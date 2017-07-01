₦airaland Forum

Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Dennis192: 10:13am On Jul 05
CALABAR— A 70 million Naira ransom has been placed on Pharmacist Uzodinma Nwagu, the son of Francis Nwagu, owner of a popular pharmacy shop in Calabar.

He was reportedly kidnapped Monday night, when he went to collect the day’s sales from his father’s pharmacy, Karmel Pharmacy, located along Goldie Street, Calabar.

According to one of the staff at the pharmacy, Uzodinma had gone to the place at 7.30p.m., with the hope of collecting the day’s proceeds when the hoodlums, who trailed him, swooped on him as he stepped out of his car and bundled him into their vehicle before speeding off.
The source said: “He usually comes here every day at about 8.30p.m. to collect the days sales. But following the current security situation in Calabar, he decided to be coming here at 7.30p.m. and by 8p.m. we will hand him the money and shut down. But yesterday (Monday) as he came out of his car, some people forced him into their car and drove off.”

She said those who took him away later called his father at about midnight to announce that he was with them and that they will only release him after he gives them 70 million naira.

Ms Irene Ugbo, spokesman of Cross River Police Command, con-firmed the incident, adding that policemen were on the hoodlums’ trail.


http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/kidnappers-demand-n70m-release-pharmacists-son-cross-river/

Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Baddest69(m): 10:25am On Jul 05
70 what shocked

Evans people why
Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by conductor5: 10:28am On Jul 05
Baddest69:
70 what shocked


Evans people why
All kidnappers will go to hell but they're far better than Alhaji Ramota currently retailing human skulls for 350 naira per 20 in Oshogbo. cheesy cheesy

17 Likes

Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Baddest69(m): 10:32am On Jul 05
conductor5:

All kidnappers will go to hell but they're far better than Alhaji Ramota currently retailing human skulls for 350 naira per 20 in Oshogbo.
kin'leleyi so? Shey wo se epe fun yi ni?

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Baddest69(m): 10:36am On Jul 05
conductor5:

All kidnappers will go to hell but they're far better than Alhaji Ramota currently retailing human skulls for 350 naira per 20 in Oshogbo. cheesy cheesy
kin'leleyi so??
Shey won se epe fun yi ni?

6 Likes

Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by conductor5: 10:39am On Jul 05
Baddest69:
kin'leleyi so? Shey wo se epe fun yi ni?
Hey, calm down. Nobody will kidnap an Osun IDP almajiri currently scavenging for 10mb to open nairaland. grin grin

16 Likes

Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by prospero5(m): 10:43am On Jul 05
make police use these kidnappers win points na.
as you arrest them just do the needful so that others will be scared to kidnap. the way wey police treat evans so e be like say kidnappers just dey laugh police.

start with Evans.
Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Baddest69(m): 10:45am On Jul 05
conductor5:

Hey, calm down. Nobody will kidnap an Osun IDP almajiri currently scavenging for 10mb to open nairaland. grin grin
nigga I'm a confirmed and full blooded IBO boy ...so fu_ck off.
Broke ass mo'phuckas been looking for attentions since 1865

6 Likes

Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Vision4God: 11:13am On Jul 05
An insider may have connived with d kidnappers to do ds. Whatever d case may He return safely to his people.
And d kidnappers, de shall face judgement soonest.

5 Likes

Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by odogwu190(m): 9:39am
Junior Evans
Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by TINALETC3(f): 10:04am
upcoming Evans
Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by jazinogold(m): 10:04am
angry
Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Teletexter(f): 10:04am
odogwu190:
Junior Evans

3 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Suspect33(m): 10:05am
cross river??
Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 10:06am
make them settle boyz nah
Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by joeace2020(m): 10:06am
angrya
Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Vivos: 10:06am
.
Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by MirJay: 10:07am
undecided.

I will advice he settles the boys and not involve the police if he wants to see his beloved son again.

1 Like

Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Ogashub(m): 10:07am
Kidnapping is now a huge business
Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by talk2saintify(m): 10:07am
.

5 Likes

Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by BininKingdom: 10:07am
Baddest69:
nigga I'm a confirmed and full blooded IBO boy ...so fu_ck off.
Broke ass mo'phuckas been looking for attentions since 1865


IBO boy my foot

5 Likes

Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by NwaAmaikpe: 10:07am
shocked


It is now time for the parents to prove how much they love their child.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by ChappyChase(m): 10:07am
Them go reduce the price... .

1 Like

Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by deepwater(f): 10:08am
E be like say the pharmacist people dem get money oooo

Well drug na drug!!! Hard or soft grin grin grin grin

3 Likes

Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by ujpikin(f): 10:08am
Calabar known for so many evil this days.... Not cult guys and sokolonbo boys again...

Na kidnapping....

Kotunu.....

Marking my own phone charger since NEPA no wan give us light @ this side again...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qoJxfImjK5w
Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by NoBetterNigeria: 10:09am
Eleeyi gidi gan oo.
Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Abfinest007(m): 10:09am
now every kidnapper want to collect big money bcus our police display d worth of Evans on social media

1 Like

Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by 9itewolf(m): 10:10am
Now all of them wan beat Evans record ....



But hope say no b d boy plan am I don too watch nollywood

1 Like

Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Soulsymbol99: 10:11am
Dis pple never learn frm Evans? undecided
Re: Kidnappers Of Pharmacist’s Son In Cross River Demand N70m Ransom by Ifyone123(f): 10:12am
Who b that ratataa wey dey type IGBO as IBO? Iyalaya IBO ko..IBO ni...Confirm IBO BOY..mtchewww

2 Likes

