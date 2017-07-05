₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by maclatunji: 9:37am
There are certain telltale signs that will guide you to the knowledge of the fact that it’s time to relocate from your present home. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares 6 ways to know it’s time to relocate your home.
Too Many Bad Memories
When you find yourself reliving bad, sad or difficult memories almost everyday of your life in your present house, and everything in the house reminds you of something you don’t want to remember or be reminded of, then it’s probably time to make plans to relocate from the house. Your peace of mind should be worth more than anything, and if you cannot have that in your present house then it probably time to leave.
Family Ties
There is nothing like having familial support in your day to day life, especially when your family is hands-on and genuinely cares about you. If your present house deprives you of this familial support, and you end up missing your loved one’s presence and support so much that it becomes almost unbearable, then it’s might be time to relocate your house to one with some proximity to your loved ones.
You Can Afford Better
There’s no better reason to relocate your home than for the fact that you can afford a better house with more room and in a better neighbourhood. It gives a great feeling of progress and achievement.
You Spend More Time in Your Car Than in Your Home
Too many Nigerians are familiar with this because of the country’s traffic situation. Sometimes coming back home from work can be an extremely tiring experience, that is worsened when your home is far away from your place of work. It’ll be much easier for you if you moved to a house closer to your place of work. Therefore, if your house is far away from your place of work, it might be time to relocate your home to a place closer to your workplace to ease some of the stress of commuting from home to work.
Your Finances are Tight
The landlord might have just increased the rent or maybe you recently lost a job, but basically, for one reason or the other, the rent of your home has become too much of a burden on you financially. At this junction, it might be time to consider relocating to a more affordable home that is less stressful for you financially.
Neighbourhood and Environmental Issues
When the neighbourhood of your present home has become practically a nightmare to live in, with one issue occurring after another, it might be time to relocate to another house with a better neighbourhood. The same applies to environmental issues also. There are some housing environments that have over the years become filthy and unhealthy for residential activities; people living in the environment tend to complain of one contagious health issue or another. If this is what applies in the environment of your house, then it might be time to relocate to another.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/6-ways-know-time-relocate-home/
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by fuckerstard: 9:43am
When your neighbors start to bring in prayer warriors, you need to watch out.
When you wake up and see salt or corn everywhere, it's time to go.
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by yak(m): 10:34am
maclatunji:
so those living in Ikorodu....
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by sukkot: 11:14am
cool
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by oksmart1992(m): 11:14am
Makes alot of sense..
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by 8686(m): 11:15am
Makes sense
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by burkingx(f): 11:15am
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by spaggyy(m): 11:16am
Ok
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by jeeqaa7(m): 11:16am
Ok
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by lacastre: 11:18am
At a point in life,there's always time for migration
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by eluquenson(m): 11:19am
Okay
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by WOCKHARDI(m): 11:19am
When your Landlord/Landlady always threaten you with issuing "Quit Notice " at the slightest misunderstanding between both of you. It is very annoying.
Pray hard to build your own house.
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by piagetskinner(m): 11:21am
yeh I agree....especially the last point
where one lives with very jealous neighbours
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by nnokwa042(m): 11:21am
When u start to see some Alfas in ur street thier names always end with deen for example isiakadeen kamorudeen kayodedeen pls watch that neighborhood is not good
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by dust144(m): 11:24am
Nice one
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by ademide0710: 11:25am
fuckerstard:
This is me right now.
Everyday na one sacrifice or the other. The landlady even told us not to dispose trash,where we usually dump refuses again. She changed d gate key yesterday Evening. I'm so fed up of the house,she is so frustrating but have been trying to control my Anger. I pray God help me!!
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by Kedro(m): 11:31am
when Arewa youths gives you quit notice .
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by Jidhey1(m): 11:32am
You're on point.
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by treach(m): 11:32am
ademide0710:
It's time for u to leave that place.....
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by OMEGA009(m): 11:34am
Reasons to pack from your old neighbourhood
1) When native airforce start pressing you in your sleep
2) When native airforce send their cadets to rape you in your sleep
3) When Badoo gang knows how many dogs you have in your compound
4) When you have a "ripe" teenage daughter
5) When you have a randy son
6) When you have jealous neighbours and you just bought a prado jeep
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by akandi4u(m): 11:40am
when you are given quick notice by Arewa youth to leave the north
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by rugipp(m): 11:40am
Arewa youth quick notice October things
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by wildchild1: 11:42am
yes oo
Check my signature for 2017/2018 club Jerseys and Confederation Cup countries jersey
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by fuckerstard: 11:50am
ademide0710:
Amen
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by Wykeff: 11:59am
Good
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by ademide0710: 12:00pm
treach:Thanks Bro!! Have started house Hunting.
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by infogenius(m): 12:04pm
fuckerstard:
very funny
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by sapuyajig: 12:11pm
good read
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by asahnwaKC: 12:19pm
Upgrading one's level it's important....who is your neighbor matters alot.
|Re: 6 Ways To Know It’s Time To Relocate Your Home by AleeDee(m): 12:20pm
Nice 1 bt its talkin to renters. What if its ur own house, what to do?
maclatunji:
