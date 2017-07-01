₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by Takeit2017(m): 12:10pm
Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari arrived London this morning to see President Buhari who has been there for medical checkup. Aisha Buhari left Ethiopia yesterday night where she attended the 15th #OAFLA Ordinary General Assembly.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by tabisegroup(m): 12:11pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by pauljumbo: 12:13pm
Maadam on your phone and ask your husband to do Skype call to Nigerians
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:14pm
when baba make this agile and fine woman cum last
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by dlondonbadboy: 12:21pm
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by nero2face: 12:28pm
I feel for this woman...she has been turned a semi widow all for her husband's love of power, am sure if time can de reversed, she will never support her husband to contest even for a counselor of his ward, even Buhari him self will be regretting stressing him self back to power, he would be leaving happier and healthier had he not come back to power...a Big lesson to our old papas who refuse to step aside for next generation
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by Boldstar(m): 12:28pm
Good. At last. I wonder why she left her frail husband in the hands of the cabal at first.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by eagleeye2: 12:30pm
Why is she sitting alone.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by eagleeye2: 12:31pm
Boldstar:You want make she grant another explosive interview
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by DieBuhari: 12:31pm
Why is she not putting on all black?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by AndreizMendez(m): 12:34pm
She is missing the actions from za oza room.
Bt im not sure Baba would be able to meet her at za oza room at this period
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:34pm
What's the essence of the visit.
It's not as if he will "kpansh" her.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by TheAngry1: 12:34pm
Something is not adding up...why would Buhari be critically ill and his wife will remain Nigeria? Either there is truly a cabal or their marriage is a sham
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by dlondonbadboy: 12:35pm
eagleeye2:
Can't you see Buhari by her side?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by Kakamorufu(m): 12:35pm
like say the cabals will gree her to see bubu
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by Baffeh(m): 12:35pm
After all the campaign lies
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by Bimpe29: 12:35pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
Hahaha CROWNWEALTH019.
This your question na Jamb question ooo.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by Virgohills(m): 12:35pm
See my signature as e fine
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by Droluwatobiloba: 12:35pm
Who is Aisha?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by Bitterleafsoup: 12:35pm
Wow age don cathem, see how all your power move wear you down, gra gra to prove America, attend this and that, your husband needs you by his side the country needs you but you just waka waka spending our money on nothing. You old pass your senior wife go and rest Aisha.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by thisisayus(m): 12:36pm
I need to see Buhari gangan, I'm missing him
btw, I wan sell muscle ooo
check my post for more pics
07030954022
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by Oluomo2468: 12:36pm
Can't she snap with her husband?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by hazyfm1: 12:36pm
pauljumbo:
How will the skype call better the life of your household and affect the economy?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by grandlexuz(m): 12:36pm
nero2face:
President Paul Biya of Cameroon is way older than Buhari, Mugabe is way older too, Lots of Presidents are way older than him as well. My 35 years old physically fit and healthy looking neighbour just had a stroke yesterday.. Think before you leap!
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by Kizyte(m): 12:36pm
Why dem no show Baba picture na?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by ona25ZIGG(m): 12:36pm
eagleeye2:Because bubu dey on ghost mode, them no dey see am
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by TinaAnita(f): 12:36pm
Where is Buhari?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by SageTravels: 12:36pm
Madam also take pictures o
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by Kennitrust: 12:36pm
they won't let her see the man
fear of women gossiping prowess
she will emotionally leak the reality of her husband
sure, the man is death.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by kaluxy007(m): 12:36pm
to see vegetable
|Re: Aisha Buhari Arrives London To See President Buhari (Photo) by ogashman(m): 12:36pm
they better show us pictures of she and buhari or else na wash!
