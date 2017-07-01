₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by Jeus(m): 10:23am On Jul 05
Nollywood Actress, Adesua Etomi has been casted for a new role in a Movie titled "MUNA".
She was pictured wielding a Samurai Sword. Her husband, Banky W lauded her while comparing her to Veteran Hollywood actress, Angelina Jolie
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by Jeus(m): 10:41am On Jul 05
praizmedia:
Lol
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by smardray(m): 11:30am On Jul 05
ige girl yii ju ti banky lo...
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by Papiikush: 11:41am On Jul 05
Look at those knuckles
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by Evablizin(f): 11:58am On Jul 05
Fine girl use the sword and cute the leg of any girl that comes near Banky just keep the sword after acting.lols
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by pweetiedee(f): 12:34pm On Jul 05
fine girl
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by Built2last: 1:39pm On Jul 05
make one snake show up now.
you go fear 100 meters
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by SirKriz(m): 1:42pm On Jul 05
She should go to Ikorodu and show Badoo guys her talents.
I'm tired mennh.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by IHate9jerians(m): 2:00pm On Jul 05
From the way here eyes always darts everywhere,to her frequent looks of disgust and her aggressive voice tone,its clear this Adesua is a very troublesome person.Her marriage to Banky W(if it isnt a publicity stunt to gain more traction for their "wedding" movie) wont last upto 18months
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by constance500: 2:48pm On Jul 05
IHate9jerians:
E concern you
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by Sleekydee(m): 2:59pm On Jul 05
IHate9jerians:
classic example of haterz....
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by Jeus(m): 6:16pm On Jul 05
Sleekydee:
Exactly.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by veekid(m): 8:27pm On Jul 05
So Adesua also bleaches, see her knuckles like boli(roasted plantain)
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by Came: 8:45pm On Jul 05
Make she continue to dey be your own personal Angelina ooooo, I no wan hear one thing one thing... Hmmmmm!!!!
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by ANTONINEUTRON(m): 9:21pm On Jul 05
I knw say e dey go fp BUT...
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by LastMumu: 9:21pm On Jul 05
veekid:
Papiikush:
Una no get work again, na to dey find people knuckle upandan na him be work now, ba?
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by veekid(m): 9:27pm On Jul 05
LastMumu:Ur name explained better
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by NegeduGrace(f): 9:29pm On Jul 05
Papiikush:dear is just camera reflection, hAve watched lots of her movies n I don't see any badknuckles
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by ADENIKETINA2015(f): 10:04pm On Jul 05
IHate9jerians:Prophet of doom Wehdone Sir
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by Baddest69(m): 11:00pm On Jul 05
IHate9jerians:bad belle
Oya back off
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by Baddest69(m): 11:04pm On Jul 05
veekid:
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by OVA200(m): 1:29am
Wow
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by partnerbiz4: 6:37am
Wonder wat banky saw in that girl
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by chudyprince: 8:07am
Banky, you better go look for a shield... These are sign of this to come!
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by liftedhigh: 9:31am
Cool
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by veacea: 9:31am
Issokay
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by Teletexter(f): 9:31am
veekid:
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by SlimBrawnie: 9:32am
IHate9jerians:
I personally bind you.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by BurningBlade: 9:33am
Now this is unique! Imagine these dumb slay queens posing with a katana blade.
|Re: Adesua Etomi Poses With Samurai Sword, Banky W Reacts by Husty(m): 9:34am
I can't give a bleep now jare, I'll give (never) it when Buhari comes back.
