Angered by the killing of their colleague, some students of Osun state University, UniOsun, Osogbo main campaus, razed down building and destroyed vehicles parked near a house corpse of the late student was discovered.





Amiloaded had earlier that a 400-Level Microbiology student of the university about 2 weeks ago had gone missing, only for his mutilated remains to be found on Tuesday near a building in Oke Baale area, a neighborhood where UniOsun campus is located.





http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/07/see-building-vehicles-destroyed-by.html





See more Photos here





This is serious.

Where is the VC? Or let d governing council take an action to bring this under control

Kamal

How does doing that change anything now other than cause more expenses 2 Likes

Building look like a mosque 4 Likes

Aminat508:





That's not right







Na wa,

Nobody knew this boy when he was alive...now he is on the news daily.

The dead 400L student will be very proud of his comrades.





They've made him very popular and made his death not to be in vain.



oga o, God have mercy

It's a pity.



At this point I cannot ask u to check my signature..

This country self... Those that suppose to think are not thinking...



Please wat dose the houses and car got to do with the killing....



Everybody in this country are now behaving like animals... 6 Likes 1 Share

R.I.P to the dead





But why?





Omg!!God come save and deliver us

. This is how it suppose to be. Pls they should come over to Aso Rock and display. Oshe my people . This is how it suppose to be. Pls they should come over to Aso Rock and display. Oshe my people

This is a mosque.something isn't adding up from the report 2 Likes

Frustrated Nigeria youths mostly lazy, from poor family will always cease opportunity like this to vandalize, destroy, and even cart away with people's properties......I call this envy







The painful part of it is that the owner of the destroyed properties have no hands in the incidence they are protesting for







The ill breed radical youth are the major problem we have in Nigeria







We need to wise up....any education that is not for development is faulty 3 Likes

Na wa oh..Nigeria is gradually becoming a zoo 3 Likes

What's the need, Will it bring back the dead? This jungle justice thing is really getting out of hand. 2 Likes

This is serious.

May God grant the departed soul an eternal rest.

It is well.

?? Dat's very certain....... Dat wat the student ought to do...... Buh is it a crime to the student??





Silly! Cuz they would stil pay for it!

Affonja and skull minging 1 Like

THE ONLY THING NIGERIAN STUDENTS KNOW HOW TO DO BEST APART FROM EXAM MALPRACTICE IS.......

















CAUSE ALUTA........ 1 Like

Nigerian students are unreasonable at times, was he killed by the vehicles and buildings or are the things they destroyed will bring him back to life 1 Like