Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom (4826 Views)

Prophet Collects N70m, 3 Houses, Cars To Cure Woman’s Fibroids (Photos) / Prophet Arrested For Taking N70m, Three Houses To Cure Fibroids / Margaret Emefiele's Kidnappers Demand N1.5billion As Ransom For Her Release (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

CALABAR— A 70 million Naira ransom has been placed on Pharmacist Uzodinma Nwagu, the son of Francis Nwagu, owner of a popular pharmacy shop in Calabar.



He was reportedly kidnapped Monday night, when he went to collect the day’s sales from his father’s pharmacy, Karmel Pharmacy, located along Goldie Street, Calabar.



According to one of the staff at the pharmacy, Uzodinma had gone to the place at 7.30p.m., with the hope of collecting the day’s proceeds when the hoodlums, who trailed him, swooped on him as he stepped out of his car and bundled him into their vehicle before speeding off.

The source said: “He usually comes here every day at about 8.30p.m. to collect the days sales. But following the current security situation in Calabar, he decided to be coming here at 7.30p.m. and by 8p.m. we will hand him the money and shut down. But yesterday (Monday) as he came out of his car, some people forced him into their car and drove off.”



She said those who took him away later called his father at about midnight to announce that he was with them and that they will only release him after he gives them 70 million naira.



Ms Irene Ugbo, spokesman of Cross River Police Command, con-firmed the incident, adding that policemen were on the hoodlums’ trail.





http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/kidnappers-demand-n70m-release-pharmacists-son-cross-river/





Evans people why 70 whatEvans people why

Baddest69:

70 what





Evans people why All kidnappers will go to hell but they're far better than Alhaji Ramota currently retailing human skulls for 350 naira per 20 in Oshogbo. All kidnappers will go to hell but they're far better than Alhaji Ramota currently retailing human skulls for 350 naira per 20 in Oshogbo. 17 Likes

conductor5:



All kidnappers will go to hell but they're far better than Alhaji Ramota currently retailing human skulls for 350 naira per 20 in Oshogbo. kin'leleyi so? Shey wo se epe fun yi ni? kin'leleyi so? Shey wo se epe fun yi ni? 12 Likes 1 Share

conductor5:



All kidnappers will go to hell but they're far better than Alhaji Ramota currently retailing human skulls for 350 naira per 20 in Oshogbo. kin'leleyi so??

Shey won se epe fun yi ni? kin'leleyi so??Shey won se epe fun yi ni? 6 Likes

Baddest69:

kin'leleyi so? Shey wo se epe fun yi ni? Hey, calm down. Nobody will kidnap an Osun IDP almajiri currently scavenging for 10mb to open nairaland. Hey, calm down. Nobody will kidnap an Osun IDP almajiri currently scavenging for 10mb to open nairaland. 16 Likes

make police use these kidnappers win points na.

as you arrest them just do the needful so that others will be scared to kidnap. the way wey police treat evans so e be like say kidnappers just dey laugh police.



start with Evans.

conductor5:



Hey, calm down. Nobody will kidnap an Osun IDP almajiri currently scavenging for 10mb to open nairaland. nigga I'm a confirmed and full blooded IBO boy ...so fu_ck off.

Broke ass mo'phuckas been looking for attentions since 1865 nigga I'm a confirmed and full blooded IBO boy ...so fu_ck off.Broke ass mo'phuckas been looking for attentions since 1865 6 Likes

An insider may have connived with d kidnappers to do ds. Whatever d case may He return safely to his people.

And d kidnappers, de shall face judgement soonest. 5 Likes

Junior Evans

upcoming Evans

odogwu190:

Junior Evans

3 Likes 2 Shares

cross river??

make them settle boyz nah

a

.

.



I will advice he settles the boys and not involve the police if he wants to see his beloved son again. I will advice he settles the boys and not involve the police if he wants to see his beloved son again. 1 Like

Kidnapping is now a huge business

. 5 Likes

Baddest69:

nigga I'm a confirmed and full blooded IBO boy ...so fu_ck off.

Broke ass mo'phuckas been looking for attentions since 1865



IBO boy my foot IBO boy my foot 5 Likes







It is now time for the parents to prove how much they love their child. It is now time for the parents to prove how much they love their child. 1 Like 1 Share

Them go reduce the price... . 1 Like





Well drug na drug!!! Hard or soft E be like say the pharmacist people dem get money ooooWell drug na drug!!! Hard or soft 3 Likes





Na kidnapping....



Kotunu.....



Marking my own phone charger since NEPA no wan give us light @ this side again...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qoJxfImjK5w Calabar known for so many evil this days.... Not cult guys and sokolonbo boys again...Na kidnapping....Kotunu.....Marking my own phone charger since NEPA no wan give us light @ this side again...

Eleeyi gidi gan oo.

now every kidnapper want to collect big money bcus our police display d worth of Evans on social media 1 Like









But hope say no b d boy plan am I don too watch nollywood Now all of them wan beat Evans record ....But hope say no b d boy plan amI don too watch nollywood 1 Like

Dis pple never learn frm Evans?