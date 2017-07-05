Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud (3997 Views)

Umaru Musa Yar'Adua 7th Year Remembrance / Throwback Pictures Of "Where Is Umaru Yar'adua?" Protest In 2010 / Umaru Shinkafi's Corpse Arrives Sokoto Amid Tears. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud. Photos



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 arraigned one Muhammadu Umar before Justice M. T. Salihu of the Federal High Court, Maiduguri on a 3-count charge of fraud to the tune of N4million.



NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud. Photos



Umar, an Assistant Director with the National Examination Council, NECO, allegedly approached the proprietor of Success Private School claiming that he had the instruction of his employer (NECO) to collect NECO SSCE registration fees of students in the school.



Without doubt, the proprietor knowing that the money if not remitted could lead to non-participation of candidates from the school did as Umar requested. But Umar diverted the money to his personal use. After arraignment and deliberations on the bail application, Justice Salihu ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison custody pending hearing of the bail application on July 6, 2017.

http://somtoo.com/news/neco-director-muhammadu-umaru-arraigned-over-n4million-fraud-photos/

lalasticlala lalasticlala







Efcc no get work, you leave bug thief inside aso rock they catch hustlers



If I'm the justice I go even tell naija to top the money for the innocent poor man. Small #4m when buhari they use over #100m to pay for jet parking space.Efcc no get work, you leave bug thief inside aso rock they catch hustlersIf I'm the justice I go even tell naija to top the money for the innocent poor man. 12 Likes

Make una leave this man jhoor.. All those people wey steal billions of naira them still dey waka free.

Waiting for Arewa youth to hold rally in his support as their counterpart from the other side normally do 3 Likes 1 Share

Fraud in NECO again.



Well from what we have seen 4m is a peanut to what our people have packed.

They are just eating the National cake in any sector the found themselves,Buhari is eating his own in the name of UK Medical treatment.I fear for Naija 1 Like









CROWNWEALTH019:

Small #4m when buhari they use over #100m to pay for jet parking space.





Efcc no get work, you leave bug thief inside aso rock they catch hustlers



If I'm the justice I go even tell naija to top the money for the innocent poor man. One of the socio-moral implications of poor education on African child........wisdom is divine 6 Likes 2 Shares

Am not justifying the stealing tho. Naija sha... . Now EFCC have seen a small thief now they're flexing muscles and attacking like wildfire. what's happening to the people up there who at the flinch of an eye lid can divert trillions of Naira.Am not justifying the stealing tho. 3 Likes

H

na wa o... na every sector the corruption de o 1 Like

Ah Oga Director,, stealing from children, this is serious 1 Like

greatiyk4u:

One of the socio-moral implications of poor education on African child........wisdom is divine







Not his fault either to say that.........na your country cause am Not his fault either to say that.........na your country cause am 1 Like

NECO kwa



must Nigerians steal from govt??

Like is it compulsory that one must steal fund? 2 Likes

He is a learner.... Meet dezeani. For updated handout!

hmmm







I don't even no what to add to my "hmmm"

What about those stealing Billions of naira. This EFCC self.

Ok

Corruption everywhere. 1 Like

Hausas are honest people 1 Like 1 Share

DieBuhari:

Hausas are honest people

LOL. Too honest sef LOL. Too honest sef 3 Likes

there's almost no hope for this country 1 Like

give him sharia, don't flog him but cut his leg/hand. give him sharia, don't flog him but cut his leg/hand. 1 Like

NICAN PLS!

the man must be crazy for him to have been arrested for just 4m when he get chance to keep billions and just give efcc some change

CROWNWEALTH019:

Small #4m when buhari they use over #100m to pay for jet parking space.





Efcc no get work, you leave bug thief inside aso rock they catch hustlers



If I'm the justice I go even tell naija to top the money for the innocent poor man. Thank God you are not the justice

Criminal in Agbada 1 Like

Mhen am getting obsessed with this FP booking, well, ehmmmmm, have you prayed today.







This a disgrace,

How can a director steal only N4million

Is he is a learner or he was just trying to be modest...





Poor man, he doesn't know that once you are in position just steal whatever you can... After all if you are caught, you can just return some of it.





This is an insult to professional corporate thieves.

Such an insult.





They should jail him so that it will serve as a deterrent for people who want to steal small money. This a disgrace,How can a director steal only N4millionIs he is a learner or he was just trying to be modest...Poor man, he doesn't know that once you are in position just steal whatever you can... After all if you are caught, you can just return some of it.This is an insult to professional corporate thieves.Such an insult.They should jail him so that it will serve as a deterrent for people who want to steal small money. 2 Likes 2 Shares

Hian! He will likely pay his lawyer more than N4m to defend him! 1 Like

Double ur money!!! Bet9ja 53LCHDM