|This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by autojosh: 12:56pm
The trend that got Bugatti, Aston Martin and the Lexus building matching yachts and planes has attracted Mercedes-Benz too.
Tagged the ‘Gran turismo‘ of the seas, and a distant cousin of the Benz S class, the Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht was built to drop jaws of Mercedes-Benz lovers and critics alike.
For N930 million (£2 million), you get a 900bhp, twin diesel engines, 880 horse power, and the smoothest and noiseless cruise you’ve never imagined.
The interior is a beauty to behold, with its exquisite kitchen facilities, wine fridge, a large glass table, fully retractable side windows,and a vast glass sunroof.
And for those that look to spend weeks at sea, a push of a button retracts the glass table and out slides a king-size double bed for a night under the stars.
https://autojosh.com/2017-mercedes-silver-arrow-yacht-review/
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by autojosh: 12:57pm
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by Boldstar(m): 12:57pm
It can only be a dream come true if it can survive tsunami. Can it?.
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by autojosh: 12:58pm
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by richeeyo(m): 1:10pm
Seriously why do de build yacht and expect you to be outside in open seas controlling it
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by Epositive(m): 1:23pm
cc: rickross
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by Oladimejyy(m): 1:37pm
The way this auto guy just dey post cars and yatch on nairaland these days please dont make us(people that doesnt have bicycle let only a car) to commit suicide
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:14pm
Can I use it on River Niger at Onitsha
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by OBAGADAFFI: 2:15pm
JESUS
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by charleff512(m): 2:15pm
May God lift us out of poverty.
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by Deem: 2:15pm
Vanity
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by javijabor1: 2:16pm
Chai
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by Baffeh(m): 2:16pm
Nightmare benz
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by frenzyduchess: 2:16pm
Dear future boo, i want to cruise one for our honey moon
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by ElizaVeta(f): 2:16pm
One day, we will soon see a car that costs 2billion naira, and can fly when you're stuck in Hold-up
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by damibravo(m): 2:16pm
I just don't know what to type...
Water in my eyes already...
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by tolexy007(m): 2:16pm
Olumo rock fall on Poverty
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by kratoss(m): 2:17pm
In this part of the world we have no need for a yatch...
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by Sirpaul(m): 2:17pm
what a machine...
can someone bless me with that...
i stay on the island there is enough water.....
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by Nltaliban(m): 2:18pm
damibravo:
Kilo fa ekun fun e
tolexy007:Ah swear
Oladimejyy:
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by Lakside1955: 2:18pm
Am getting one for myself as a birthday gift next month��
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by omogidi234(m): 2:18pm
damibravo:
You have typed something now.
By the way, it seems every autojosh thread much reach the FP!
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by legitimatefrank1(m): 2:19pm
gonohriah fall on poverty oo my guygonohriah fall on poverty oo my guygonohriah fall on poverty oo my guy
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by thisisayus(m): 2:19pm
OH!!! Not this time! Nigerian politicians will start stealing in multiples again to purchase this, salaries won't be paid and they'll not pay pension.
Dino and Saraki be like
Saraki: Ah! Abi I should sell Kwara this time and tell them we can't afford to keep financing it cos I must buy this o
Dino: No, we'll sell NASS complex
btw, I wan sell muscle o
07030954022
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by Sacluxpaint(m): 2:20pm
Hushpuppi come show yourself.
As a salary earner, wetin concern me with yacht, even if I work 20 more years, my gratuity *10 no go fit buy am.
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by larrypourl(m): 2:20pm
Engine built by Yanmar. Good ..
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by virus05(m): 2:21pm
op.. Banana fall on you.. Money fall on me
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by GbovoLee(m): 2:21pm
frenzyduchess:would anyone still marry u like thiss
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by purissimo1998(m): 2:22pm
Ha. Since it has the features of a home... I wee just buy land and turn it to a 'land' yatch. God answer our calls sha
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by madridguy(m): 2:24pm
Money is good.
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by AKMoney1(m): 2:25pm
It's a beauty
|Re: This N930m Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht Is A Dream Come True (photos) by Koolking(m): 2:26pm
If the Yacht is unsinkable you have my approval.
