|Finally Landed A Job!!! by lifeispeace(f): 1:34pm
I'm so elated....
I've gotten a job with an article writing firm with quite a handsome pay..
I resumed on Monday and things are going quite well for me as we speak...
for the job seekers, I advise, keep going don't give up people, your hour is just by the corner...
dancing shoki and alanta at the same time....
I just feel like screaming!!!!
thank you nairaland, thank you seun, thank you everyone
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by Busbar(m): 1:37pm
Congrats
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by lifeispeace(f): 1:38pm
Busbar:thank you sir.... have a nice day ahead
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by apatheticme(f): 2:56pm
Congratulations, I'm really happy for u. I've been following ur threads for a while now and I draw inspiration from them. At last the season of joy is here for u.
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by john4reala(m): 3:37pm
am very Happy for you!!!!!!!.. help me check there's any vacancy there.. even though say na cleaning!!
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by gulfer: 3:46pm
Finally a good news
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by xxgig: 4:45pm
Congratulations. I just can't wait to testify too.
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by lifeispeace(f): 5:00pm
thank you so much dearie...
just hold on, your success story is just by the corner of
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by techmyles: 5:08pm
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by keko14: 5:50pm
I rejoice with you so that mine shall come soon.
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by Snowstorm: 6:05pm
Congratulations
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by Vizzim(m): 6:11pm
congratulations dear.... I follow u dance
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by Erums(m): 6:11pm
Congratulation
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by lifeispeace(f): 6:49pm
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by adekanmbi1986(m): 7:15pm
lifeispeace:
He will. Congratulations.
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by lifeispeace(f): 7:18pm
adekanmbi1986:thank you my dear
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by mattiecute(f): 8:53pm
Op congratulobia... more blessings ahead... Where is d richard card na so dat we too can dance shoki with u
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by Ejos1: 9:12pm
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by veekid(m): 9:35pm
Don't forget ur tite come Sunday o
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by Heartmender1: 9:36pm
Congrats..
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by slawomir: 9:36pm
congratulation. wow!!! in fact I dey dance for you in Benin City right now. assuming say na Benin you dey. I for too drink some bottles for your care.
that sweet feeling when you finally get a job. you now feel almost complete.
that was how I felt when I got mine with uniben last year. to make it better my appointment was regularized immediately.
the salary is always paid on time but this month salary get as he be o because the accountant General of the federation nor green release money o. unto say union leaders and school management nor green comply with E payment.
but wait o. go dey prepare o them fit not pay you for the first two month o. na the third month them go gather the salary togheter pay you then after that subsequent payment go be every month.
na so them do me for uniben.
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by Victornezzar(m): 9:36pm
Congratulobia
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by Edopesin(m): 9:36pm
Yhu Wnt Us To Be Jealous Abi?
Yhur Plan Did Nt Work Miss
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by Olisa116: 9:37pm
Congrats bro. God is faithful
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by deepwater(f): 9:37pm
Thank you Jesus.
It remains NwaAmaikpe
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by Slai1: 9:37pm
Congrats
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by trebron(m): 9:37pm
Congratulations
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by ewatomi424(f): 9:38pm
Congratulations, your testimony shall be permanent greater hight for you.... Baba God pick up my call too
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by catherineokezie(f): 9:38pm
congrat ....may God meet everyone of us at the point of our need
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by igbohausayoruba: 9:38pm
Congratz
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by MrMcJay(m): 9:39pm
Okay
|Re: Finally Landed A Job!!! by idylnoble(m): 9:40pm
Wow! Am happy for u dear sister, the Lord will help u...mine too on d way
