Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student (7942 Views)

Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Aminat508(f): 10:36am

Angered by the killing of their colleague, some students of Osun state University, UniOsun, Osogbo main campaus, razed down building and destroyed vehicles parked near a house corpse of the late student was discovered.


Amiloaded had earlier that a 400-Level Microbiology student of the university about 2 weeks ago had gone missing, only for his mutilated remains to be found on Tuesday near a building in Oke Baale area, a neighborhood where UniOsun campus is located.


Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Aminat508(f): 10:37am
shocked

Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Vision4God: 10:56am
This is serious.
Where is the VC? Or let d governing council take an action to bring this under control
Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Segadem(m): 11:01am
hmmmm
Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by oshibote1: 11:01am
Kamal

Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by GAZZUZZ(m): 11:01am
Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by kingrt2(m): 11:01am
How does doing that change anything now other than cause more expenses

Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by bamosagie(m): 11:01am
Building look like a mosque

Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Badonasty(m): 11:01am
Aminat508:
shocked

See more Photos here


That's not right

Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by NwaAmaikpe: 11:01am
shocked


Na wa,
Nobody knew this boy when he was alive...now he is on the news daily.
The dead 400L student will be very proud of his comrades.


They've made him very popular and made his death not to be in vain.

The worst thing that can happen to a person is to be more popular when dead than they were when alive.

Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by faheez(m): 11:01am
oga o, God have mercy
Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by COOLDK(m): 11:01am
.
Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Eazybay(m): 11:01am
It's a pity.

At this point I cannot ask u to check my signature..
Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by ujpikin(f): 11:01am
This country self... Those that suppose to think are not thinking...

Please wat dose the houses and car got to do with the killing....

Everybody in this country are now behaving like animals...

Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Hardexx(m): 11:02am
R.I.P to the dead
Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by SommyNwaba(m): 11:02am
So bad grin

Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by MadCow1: 11:02am
But why? angry


Identify the students involved and expel all of them. Then the Police should jail them.
Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by HonAdeli(m): 11:02am
Omg!!God come save and deliver us
Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by MirJay: 11:02am
undecided. This is how it suppose to be. Pls they should come over to Aso Rock and display. Oshe my people
Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by COOLDK(m): 11:02am
This is a mosque.something isn't adding up from the report

Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by greatiyk4u(m): 11:03am
Frustrated Nigeria youths mostly lazy, from poor family will always cease opportunity like this to vandalize, destroy, and even cart away with people's properties......I call this envy



The painful part of it is that the owner of the destroyed properties have no hands in the incidence they are protesting for



The ill breed radical youth are the major problem we have in Nigeria



We need to wise up....any education that is not for development is faulty

Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by connectpoint: 11:03am
Na wa oh..Nigeria is gradually becoming a zoo

Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by dhardline(m): 11:03am
What's the need, Will it bring back the dead? This jungle justice thing is really getting out of hand.

Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Lanre4uonly(m): 11:03am
This is serious.
May God grant the departed soul an eternal rest.
It is well.
Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Daniello25: 11:03am
Dat's very certain....... Dat wat the student ought to do...... Buh is it a crime to the student??
Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by RexEmmyGee: 11:03am
Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by TroubleMaker47(m): 11:04am
Silly! Cuz they would stil pay for it!
Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by conductor1: 11:04am
Affonja and skull minging cheesy cheesy

Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by twilliamx: 11:04am
6
Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by oshe11(m): 11:05am
THE ONLY THING NIGERIAN STUDENTS KNOW HOW TO DO BEST APART FROM EXAM MALPRACTICE IS.......








CAUSE ALUTA........

Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by whizzyleejr(m): 11:05am
Nigerian students are unreasonable at times, was he killed by the vehicles and buildings or are the things they destroyed will bring him back to life

Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Sultty(m): 11:06am
I smell Osogbo weed shocked

