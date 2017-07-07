Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / What Are The Necessary Steps I Can Take To Be A Commercial Pilot? (1922 Views)

I have always wanted to be a pilot , I love airplanes and flying in general . I decided to check out the various flight schools around the world on the internet and I discovered one major thing , it's expensive . My question is that , how can I get a good sponsor to help with the fees , some foreign airlines offer cadet programs but you have to pay some sort of bond first . I would gladly appreciate any information guys . Thanks 1 Like





The International Aviation College in Ilorin is a good start, as they teach the rudiments of flying (though you still need to further in SA/US), so i would advise you to write passionately to the following people for sponsorship:



1. Bristow/Caverton/OAS - It would serve as a good CSR for them, as well as workforce diversity. Basically, they will sponsor, train and employ you. Try your luck, you never can tell



2. The Senator representing your constituency - I don't know him/her, but this would go a long way in his/her future political manifesto



3. Your State Governor



i tried such some years ago. but i dont want.to.discourage u. pray to.God first. get the form.at ilorin or zaria but i advise u go.for ilorin. pass their test but i know u ll pass in case of ilorin. get the admissio. letter and write to some of the airlines in nigeria. u have to visit the airlines yourself. then try your state govt.

CHEERS

thanks a lot for this how do I write to my senator ? Via email or by normal mail ? And also the state governor too ? I will contact Bristow but I think they mostly deal on rotary wings while I would prefer to fly on fixed

prettytasha:

U can always do conversion from rotary to fixed later vice versa. Bristow used to sponsor those who paseed through their recruitment phases, the last one of 2015 was inconclusive after almost 30 years of interrupted sponsorship. Other airline sponsors but it is by who u know. Letter to your senator is zero. Try and visit one on one, take simeone who knows him along. But pray hard too

Generaloluseye:



thanks for your input , there is this ab initio program an airline runs, will apply for it and see how it goes





Very simple...if you follow the NCAT route you'd need a science based degree with a good grading.



If you opt for an "overseas qualifications" you'd go through getting your PPL first before Moving to getting your CPL.



PPL - Private Pilot License

CPL - Commercial Pilot License



I know a guy who got his CPL-H in India.



Best of lucks.



It's a bit cheaper in Greece, Sri Lanka and India







Out of curiosity I ask this question. How much does it cost to enroll in ilorin or Zaria? How much does the flight school cost in Nigeria as opposed to abroad.

SommyNwaba:

Go to Edo State and get trained. Free of charge 2 Likes

Visit Edo for free tutorial 3 Likes

please forget the issue of writing or sending email to your senator,I called my senator and sent emails all to no avail or if you know someone that can take you to him or her directly

Go to Nigerian college of aviation technology (NCAT) Zaria.... Then u start as a student pilot for 2yrs in which u would have to start with simulations then complete a 20hours flight cycle. Then u apply for commercial pilot license in which u have to go for the rating for type of aircraft... Like u you ve been told earlier to look for sponsor as most are sponsored by state governors... If u can handle it yourself, it would cost you between 7milliin to 10million

Frankly, I would advice you to forget about this career,



you already know about the prohibitively expensive



costs but what you don't know is the bleak outlook of



the employment market. There are over 600



unemployed pilots in Nigeria ,so unless you are keen to



become a part of that statistic after spending millions of



naira(atleast 12M), forget about being a pilot; this job is



highly overated. 3 Likes

The world needs more pilots!





Tail winds, blue skies. 1 Like

Good luck dear. Go to NCAT, Zaria and start as student first.

The quickest way is to buy ur own aeroplane u go learn to fly sharperly & u go dey drive am by urself



My guy hustle well & buy one



Abi anybody go fit stop u 4rm flyin ur own aeroplane?

omoiyalayi:

The quickest way is to buy ur own aeroplane u go learn to fly sharperly & u go dey drive am by urself



My guy hustle well & buy one



Abi anybody go fit stop u 4rm flyin ur own aeroplane?





you need a license to fly even a plane you built cos the airspace is owned by govt and not you, consequently you would be a danger to every other airborne aircraft and could crash onto buildings. you need a license to fly even a plane you built cos the airspace is owned by govt and not you, consequently you would be a danger to every other airborne aircraft and could crash onto buildings.











I visited a flight school in the US last Christmas, $34000 dollars PPL to ATPL(I think, can't remember). But after training na Nigeria you land. Unless you fall in love n get married. N then you can work in US.



Airline Cadet programs Mehn it's majorly for there citizens n green card holders.



I visited a flight school in the US last Christmas, $34000 dollars PPL to ATPL(I think, can't remember). But after training na Nigeria you land. Unless you fall in love n get married. N then you can work in US.

Airline Cadet programs Mehn it's majorly for there citizens n green card holders.

Na God go help us.

I never knew flying schools were that expensive

To get a license won't be a big deal naw. If I can buy an aeroplane is it to get a license to fly it that will now be problem To get a license won't be a big deal naw. If I can buy an aeroplane is it to get a license to fly it that will now be problem

can a non-science student study piloting?

lol you really think it is as easy as getting a drivers license. well i would just leave you to first get the aeroplane and see for yourself. though you are right, affording an aeroplane is the toughest of the odds if you are as broke as me. lol you really think it is as easy as getting a drivers license. well i would just leave you to first get the aeroplane and see for yourself. though you are right, affording an aeroplane is the toughest of the odds if you are as broke as me.

http://www.nairaland.com/3120882/ask-pilot Don't be discouraged by anyone, follow your passion, its an uphill task to get sponsorship but it is achievable .