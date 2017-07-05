Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu (8957 Views)

Prominent Igbo lawyer and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), on Tuesday condemned the call for the country’s restructuring, describing it as a political calculation by the elite to grab power in 2019.



Rather, Agbakoba justified the demand for self-determination by the Nnamdi Kanu-led Indigenous People of Biafra, which is seeking a referendum to achieve same.



Agbakoba, who rejected the declaration by acting President Yemi Osinbajo that Nigeria’s sovereignty was not negotiable, said IPOB’s quest for self-determination was lawful and found justification in Article 1 (2) of the United Nations Charter and Article 20 (1) of the African Charter of Human and Peoples Rights, to which Nigeria was a signatory.



He said the Federal Government must immediately initiate a process to put the continued existence of Nigeria as a sovereign entity to a debate, stressing that restructuring was not the road map to federalism.



The legal luminary addressed journalists in Lagos on Tuesday at his Ikoyi office on “The future of Nigeria.”



Agbakoba said, “I see every politician now says restructure but I disagree. I also think the acting President was wrong to say that Nigeria is insoluble. There is nothing sacrosanct about Nigeria. It can blow up anytime. It’s an artificial creation, which was made in 1914 and when it was amalgamated we were not there. It was amalgamated in the interest of the colonialists.”



Agbakoba said it was unfortunate that since 1914 when amalgamation was thrust on the people, there had not been any home-grown process to resolve the will of the people to co-exist.



Agbakoba, who had once sued the Federal Government for neglecting the South-East, argued that the Federal Government goofed by charging the IPOB leader with treasonable felony for seeking self-determination.



He said, “For me, the best that he can be charged with is unlawful assembly and an act capable of breaching public peace. Those are the things he can be charged with, but not treason; because Nigeria is a signatory to the United Nations’ Charter, which recognises the right for self-determination.”



When asked whether he aligned with IPOB’s call for a referendum towards self-determination, Agbakoba, who said he had nothing against Kanu, responded, “Absolutely! What is sacrosanct about Nigeria? Nothing. What is sacrosanct about Nigeria is our agreement to be part of Nigeria. I’m not suggesting that Nigeria should not exist but to say that Nigeria’s sovereignty is not negotiable, nobody should talk about it.”



Agbakoba, who was a delegate at the 2014 National Conference, also said implementing the resolutions of the conference would not quell the various secessionist agitations in the country.



He argued that while it was politically incorrect for the Arewa youths to give the Igbo living in the North a quit notice, there was no legal basis to call for their arrest.



He said, “Did they commit any crime? They just said, ‘leave our place,’ that’s all. It’s not in the criminal code that if I tell a man to leave my house I have committed a crime. I have a right to tell you, this is my house, leave. It’s politically incorrect to tell the Igbo to leave but I don’t see any crime. And let’s be clear, we should not make this thing sound legalistic… it is political.”



Meanwhile, a former Minister of Information and Culture, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday , disagreed with the claims made by Nnamdi Kanu that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan was weak and incompetent.



He also said the Igbo benefited from Jonathan more than any other President who had ever ruled Nigeria.



According to him, if he had been born by Igbo parents, he would have been far more radical and uncompromising than Kanu.



Fani-Kayode, who said this in a statement entitled, “The lion of the East,” said Jonathan “did not lose the 2015 presidential election but was rather rigged out of it.”



He said, “The truth is that Nigeria should count herself lucky that he (Jonathnan) is a pacifist who has not called for and neither is he interested in an armed struggle. I do not however agree with him (Kanu) on everything and neither do I share his views about President Goodluck Jonathan. I do not believe that Jonathan was weak or that he was incompetent. As a matter of fact, I believe that the contrary is the case.



“I believe that he exhibited immense strength and courage by letting go of power even though he did not lose the 2015 presidential election but was rather rigged out of it and even though he did not need to do so.”



http://punchng.com/agbakoba-rejects-restructuring-backs-nnamdi-kanu/ Friday Olokor and Oladimeji Ramon

Thank you sir for saying the bitter truth. 83 Likes

The time for restructuring has past.



Igbos are focused on referendum and then Biafra.



Everything that Agbakoba said is the truth. Nigeria's unity is negotiable. 93 Likes 5 Shares

Bye bye to Nigeria Spill the beans AgbakobaBye bye to Nigeria 64 Likes 1 Share

Nice one 36 Likes 1 Share

REVOLUTION IS HERE..NO TO succession AND restructuring.

Revolution ko revelation ni



Welcome to Biafra biggy Revolution ko revelation niWelcome to Biafra biggy 44 Likes

Nigeria is dead and buried by Fulani herdsmen and Buhari 44 Likes 1 Share

Is Olisa Agbokabo a miscreant?? 28 Likes

Agbakoba obviously has not been following, or is just plain dumb trying to be smart-by-half, or wants a job.



The video when he came to the US soliciting for funds for arms and insinuating he has backing of some countries already is incriminating enough.

I'm glad most smart and intelligent Igbos at the meeting asked him thought provoking questions, questions he could not provide intelligent answers to . . . glad they all quickly distanced themselves from him . . . they clearly told him this is tantamount to treason!





Secondly, Agbakoba (and I had some respect for the man) trying to downplay the criminal vitriol of the Arewas, is even more senseless (considering every Nigerian has a right to live in any part of this country) . . . equating it to some 'leave my house' order is as st00pid as a man can get.



I mean these are men who legally own properties in that part of the country, lived there for ages, some were actually given birth to there. However, Agbakoba thinks an ultimatum to leave or face genocide is legal.



Stupidity is when you when you want to break away from a country and quit notice is giving you a sleepless night. 13 Likes

Ogbuefi2020:

Is Olisa Agbokabo a miscreant??



Afonjas pls answer the question. Afonjas pls answer the question. 45 Likes

Godfullsam:

Stupidity is when you when you want to break away from a country and quit notice is giving you a sleepless night.

The Quit Notice just shows Nigeria is a failed state or zoo like Nnamdi Kanu has said.



Igbos ask for peaceful referendum and people are threatening us with fire and brimstone.



It shows who is civilized and who are uncivilized. The Quit Notice just shows Nigeria is a failed state or zoo like Nnamdi Kanu has said.Igbos ask for peaceful referendum and people are threatening us with fire and brimstone.It shows who is civilized and who are uncivilized. 78 Likes 4 Shares

I don't know the reason some people talk as if it's a taboo for Biafra to secede, after all when the United Nations was founded in 1945 it has only 51 member countries, today it has increased to 193 countries. 42 Likes 2 Shares

The Quit Notice just shows Nigeria is a failed state or zoo like Nnamdi Kanu has said.



Igbos ask for peaceful referendum and people are threatening us with fire and brimstone.



It shows who is civilized and who are uncivilized.

When the foolish Cownu was insulting other tribes, I guess your ears were on holiday. You guys want secession, and you must get it. The animosity awaiting you in Southwest will be the most brutal and the most unexpected. When the foolish Cownu was insulting other tribes, I guess your ears were on holiday. You guys want secession, and you must get it. The animosity awaiting you in Southwest will be the most brutal and the most unexpected. 14 Likes 1 Share

Afonjas pls answer the question. 3 Likes

When the foolish Cownu was insulting other tribes, I guess your ears were on holiday. You guys want secession, and you must get that it. The animosity awaiting you in Southwest will be the most brutal and the most unexpected

Will you keep quiet!



Face North first who insults your region daily Afonja before you bare your teeth at the peaceful Igbo. Will you keep quiet!Face North first who insults your region daily Afonja before you bare your teeth at the peaceful Igbo. 57 Likes 3 Shares

painment...rat poison is very affordable

Don't worry, we shall know the tribe that will suffer the most casualties when the time comes Don't worry, we shall know the tribe that will suffer the most casualties when the time comes 8 Likes

hilroy:





Don't worry, we shall know the tribe that will suffer the most casualties when the time comes



What stops you guys from making your own Ibadan Declaration



Pls hurry up about it so that we can be sure you guys aren't cowards What stops you guys from making your own Ibadan DeclarationPls hurry up about it so that we can be sure you guys aren't cowards 36 Likes 2 Shares

But I thought IPOB is made up of illiterate youths and Okada riders 50 Likes 3 Shares

Stupidity is when you when you want to break away from a country and quit notice is giving you a sleepless night. Go and read it again. He said while it is POLITICALLY incorrect for them to say igbo should leave, there is NO LEGAL BASIS FOR ARRESTING the Arewa youths, that is to say, if someone says leave my house, why should he or she be arrested for telling you to leave his house? So how does he get the sleepness night? Maybe you should ask your English teacher for a refund. Go and read it again. He said while it is POLITICALLY incorrect for them to say igbo should leave, there is NO LEGAL BASIS FOR ARRESTING the Arewa youths, that is to say, if someone says leave my house, why should he or she be arrested for telling you to leave his house? So how does he get the sleepness night? Maybe you should ask your English teacher for a refund. 42 Likes 2 Shares

Make everybody answer their father name for this zoo 30 Likes 1 Share

When the foolish Cownu was insulting other tribes, I guess your ears were on holiday. You guys want secession, and you must get it. The animosity awaiting you in Southwest will be the most brutal and the most unexpected.

Of course the oba speech of drowning igbo ( happened before nnamdi spoke anything about afonja) is pure love. The killing of igbo in North on multiple occasions since 2000 is pure love. Buhari 5th comment is also pure love.

Afonja applauding and wishing death to Massob each time they were reported killed (all happened before Nnamdi spoke) is also pure undiluted love.

A yoruba doctor and a yoruba on Twitter ( before nnamdi spoke) asking for genocide of igbo is pure love



It's only Nnamdi Kanu giving you back wtf you dish is the hate.

Ndi ara



Animals.

You dish hatred and yet expect igbo to cotinge being the passive people you wish us to be.

Like we said before and we'll say it again...we ain't our parents and grandparents. We are awake and see you people hate speeches and we'll be giving it back x10. We will continue to dish back wtf you give and won't apologize for it. If it hurts una, cry us a river Of course the oba speech of drowning igbo ( happened before nnamdi spoke anything about afonja) is pure love. The killing of igbo in North on multiple occasions since 2000 is pure love. Buhari 5th comment is also pure love.Afonja applauding and wishing death to Massob each time they were reported killed (all happened before Nnamdi spoke) is also pure undiluted love.A yoruba doctor and a yoruba on Twitter ( before nnamdi spoke) asking for genocide of igbo is pure loveIt's only Nnamdi Kanu giving you back wtf you dish is the hate.Ndi araAnimals.You dish hatred and yet expect igbo to cotinge being the passive people you wish us to be.Like we said before and we'll say it again...we ain't our parents and grandparents. We are awake and see you people hate speeches and we'll be giving it back x10. We will continue to dish back wtf you give and won't apologize for it. If it hurts una, cry us a river 64 Likes 4 Shares

Of course the oba speech of drowning igbo ( happened before nnamdi spoke anything about afonja) is pure love. The killing of igbo in North on multiple occasions since 2000 is pure love. Buhari 5th comment is also pure love.

Afonja applauding and wishing death to Massob each time they were reported killed (all happened before Nnamdi spoke) is also pure undiluted love.

A yoruba doctor and a yoruba on Twitter asking for genocide of igbo is pure love



It's only Nnamdi Kanu giving you back wtf you dish is the hate.

Ndi ara



Animals.

You dish hatred and yet expect igbo to cotinge being the passive people you wish us to be.

Like we said before and we'll say it again...we ain't our parents and grandparents. We are awake and see you people hate speeches and we'll be giving it back x10. We will continue to dish back wtf you give and won't apologize for it. If it hurts una, cry us a river

For every 1 Yoruba man in Alaigbo, there are 500 Igbos in Yorubaland. Put that number at the back of your mind. The animosity this time is strong and real. For every 1 Yoruba man in Alaigbo, there are 500 Igbos in Yorubaland. Put that number at the back of your mind. The animosity this time is strong and real. 13 Likes 1 Share

Buh- but- bu- I thought some pseudo intellectuals are saying that Nnamdi Kanu is leading a movement of illiterates and riff-raffs? 16 Likes 1 Share

The quit notice is therefore in order.



Time for Ibos to leave. 8 Likes

Of course the oba speech of drowning igbo ( happened before nnamdi spoke anything about afonja) is pure love. The killing of igbo in North on multiple occasions since 2000 is pure love. Buhari 5th comment is also pure love.

Afonja applauding and wishing death to Massob each time they were reported killed (all happened before Nnamdi spoke) is also pure undiluted love.

A yoruba doctor and a yoruba on Twitter ( before nnamdi spoke) asking for genocide of igbo is pure love



It's only Nnamdi Kanu giving you back wtf you dish is the hate.

Ndi ara



Animals.

You dish hatred and yet expect igbo to cotinge being the passive people you wish us to be.

Like we said before and we'll say it again...we ain't our parents and grandparents. We are awake and see you people hate speeches and we'll be giving it back x10. We will continue to dish back wtf you give and won't apologize for it. If it hurts una, cry us a river

What's this one saying?



Did you mean Doctor Ariyo telling the ibos to vacate Lagos for their biafra after ibos denigrated his ancestral land by calling it a "no mans' land is a hate speech? Did he ask for the Ibo to be killed? He only asked the Ibos to leave Lagos for their Enugu and aba if you folks can't survive without insulting your host everywhere. That's no hate, dummy but someone who was fed up of your stupidity on his land!



And who's this twitter guy we don't even know of!



The point is Yoruba didn't come out en mass to support some nonentity's hate speeches like how ibo crowds massively supported that illiterate called Kanu? Even Oba Akinolu was criticised and called to order by the Yoruba elders until he came out to say it was a joke!



Ikechu, better go back to your Youtube to read more about your foolishness! What's this one saying?Did you mean Doctor Ariyo telling the ibos to vacate Lagos for their biafra after ibos denigrated his ancestral land by calling it a "no mans' land is a hate speech? Did he ask for the Ibo to be killed? He only asked the Ibos to leave Lagos for their Enugu and aba if you folks can't survive without insulting your host everywhere. That's no hate, dummy but someone who was fed up of your stupidity on his land!And who's this twitter guy we don't even know of!The point is Yoruba didn't come out en mass to support some nonentity's hate speeches like how ibo crowds massively supported that illiterate called Kanu? Even Oba Akinolu was criticised and called to order by the Yoruba elders until he came out to say it was a joke!Ikechu, better go back to your Youtube to read more about your foolishness! 8 Likes

The quit notice is therefore in order.



Time for Ibos to leave.



You guys are cowards if you don't keep to your threat



October 1st is around the corner



Let me sharpen my camera to take evidence to the UN You guys are cowards if you don't keep to your threatOctober 1st is around the cornerLet me sharpen my camera to take evidence to the UN 31 Likes 1 Share

Good one.One after the other,the Igbo elites will start accepting the truth.Gradually we are getting there.Long live Nnamdi Kanu.Long live Biafra. 23 Likes

The legal luminary addressed journalists in Lagos on Tuesday at his Ikoyi office on “The future of Nigeria Some of the people who've benefited the most from a united Nigeria are those calling for her destruction. If this man believes so much in the biafran course, what is he doing with an office in Lagos?



He calls himself a legal luminary yet fails to understand the very simplest of legal matters which is that the constitution of a sovereign state is SUPREME to any domestic or foreign charters or legal instruments.



I have never and will never be against anyone getting their desired country, but strongly against them going about it the way Kanu and his fans are.



The only thing they seem to be relying on at the moment and using to galvanise their supporters is HATE, and once you seem not to buy their narrative you automatically become a subject they must hate!



It is really absurd and unfortunate. Some of the people who've benefited the most from a united Nigeria are those calling for her destruction. If this man believes so much in the biafran course, what is he doing with an office in Lagos?He calls himself a legal luminary yet fails to understand the very simplest of legal matters which is that the constitution of a sovereign state is SUPREME to any domestic or foreign charters or legal instruments.I have never and will never be against anyone getting their desired country, but strongly against them going about it the way Kanu and his fans are.The only thing they seem to be relying on at the moment and using to galvanise their supporters is HATE, and once you seem not to buy their narrative you automatically become a subject they must hate!It is really absurd and unfortunate. 12 Likes