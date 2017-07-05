₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Aminat508(f): 10:36am
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Aminat508(f): 10:37am
See more Photos here
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Vision4God: 10:56am
This is serious.
Where is the VC? Or let d governing council take an action to bring this under control
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Segadem(m): 11:01am
hmmmm
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by oshibote1: 11:01am
Kamal
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by GAZZUZZ(m): 11:01am
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by kingrt2(m): 11:01am
How does doing that change anything now other than cause more expenses
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by bamosagie(m): 11:01am
Building look like a mosque
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Badonasty(m): 11:01am
Aminat508:
That's not right
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by NwaAmaikpe: 11:01am
Na wa,
Nobody knew this boy when he was alive...now he is on the news daily.
The dead 400L student will be very proud of his comrades.
They've made him very popular and made his death not to be in vain.
The worst thing that can happen to a person is to be more popular when dead than they were when alive.
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by faheez(m): 11:01am
oga o, God have mercy
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by COOLDK(m): 11:01am
.
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Eazybay(m): 11:01am
It's a pity.
At this point I cannot ask u to check my signature..
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by ujpikin(f): 11:01am
This country self... Those that suppose to think are not thinking...
Please wat dose the houses and car got to do with the killing....
Everybody in this country are now behaving like animals...
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Hardexx(m): 11:02am
R.I.P to the dead
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by SommyNwaba(m): 11:02am
So bad
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by MadCow1: 11:02am
But why?
Identify the students involved and expel all of them. Then the Police should jail them.
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by HonAdeli(m): 11:02am
Omg!!God come save and deliver us
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by MirJay: 11:02am
. This is how it suppose to be. Pls they should come over to Aso Rock and display. Oshe my people
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by COOLDK(m): 11:02am
This is a mosque.something isn't adding up from the report
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by greatiyk4u(m): 11:03am
Frustrated Nigeria youths mostly lazy, from poor family will always cease opportunity like this to vandalize, destroy, and even cart away with people's properties......I call this envy
The painful part of it is that the owner of the destroyed properties have no hands in the incidence they are protesting for
The ill breed radical youth are the major problem we have in Nigeria
We need to wise up....any education that is not for development is faulty
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by connectpoint: 11:03am
Na wa oh..Nigeria is gradually becoming a zoo
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by dhardline(m): 11:03am
What's the need, Will it bring back the dead? This jungle justice thing is really getting out of hand.
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Lanre4uonly(m): 11:03am
This is serious.
May God grant the departed soul an eternal rest.
It is well.
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Daniello25: 11:03am
Dat's very certain....... Dat wat the student ought to do...... Buh is it a crime to the student??
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by RexEmmyGee: 11:03am
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by TroubleMaker47(m): 11:04am
Silly! Cuz they would stil pay for it!
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by conductor1: 11:04am
Affonja and skull minging
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by twilliamx: 11:04am
6
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by oshe11(m): 11:05am
THE ONLY THING NIGERIAN STUDENTS KNOW HOW TO DO BEST APART FROM EXAM MALPRACTICE IS.......
CAUSE ALUTA........
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by whizzyleejr(m): 11:05am
Nigerian students are unreasonable at times, was he killed by the vehicles and buildings or are the things they destroyed will bring him back to life
|Re: Building, Vehicles Destroyed By UNIOSUN Students Over Death Of 400L Student by Sultty(m): 11:06am
I smell Osogbo weed
