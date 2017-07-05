₦airaland Forum

NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud

NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by conductor11: 8:54am
NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud. Photos

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 arraigned one Muhammadu Umar before Justice M. T. Salihu of the Federal High Court, Maiduguri on a 3-count charge of fraud to the tune of N4million.

Umar, an Assistant Director with the National Examination Council, NECO, allegedly approached the proprietor of Success Private School claiming that he had the instruction of his employer (NECO) to collect NECO SSCE registration fees of students in the school.

Without doubt, the proprietor knowing that the money if not remitted could lead to non-participation of candidates from the school did as Umar requested. But Umar diverted the money to his personal use. After arraignment and deliberations on the bail application, Justice Salihu ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison custody pending hearing of the bail application on July 6, 2017.
http://somtoo.com/news/neco-director-muhammadu-umaru-arraigned-over-n4million-fraud-photos/
Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:54am
Small #4m when buhari they use over #100m to pay for jet parking space. lipsrsealed


Efcc no get work, you leave bug thief inside aso rock they catch hustlers

If I'm the justice I go even tell naija to top the money for the innocent poor man.

Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by Yeligray(m): 9:25am
Make una leave this man jhoor.. All those people wey steal billions of naira them still dey waka free.
Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by adem30: 9:28am
Waiting for Arewa youth to hold rally in his support as their counterpart from the other side normally do

Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by OrestesDante: 9:48am
Fraud in NECO again.

Well from what we have seen 4m is a peanut to what our people have packed.
Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by Evablizin(f): 10:02am
They are just eating the National cake in any sector the found themselves,Buhari is eating his own in the name of UK Medical treatment.I fear for Naija

Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by greatiyk4u(m): 10:15am
One of the socio-moral implications of poor education on African child........wisdom is divine



CROWNWEALTH019:
Small #4m when buhari they use over #100m to pay for jet parking space. lipsrsealed


Efcc no get work, you leave bug thief inside aso rock they catch hustlers

If I'm the justice I go even tell naija to top the money for the innocent poor man.

Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by oksmart1992(m): 10:47am
Naija sha... . Now EFCC have seen a small thief now they're flexing muscles and attacking like wildfire. what's happening to the people up there who at the flinch of an eye lid can divert trillions of Naira. Am not justifying the stealing tho.

Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by ujpikin(f): 10:49am
Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by deba67ba(m): 10:49am
na wa o... na every sector the corruption de o

Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by Antoeni(m): 10:49am
Ah Oga Director,, stealing from children, this is serious

Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by Gudfrie(m): 10:50am
greatiyk4u:
One of the socio-moral implications of poor education on African child........wisdom is divine



Not his fault either to say that.........na your country cause am

Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by UgoFly: 10:50am
NECO kwa

must Nigerians steal from govt??
Like is it compulsory that one must steal fund?

Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by Franzinni: 10:50am
He is a learner.... Meet dezeani. For updated handout!
Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by prinsam30(m): 10:50am
hmmm



I don't even no what to add to my "hmmm"
Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by Runaway: 10:50am
What about those stealing Billions of naira. This EFCC self.
Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by yeyeboi(m): 10:51am
Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:51am
Corruption everywhere.

Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by DieBuhari: 10:51am
Hausas are honest people

Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by fuckerstard: 10:52am
DieBuhari:
Hausas are honest people

LOL. Too honest sef

Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by esophieso(f): 10:52am
there's almost no hope for this country

Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by ipobarecriminals: 10:52am
sad give him sharia, don't flog him but cut his leg/hand.

Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by DWJOBScom(m): 10:52am
Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by emmanuelrabb(m): 10:53am
the man must be crazy for him to have been arrested for just 4m when he get chance to keep billions and just give efcc some change
Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by lollypeezle(m): 10:54am
Thank God you are not the justice
CROWNWEALTH019:
Small #4m when buhari they use over #100m to pay for jet parking space. lipsrsealed


Efcc no get work, you leave bug thief inside aso rock they catch hustlers

If I'm the justice I go even tell naija to top the money for the innocent poor man.
Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by ipreach(m): 10:54am
Criminal in Agbada

Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by Hier(m): 10:54am
Mhen am getting obsessed with this FP booking, well, ehmmmmm, have you prayed today.
Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by NwaAmaikpe: 10:54am
shocked


This a disgrace,
How can a director steal only N4million
Is he is a learner or he was just trying to be modest...


Poor man, he doesn't know that once you are in position just steal whatever you can... After all if you are caught, you can just return some of it.


This is an insult to professional corporate thieves.
Such an insult.


They should jail him so that it will serve as a deterrent for people who want to steal small money.

Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by Pavore9: 10:54am
Hian! He will likely pay his lawyer more than N4m to defend him! cheesy

Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by ray501(m): 10:55am
Re: NECO Director, Muhammadu Umaru, Arraigned Over N4million Fraud by free2ryhme: 10:56am
Aboki dem corrupt pass for this country

