient, defiant, hungry, and mad for revolution.
#NoToRestructuring #YesToRevolution
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 9:01pm
hmmm... na wa oo
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by Keneking: 9:09pm
But APC thugs were unarrestable in the past.
What has changed?
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by leofab(f): 9:53pm
Change chanters
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:32pm
Na wa oo
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by Yfer25fer25(m): 10:32pm
BoluGabriel:Change begins with u
2 Likes
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by adedayourt(m): 10:33pm
Dey all the same thing, plus apc plus pdp
arresting apc today doesnt mke pdp innocent of similar crime
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by flawlessT(f): 10:33pm
APC APC... I hail ooo
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by MadCow1: 10:33pm
How we have survived for 50 years plus is a miracle..
The foolishness in this country is of epic proportions and it does not seem to be getting any better.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by jjjjj2017: 10:34pm
NA THEIR WAY
aminat508, comman see your people.
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by netoc65(m): 10:34pm
APShit Thugs.
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by Dutchey(m): 10:35pm
ipinle omo lu a bi
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 10:35pm
Afonja claiming to be political thugs while deep within their mind they were planning to mine skull for ritual
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by highrise07: 10:35pm
BoluGabriel:nigga , don't wait for others, start from your father's house tomorrow morning.
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by jjjjj2017: 10:35pm
BoluGabriel:Tonyebarcanista & his fellow APDA zombie will soon named you ipod yoot
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 10:36pm
Sadly it has begun
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by MirJay: 10:36pm
G
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by oxaxcool(m): 10:36pm
Hmmmmmm
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by jimenyo: 10:37pm
Where is your pay master and his family? God,will our youths ever learn?
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by bejeria101(m): 10:37pm
They would be released! Orders from above abi no be naija be dis?
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by Modesky: 10:38pm
Despite the fact that they have the federal might they still prefer the use of political thugs..... Shame on them....... Chai...36 hand grenades against unarmed civilians...... END TIME THUGS!!!
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by oshe11(m): 10:39pm
Dem ryt APC for him head ni....
if na Ikorudu una go say na Baddoo gang
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by obembet(m): 10:40pm
Meanwhile, aregbesola gave his son multi billions projects ... Why he gave u gun....
U choose well guys... Go and fill those space kuje
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by jjjjj2017: 10:40pm
adedayourt:
STFU!
I'm not a fan of Adeleke either because political post should not be hereditary, besides late Adeleke is a thief as well.
I wish people of his constituency can open their eyes & boycott both PDP/APC but vote for a different party.
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by typumps: 10:41pm
Lol next week they Will be released, they are not criminals, they are saint as far as it is APC they are supporting and fighting for. They are the righteous son, the gun was planted by PDP thugs.
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:43pm
Expect the unexpected when it comes to Nigeria politics.
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by adedayourt(m): 10:46pm
jjjjj2017:
did i ask fr ur opinion
|Re: APC Thugs With Weapons Arrested In Osun State (Photos) by highrise07: 10:50pm
......
1 Like
Haiti: BBC Traces Scam Computer To Nigeria / INEC Rejects GEJ's Candidate For Bayelsa Election - SaharaReporters / Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Statement Congratulating Jim Yong Kim
Viewing this topic: ernecy(m), richinvestor, nwanna89(m), SAGGAT, bigt2(m), yellow237(m), thedewunmi(m), akan81(m), Uchman50(m), dayordjdee, codesport(m), Loladeadewakun, Cachez(m), kellyJames5(m), paparazzi1987(m), cleanshaven(m), flavourwole, lukecent and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10