|Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by broseme: 12:29pm
A Nigerian man Nnamdi came across a Nigerian twins said to be 120yrs old or more. Despite their ages,they are still looking 'fit'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/meet-two-igbo-ladies-twins-who-are.html
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by HarUrDeji(m): 12:30pm
Na wa o
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by pweshboi(m): 12:33pm
120? and they look this 85-90? wonderful...
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by ekensi01(m): 12:34pm
Love is stronger than death.
God just dash me 80 i will be happy.
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by adem30: 12:38pm
Bros, stop exaggerating. They are old enough to be 90+.
But to say 120years, Bros, Na lie.
God bless their age
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by greatgod2012(f): 12:40pm
If true, that's good!
They still look fit!
God bless their age!
BTW, @op, did you see their birth certificate?
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by greatgod2012(f): 12:47pm
ekensi01:
Yes o, love is the greatest!
Same with me o, 80 is okay for me too, I want to be healthy and happy throughout my life!
I don't want to become a burden to my children and loved ones!
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by kolafolabi(m): 12:47pm
120 years in Nigeria? Nothing to be scared of again because they have seen it all..
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by sagerasaq(m): 12:57pm
So dope...
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by Keneking: 12:57pm
Nice.
Please can we see their baptismal card or voters card during the first elections or hear them share the experiences of first world war and second world war or account during the Aba Women's Riot and Ekumeku resistance
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by Originality007: 1:00pm
We just dey share age anyhow. this Mama are old but dey are not up to 120yrs old, na lie
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by oladipo322(m): 1:00pm
wow wow wow wow wow wow wow wow
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by Bimpe29: 1:00pm
Allahu Akbar!
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by christm386: 1:00pm
may we also age with grace in Jesus name!!!
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by jjjjj2017: 1:00pm
we need to see their birth certificate
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by Godlovesme521: 1:01pm
I smell lies
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by MadCow1: 1:01pm
Any of their Pikins wey dey wait make dem die to collect inheritance.. Sorry na your name.
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by ivolt: 1:01pm
First, no one knows their true age.
Second, Calabar people not Igbos are known for killing twins.
Third, even in cultures where twins are killed, there are still some
lucky survivors.
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by Hier(m): 1:01pm
I wonder how the look would be, if they had bleached
The future of our slay queen, let's see how many pics they would be posting IG
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by FisifunKododada: 1:01pm
120? Anti-football age?
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by engrobidigbo: 1:02pm
pweshboi:
Those women are not up to 100 years... Perhaps between 85 to 95 yrs.
That's how my dad's uncle in 2001, when he was alive, told me he was 116yrs old, whereas his 1st son (my dad's cousin) was 48yrs old.
"Lie Igbohammed "
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by brixton: 1:02pm
I use them as a point of contact to reach my twin sisters... They too shall live long and reap bountiful fruits on this earth. Amen
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by joenor(m): 1:02pm
Wow this is lovely.
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by Integrityfarms(m): 1:03pm
They deserve a place in Guinness Records.
It's quite rare
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by DIKEnaWAR: 1:03pm
They hid during that time.
Besides, their dressing is more of Benue /yoruba
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by Daniel058(m): 1:03pm
75 years on earth is all I'm praying for
GOD PLEASE TAKE ME WHEN I REACH THAT AGE..
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by deba67ba(m): 1:03pm
hehe... 120yrs nr be joke o
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by palladin: 1:03pm
what is he saying?
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by Homeboiy(m): 1:04pm
God please I want to surpass methusalah ok
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by esophieso(f): 1:04pm
|Re: Two Nigerian Twin Women Who Are 120 Years Old (Photo) by BroZuma: 1:04pm
Wow
