Too Many Bad Memories



When you find yourself reliving bad, sad or difficult memories almost everyday of your life in your present house, and everything in the house reminds you of something you don’t want to remember or be reminded of, then it’s probably time to make plans to relocate from the house. Your peace of mind should be worth more than anything, and if you cannot have that in your present house then it probably time to leave.



Family Ties



There is nothing like having familial support in your day to day life, especially when your family is hands-on and genuinely cares about you. If your present house deprives you of this familial support, and you end up missing your loved one’s presence and support so much that it becomes almost unbearable, then it’s might be time to relocate your house to one with some proximity to your loved ones.



You Can Afford Better



There’s no better reason to relocate your home than for the fact that you can afford a better house with more room and in a better neighbourhood. It gives a great feeling of progress and achievement.



You Spend More Time in Your Car Than in Your Home



Too many Nigerians are familiar with this because of the country’s traffic situation. Sometimes coming back home from work can be an extremely tiring experience, that is worsened when your home is far away from your place of work. It’ll be much easier for you if you moved to a house closer to your place of work. Therefore, if your house is far away from your place of work, it might be time to relocate your home to a place closer to your workplace to ease some of the stress of commuting from home to work.



Your Finances are Tight



The landlord might have just increased the rent or maybe you recently lost a job, but basically, for one reason or the other, the rent of your home has become too much of a burden on you financially. At this junction, it might be time to consider relocating to a more affordable home that is less stressful for you financially.



Neighbourhood and Environmental Issues



When the neighbourhood of your present home has become practically a nightmare to live in, with one issue occurring after another, it might be time to relocate to another house with a better neighbourhood. The same applies to environmental issues also. There are some housing environments that have over the years become filthy and unhealthy for residential activities; people living in the environment tend to complain of one contagious health issue or another. If this is what applies in the environment of your house, then it might be time to relocate to another.



When your neighbors start to bring in prayer warriors, you need to watch out.



When you wake up and see salt or corn everywhere, it's time to go. 5 Likes

so those living in Ikorodu.... so those living in Ikorodu.... 4 Likes 1 Share

At a point in life,there's always time for migration 3 Likes

When your Landlord/Landlady always threaten you with issuing "Quit Notice " at the slightest misunderstanding between both of you. It is very annoying.

Pray hard to build your own house.

yeh I agree....especially the last point





where one lives with very jealous neighbours

When u start to see some Alfas in ur street thier names always end with deen for example isiakadeen kamorudeen kayodedeen pls watch that neighborhood is not good 1 Like

When your neighbors start to bring in prayer warriors, you need to watch out.



When you wake up and see salt or corn everywhere, it's time to go.



This is me right now.

Everyday na one sacrifice or the other. The landlady even told us not to dispose trash,where we usually dump refuses again. She changed d gate key yesterday Evening. I'm so fed up of the house,she is so frustrating but have been trying to control my Anger. I pray God help me!! This is me right now.Everyday na one sacrifice or the other. The landlady even told us not to dispose trash,where we usually dump refuses again. She changed d gate key yesterday Evening. I'm so fed up of the house,she is so frustrating but have been trying to control my Anger. I pray God help me!!

when Arewa youths gives you quit notice . 1 Like 1 Share

You're on point.

This is me right now.

Everyday na one sacrifice or the other. The landlady even told us not to dispose trash,where we usually dump refuses again. She changed d gate key yesterday Evening. I'm so fed up of the house,she is so frustrating but have been trying to control my Anger. I pray God help me!!

It's time for u to leave that place..... It's time for u to leave that place.....

Reasons to pack from your old neighbourhood



1) When native airforce start pressing you in your sleep



2) When native airforce send their cadets to rape you in your sleep



3) When Badoo gang knows how many dogs you have in your compound



4) When you have a "ripe" teenage daughter



5) When you have a randy son



6) When you have jealous neighbours and you just bought a prado jeep

when you are given quick notice by Arewa youth to leave the north

Arewa youth quick notice October things

yes oo





This is me right now.

Everyday na one sacrifice or the other. The landlady even told us not to dispose trash,where we usually dump refuses again. She changed d gate key yesterday Evening. I'm so fed up of the house,she is so frustrating but have been trying to control my Anger. I pray God help me!!

Amen Amen

It's time for u to leave that place..... Thanks Bro!! Have started house Hunting. Thanks Bro!! Have started house Hunting.

When your neighbors start to bring in prayer warriors, you need to watch out.



When you wake up and see salt or corn everywhere, it's time to go.

very funny very funny

good read

Upgrading one's level it's important....who is your neighbor matters alot.