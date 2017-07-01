Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) (11860 Views)

Source: A Nigerian man Nnamdi came across a Nigerian twins said to be 120yrs old or more. Despite their ages,they are still looking 'fit'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/meet-two-igbo-ladies-twins-who-are.html 14 Likes 2 Shares

120? and they look this 85-90? wonderful... 17 Likes 2 Shares

Bros, stop exaggerating. They are old enough to be 90+.

But to say 120years, Bros, Na lie.



BTW, @op, did you see their birth certificate? 1 Like

Yes o, love is the greatest!

Same with me o, 80 is okay for me too, I want to be healthy and happy throughout my life!

I don't want to become a burden to my children and loved ones!

120 years in Nigeria? Nothing to be scared of again because they have seen it all.. 1 Like 1 Share

Please can we see their baptismal card or voters card during the first elections or hear them share the experiences of first world war and second world war or account during the Aba Women's Riot and Ekumeku resistance

We just dey share age anyhow. this Mama are old but dey are not up to 120yrs old, na lie 4 Likes

we need to see their birth certificate

I smell lies

Any of their Pikins wey dey wait make dem die to collect inheritance.. Sorry na your name. 2 Likes

First, no one knows their true age.

Second, Calabar people not Igbos are known for killing twins.

Third, even in cultures where twins are killed, there are still some

lucky survivors. 2 Likes

120? Anti-football age? 1 Like

pweshboi:

120? and they look this 85-90? wonderful...

Those women are not up to 100 years... Perhaps between 85 to 95 yrs.



That's how my dad's uncle in 2001, when he was alive, told me he was 116yrs old, whereas his 1st son (my dad's cousin) was 48yrs old.



Those women are not up to 100 years... Perhaps between 85 to 95 yrs.

That's how my dad's uncle in 2001, when he was alive, told me he was 116yrs old, whereas his 1st son (my dad's cousin) was 48yrs old.

I use them as a point of contact to reach my twin sisters... They too shall live long and reap bountiful fruits on this earth. Amen 6 Likes 1 Share

