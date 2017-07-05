₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by Obaiyski(m): 5:16am
Friday Olokor and Oladimeji Ramon
Prominent Igbo lawyer and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), on Tuesday condemned the call for the country’s restructuring, describing it as a political calculation by the elite to grab power in 2019.
http://punchng.com/agbakoba-rejects-restructuring-backs-nnamdi-kanu/
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by Freemancipation: 5:18am
Thank you sir for saying the bitter truth.
83 Likes
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by EzeUche(m): 5:19am
The time for restructuring has past.
Igbos are focused on referendum and then Biafra.
Everything that Agbakoba said is the truth. Nigeria's unity is negotiable.
93 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by whitebeard(m): 5:30am
REVOLUTION IS HERE..NO TO succession AND restructuring.
9 Likes
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by olaitoro: 5:32am
Spill the beans Agbakoba
Bye bye to Nigeria
64 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by Justiceleague1: 5:32am
Nice one
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by olaitoro: 5:34am
whitebeard:
Revolution ko revelation ni
Welcome to Biafra biggy
44 Likes
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by Warship: 5:35am
Nigeria is dead and buried by Fulani herdsmen and Buhari
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by Ogbuefi2020: 5:37am
Is Olisa Agbokabo a miscreant??
28 Likes
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by 989900: 5:46am
And this is a learned fellow?!
#crapola
Agbakoba obviously has not been following, or is just plain dumb trying to be smart-by-half, or wants a job.
The video when he came to the US soliciting for funds for arms and insinuating he has backing of some countries already is incriminating enough.
I'm glad most smart and intelligent Igbos at the meeting asked him thought provoking questions, questions he could not provide intelligent answers to . . . glad they all quickly distanced themselves from him . . . they clearly told him this is tantamount to treason!
Secondly, Agbakoba (and I had some respect for the man) trying to downplay the criminal vitriol of the Arewas, is even more senseless (considering every Nigerian has a right to live in any part of this country) . . . equating it to some 'leave my house' order is as st00pid as a man can get.
I mean these are men who legally own properties in that part of the country, lived there for ages, some were actually given birth to there. However, Agbakoba thinks an ultimatum to leave or face genocide is legal.
23 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by Godfullsam(m): 5:49am
Stupidity is when you when you want to break away from a country and quit notice is giving you a sleepless night.
13 Likes
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by Warship: 5:49am
Ogbuefi2020:
Afonjas pls answer the question.
45 Likes
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by EzeUche(m): 5:53am
Godfullsam:
The Quit Notice just shows Nigeria is a failed state or zoo like Nnamdi Kanu has said.
Igbos ask for peaceful referendum and people are threatening us with fire and brimstone.
It shows who is civilized and who are uncivilized.
78 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by BekeeBuAgbara: 6:02am
I don't know the reason some people talk as if it's a taboo for Biafra to secede, after all when the United Nations was founded in 1945 it has only 51 member countries, today it has increased to 193 countries.
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by hilroy: 6:05am
EzeUche:
When the foolish Cownu was insulting other tribes, I guess your ears were on holiday. You guys want secession, and you must get it. The animosity awaiting you in Southwest will be the most brutal and the most unexpected.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by profhezekiah: 6:05am
Warship:
3 Likes
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by EzeUche(m): 6:09am
hilroy:
Will you keep quiet!
Face North first who insults your region daily Afonja before you bare your teeth at the peaceful Igbo.
57 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by hilroy: 6:10am
sekxy:
Don't worry, we shall know the tribe that will suffer the most casualties when the time comes
8 Likes
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by Warship: 6:12am
hilroy:
What stops you guys from making your own Ibadan Declaration
Pls hurry up about it so that we can be sure you guys aren't cowards
36 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by alcmene: 6:14am
But I thought IPOB is made up of illiterate youths and Okada riders
50 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by dudebuck: 6:15am
Godfullsam:Go and read it again. He said while it is POLITICALLY incorrect for them to say igbo should leave, there is NO LEGAL BASIS FOR ARRESTING the Arewa youths, that is to say, if someone says leave my house, why should he or she be arrested for telling you to leave his house? So how does he get the sleepness night? Maybe you should ask your English teacher for a refund.
42 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by yang(m): 6:15am
Make everybody answer their father name for this zoo
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by Nonaira1: 6:27am
hilroy:
Of course the oba speech of drowning igbo ( happened before nnamdi spoke anything about afonja) is pure love. The killing of igbo in North on multiple occasions since 2000 is pure love. Buhari 5th comment is also pure love.
Afonja applauding and wishing death to Massob each time they were reported killed (all happened before Nnamdi spoke) is also pure undiluted love.
A yoruba doctor and a yoruba on Twitter ( before nnamdi spoke) asking for genocide of igbo is pure love
It's only Nnamdi Kanu giving you back wtf you dish is the hate.
Ndi ara
Animals.
You dish hatred and yet expect igbo to cotinge being the passive people you wish us to be.
Like we said before and we'll say it again...we ain't our parents and grandparents. We are awake and see you people hate speeches and we'll be giving it back x10. We will continue to dish back wtf you give and won't apologize for it. If it hurts una, cry us a river
64 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by hilroy: 6:35am
Nonaira1:
For every 1 Yoruba man in Alaigbo, there are 500 Igbos in Yorubaland. Put that number at the back of your mind. The animosity this time is strong and real.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by hucienda: 6:39am
Buh- but- bu- I thought some pseudo intellectuals are saying that Nnamdi Kanu is leading a movement of illiterates and riff-raffs?
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by rusher14: 6:41am
The quit notice is therefore in order.
Time for Ibos to leave.
8 Likes
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by Diademk07: 6:45am
Nonaira1:
What's this one saying?
Did you mean Doctor Ariyo telling the ibos to vacate Lagos for their biafra after ibos denigrated his ancestral land by calling it a "no mans' land is a hate speech? Did he ask for the Ibo to be killed? He only asked the Ibos to leave Lagos for their Enugu and aba if you folks can't survive without insulting your host everywhere. That's no hate, dummy but someone who was fed up of your stupidity on his land!
And who's this twitter guy we don't even know of!
The point is Yoruba didn't come out en mass to support some nonentity's hate speeches like how ibo crowds massively supported that illiterate called Kanu? Even Oba Akinolu was criticised and called to order by the Yoruba elders until he came out to say it was a joke!
Ikechu, better go back to your Youtube to read more about your foolishness!
8 Likes
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by Warship: 6:45am
rusher14:
You guys are cowards if you don't keep to your threat
October 1st is around the corner
Let me sharpen my camera to take evidence to the UN
31 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by Dreambeat: 6:46am
Good one.One after the other,the Igbo elites will start accepting the truth.Gradually we are getting there.Long live Nnamdi Kanu.Long live Biafra.
23 Likes
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by omenka(m): 6:51am
The legal luminary addressed journalists in Lagos on Tuesday at his Ikoyi office on “The future of NigeriaSome of the people who've benefited the most from a united Nigeria are those calling for her destruction. If this man believes so much in the biafran course, what is he doing with an office in Lagos?
He calls himself a legal luminary yet fails to understand the very simplest of legal matters which is that the constitution of a sovereign state is SUPREME to any domestic or foreign charters or legal instruments.
I have never and will never be against anyone getting their desired country, but strongly against them going about it the way Kanu and his fans are.
The only thing they seem to be relying on at the moment and using to galvanise their supporters is HATE, and once you seem not to buy their narrative you automatically become a subject they must hate!
It is really absurd and unfortunate.
12 Likes
|Re: Agbakoba Rejects Restructuring, Backs Nnamdi Kanu by policy12: 6:52am
Abeg let them have the Biafra we all know when Sudan started there case btw north and south sudan , while the whole world see North Sudan has the architect of their woes, the UN made a resolution and a new country was created since then the south Sudan has never known peace, from one crises to another..I wish this request can be granted and everybody goes their separate ways.
All this people shouting separation I know very sure won't keep their family in the separate regions if we eventually divide rather they will put their family in abroad, in a safe place and leave those without means to champion the revolution.
Naija why can't we borrow a leave from Rwanda , let have a referendum and bare our grievances ,then make a resolution for the way forward those who want one naija should stay with strict and adherences to law and those who don't want to stay should go their way after all 20 Children can't play for 20years.
8 Likes
