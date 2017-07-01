₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Dennis192: 10:13am On Jul 05
CALABAR— A 70 million Naira ransom has been placed on Pharmacist Uzodinma Nwagu, the son of Francis Nwagu, owner of a popular pharmacy shop in Calabar.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/kidnappers-demand-n70m-release-pharmacists-son-cross-river/
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Baddest69(m): 10:25am On Jul 05
70 what
Evans people why
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by conductor5: 10:28am On Jul 05
Baddest69:All kidnappers will go to hell but they're far better than Alhaji Ramota currently retailing human skulls for 350 naira per 20 in Oshogbo.
17 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Baddest69(m): 10:32am On Jul 05
conductor5:kin'leleyi so? Shey wo se epe fun yi ni?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Baddest69(m): 10:36am On Jul 05
conductor5:kin'leleyi so??
Shey won se epe fun yi ni?
6 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by conductor5: 10:39am On Jul 05
Baddest69:Hey, calm down. Nobody will kidnap an Osun IDP almajiri currently scavenging for 10mb to open nairaland.
16 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by prospero5(m): 10:43am On Jul 05
make police use these kidnappers win points na.
as you arrest them just do the needful so that others will be scared to kidnap. the way wey police treat evans so e be like say kidnappers just dey laugh police.
start with Evans.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Baddest69(m): 10:45am On Jul 05
conductor5:nigga I'm a confirmed and full blooded IBO boy ...so fu_ck off.
Broke ass mo'phuckas been looking for attentions since 1865
6 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Vision4God: 11:13am On Jul 05
An insider may have connived with d kidnappers to do ds. Whatever d case may He return safely to his people.
And d kidnappers, de shall face judgement soonest.
5 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by odogwu190(m): 9:39am
Junior Evans
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by TINALETC3(f): 10:04am
upcoming Evans
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by jazinogold(m): 10:04am
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Teletexter(f): 10:04am
odogwu190:
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Suspect33(m): 10:05am
cross river??
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 10:06am
make them settle boyz nah
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by joeace2020(m): 10:06am
a
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Vivos: 10:06am
.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by MirJay: 10:07am
.
I will advice he settles the boys and not involve the police if he wants to see his beloved son again.
1 Like
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Ogashub(m): 10:07am
Kidnapping is now a huge business
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by talk2saintify(m): 10:07am
.
5 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by BininKingdom: 10:07am
Baddest69:
IBO boy my foot
5 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by NwaAmaikpe: 10:07am
It is now time for the parents to prove how much they love their child.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by ChappyChase(m): 10:07am
Them go reduce the price... .
1 Like
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by deepwater(f): 10:08am
E be like say the pharmacist people dem get money oooo
Well drug na drug!!! Hard or soft
3 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by ujpikin(f): 10:08am
Calabar known for so many evil this days.... Not cult guys and sokolonbo boys again...
Na kidnapping....
Kotunu.....
Marking my own phone charger since NEPA no wan give us light @ this side again...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qoJxfImjK5w
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by NoBetterNigeria: 10:09am
Eleeyi gidi gan oo.
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Abfinest007(m): 10:09am
now every kidnapper want to collect big money bcus our police display d worth of Evans on social media
1 Like
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by 9itewolf(m): 10:10am
Now all of them wan beat Evans record ....
But hope say no b d boy plan am I don too watch nollywood
1 Like
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Soulsymbol99: 10:11am
Dis pple never learn frm Evans?
|Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Ifyone123(f): 10:12am
Who b that ratataa wey dey type IGBO as IBO? Iyalaya IBO ko..IBO ni...Confirm IBO BOY..mtchewww
2 Likes
