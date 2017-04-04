₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,140 members, 3,637,977 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 July 2017 at 02:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] (10240 Views)
Thief Begs For His Life After Being Beaten By Angry Residents In Bayelsa. PICS / Suicidal Man Pulled From Electric Pole After He Tried To Cut Himself / Police, Firefighters Abandon Man On Electric Pole (pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by Nymbols1(m): 10:34am
Angry REsidents of Ifewara, Osun State descended on a PHCN worker while he was on the pole disconnecting their lights ...
Eleyi gidigaaan.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d6fIt8bMqpw
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by adetoroamos(m): 10:37am
really! can't blive dis
8 Likes
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by PointZerom: 10:38am
Can this be real?.
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by HonAdeli(m): 10:41am
Are you serious.. Some People can be so mean!! Anyways na frustration push them
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by yomi007k(m): 10:41am
Wawu....
E be like phcn need to use missle or bombs to be disconnecting light...lol
8 Likes
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by Vision4God: 10:55am
I couldn't help, but laugh out loud.
Hahaha
Phcn over to u
9 Likes
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by cassidy1996(m): 11:17am
omon! e don over he guy
3 Likes
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by PointZerom: 11:22am
Nymbols1:lalasticlala mynd44 how do you see this?.
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by smardray(m): 11:36am
for our street them kidnap their oga.....the kidnapper con talk say if them on light for 3 gud days non stop them go release am....anyway the oga still dey captivity
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by moneyspeaking: 12:48pm
afonja and bad bad news
1 Like
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by TINALETC3(f): 12:48pm
5 Likes
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by omobabalawo: 12:48pm
The level of decay in the nigerian power sector is seen in this pic. resident are touching n@ked wire. they did not fear if it will shock them cos they were 600% Percent sure that there is no light so the wires are just lifeless.. chai smh
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by NwaAmaikpe: 12:49pm
Nigerians are fools.
So they have such energy and they can't vent it on the non-performing local government chairmen, governors or even the absent president.
Such a misplaced waste of energy on a helpless, innocent employee whose only crime was trying to earn a living.
Shame!!
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by davibid: 12:49pm
3 Likes
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by wahles(m): 12:49pm
Its about damn time
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by Sirpaul(m): 12:49pm
for real........
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by Masquerade7: 12:49pm
Dope
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by kingthreatz: 12:49pm
This didnt happen in Nigeria. Bloggers and lies. No wonder they used OSun where it will be hard to confirm
12 Likes
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by akereconfi: 12:50pm
This is a black and white lie
This didn't even happen in Nigeria and the person is alleged to be mentally unstable.
Bloggers and lie
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by lonelydora(m): 12:50pm
This is hilarious. Bet me, that area will be disconnected from the grid for a period of 6 months until this matter ends. PHCN workers are mean ooooo.
An area tried it in Enugu and they begged EEDC to restore their light after like 8 months with all inflated medical expenses paid. Beating or harassing a PHCN official is against the law.
1 Like
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by odimbannamdi(m): 12:50pm
If that guy is actually a PHCN staff, then he is not wise. He didn't weigh his chances.
The chances of meeting death while leaning on those high tension wires are higher than in the hands of his assailants.
Meanwhile, men shoes for sale
2 Likes
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by Amirullaha(m): 12:50pm
I don't know why it hurts a lot when we bite our tongue accidentally. But It doesn't hurt when we bite it intentionally. The thing I can't understand is why are you biting your tongue now...
5 Likes
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by Tapout(m): 12:50pm
na lie somebody tell this didn't happen pls, but are u sure he's actually a cable thief cos I'm seeing someone up there with what looks like an axe... Someone should pls confirm this story
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by TheEminentLaity: 12:50pm
Land of savages. Bloody barbarians.
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by ivolt: 12:50pm
That is why smart PHCN officers engage the services of Mopol while going
on disconnection rounds.
I think the law prescribe a jail time for using electricity without paying.
1 Like
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by Jaymaxxy(m): 12:50pm
When you think you've seen enough...
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by maxiuc(m): 12:50pm
Are they fighting money in bank match
Nawaoooooo
Phcn deserve it more
Here in Abuja small rain nd wind you wouldn't see light for two days
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by Baffeh(m): 12:50pm
No Brainer
|Re: Osun Residents Attack PHCN Worker While ON Pole [PICS & VIDEO] by MKO4ever(m): 12:51pm
OMG!!
Video: Two Female University Students Stripped For Theft / SHOCKING!!! Catholic Priest Caught Red Handed On Businessman’s Wife! / See Yahoo Boy Who Used To Get N2 Million Every 23 Days In His Wardrobe
Viewing this topic: Harkyn92(m), Abfinest007(m), saibop(m), Magictesla, nightingalee, Capella11(m), yinka20(f), potent5(m), olassy239(f), ajiwo1, Edu3Again, Omooniya1, SmartchoicesNG, SSBathroomsLtd(m), amshigida, shfizle(m), kaairoz, dononics(m), Emeth, LekkiHost, sprinter101(m), laughter25, tonardo(m), DrGoodmanFather, Rotentina(m), DaObserver(m), Samsparkz(m), doris4u(f), earthplusautos, Ajicold(f), OctobersVeryOwn, dmgr(m), numerouno01(m), olamid2955, Gentelbae, pagorino(m), Ijscarface, rennylaw(m), Chimaobikalu(m), maneasy, kirchofff(m), moseroe, careertalks, ochejoseph(m), Ladele55, hayotundeh, Iphe56, crystalsoul and 105 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9