Tagged the ‘Gran turismo‘ of the seas, and a distant cousin of the Benz S class, the Mercedes Silver Arrow Yacht was built to drop jaws of Mercedes-Benz lovers and critics alike.



For N930 million (£2 million), you get a 900bhp, twin diesel engines, 880 horse power, and the smoothest and noiseless cruise you’ve never imagined.



The interior is a beauty to behold, with its exquisite kitchen facilities, wine fridge, a large glass table, fully retractable side windows,and a vast glass sunroof.



And for those that look to spend weeks at sea, a push of a button retracts the glass table and out slides a king-size double bed for a night under the stars.



.

It can only be a dream come true if it can survive tsunami. Can it?. 7 Likes

..

Seriously why do de build yacht and expect you to be outside in open seas controlling it 9 Likes

cc: rickross 2 Likes 1 Share

The way this auto guy just dey post cars and yatch on nairaland these days please dont make us(people that doesnt have bicycle let only a car) to commit suicide 11 Likes





Can I use it on River Niger at Onitsha Can I use it on River Niger at Onitsha 4 Likes 1 Share

JESUS

May God lift us out of poverty. 6 Likes 1 Share

Vanity 1 Like

Chai 3 Likes

Nightmare benz

Dear future boo, i want to cruise one for our honey moon

One day, we will soon see a car that costs 2billion naira, and can fly when you're stuck in Hold-up 5 Likes

I just don't know what to type...



Water in my eyes already... 1 Like

Olumo rock fall on Poverty Olumo rock fall on Poverty 10 Likes 1 Share

In this part of the world we have no need for a yatch...

what a machine...

can someone bless me with that...

i stay on the island there is enough water..... 1 Like

damibravo:

I just don't know what to type...



Water in my eyes already...

Kilo fa ekun fun e



tolexy007:

Olumo rock fall on Poverty Ah swear





Oladimejyy:

The way this auto guy just dey post cars and yatch on nairaland these days please dont make us(people that doesnt have bicycle let only a car) to commit suicide Kilo fa ekun fun eAh swear 1 Like

Am getting one for myself as a birthday gift next month�� 1 Like

damibravo:

I just don't know what to type

You have typed something now.



By the way, it seems every autojosh thread much reach the FP! You have typed something now.By the way, it seems every autojosh thread much reach the FP! 1 Like

gonohriah fall on poverty oo my guy gonohriah fall on poverty oo my guy gonohriah fall on poverty oo my guy 2 Likes

OH!!! Not this time! Nigerian politicians will start stealing in multiples again to purchase this, salaries won't be paid and they'll not pay pension.

Dino and Saraki be like



Saraki: Ah! Abi I should sell Kwara this time and tell them we can't afford to keep financing it cos I must buy this o

Dino: No, we'll sell NASS complex



btw, I wan sell muscle o



07030954022

Hushpuppi come show yourself.



As a salary earner, wetin concern me with yacht, even if I work 20 more years, my gratuity *10 no go fit buy am. 1 Like

Engine built by Yanmar. Good ..



op.. Banana fall on you.. Money fall on me

frenzyduchess:

Dear future boo, i want to cruise one for our honey moon would anyone still marry u like thiss would anyone still marry u like thiss

Ha. Since it has the features of a home... I wee just buy land and turn it to a 'land' yatch. God answer our calls sha

Money is good.

It's a beauty