https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6fIt8bMqpw Angry REsidents of Ifewara, Osun State descended on a PHCN worker while he was on the pole disconnecting their lights ...Eleyi gidigaaan.

Are you serious.. Some People can be so mean!! Anyways na frustration push them







E be like phcn need to use missle or bombs to be disconnecting light...lol

for our street them kidnap their oga.....the kidnapper con talk say if them on light for 3 gud days non stop them go release am....anyway the oga still dey captivity

The level of decay in the nigerian power sector is seen in this pic. resident are touching n@ked wire. they did not fear if it will shock them cos they were 600% Percent sure that there is no light so the wires are just lifeless.. chai smh





Nigerians are fools.



So they have such energy and they can't vent it on the non-performing local government chairmen, governors or even the absent president.



Such a misplaced waste of energy on a helpless, innocent employee whose only crime was trying to earn a living.



Nigerians are fools.

So they have such energy and they can't vent it on the non-performing local government chairmen, governors or even the absent president.

Such a misplaced waste of energy on a helpless, innocent employee whose only crime was trying to earn a living.

Shame!!

for real........

This didnt happen in Nigeria. Bloggers and lies. No wonder they used OSun where it will be hard to confirm

This is a black and white lie





This didn't even happen in Nigeria and the person is alleged to be mentally unstable.





Bloggers and lie 12 Likes 1 Share

This is hilarious. Bet me, that area will be disconnected from the grid for a period of 6 months until this matter ends. PHCN workers are mean ooooo.



An area tried it in Enugu and they begged EEDC to restore their light after like 8 months with all inflated medical expenses paid. Beating or harassing a PHCN official is against the law. 1 Like

If that guy is actually a PHCN staff, then he is not wise. He didn't weigh his chances.



The chances of meeting death while leaning on those high tension wires are higher than in the hands of his assailants.



Meanwhile, men shoes for sale 2 Likes

na lie somebody tell this didn't happen pls, but are u sure he's actually a cable thief cos I'm seeing someone up there with what looks like an axe... Someone should pls confirm this story

Bloody barbarians. Land of savages.Bloody barbarians.

That is why smart PHCN officers engage the services of Mopol while going

on disconnection rounds.



I think the law prescribe a jail time for using electricity without paying. 1 Like

Phcn deserve it more



Phcn deserve it more

Here in Abuja small rain nd wind you wouldn't see light for two days

