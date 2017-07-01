Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Finally Landed A Job!!! (7125 Views)

I'm so elated....

I've gotten a job with an article writing firm with quite a handsome pay..

I resumed on Monday and things are going quite well for me as we speak...

for the job seekers, I advise, keep going don't give up people, your hour is just by the corner...

dancing shoki and alanta at the same time....

I just feel like screaming!!!!

thank you nairaland, thank you seun, thank you everyone 116 Likes 8 Shares

Congrats

Busbar:

Congrats thank you sir.... have a nice day ahead thank you sir.... have a nice day ahead 2 Likes 1 Share

Congratulations, I'm really happy for u. I've been following ur threads for a while now and I draw inspiration from them. At last the season of joy is here for u. 3 Likes

am very Happy for you!!!!!!!.. help me check there's any vacancy there.. even though say na cleaning!! 7 Likes 1 Share

Finally a good news 1 Like

Congratulations. I just can't wait to testify too. 2 Likes

apatheticme:

thank you so much dearie...

just hold on, your success story is just by the corner of





john4reala:

am very Happy for you!!!!!!!.. help me check there's any vacancy there.. even though say na cleaning!!

lol... I'll be on the lookout for you



apatheticme:

thank you so much dearie...

I rejoice with you so that mine shall come soon. 2 Likes

Congratulations

congratulations dear.... I follow u dance 1 Like 1 Share

Congratulation

Please lalasticlala, complete my joy

lifeispeace:

Please lalasticlala, complete my joy

adekanmbi1986:





Op congratulobia... more blessings ahead... Where is d richard card na so dat we too can dance shoki with u

OP, am also a writer, incase you get job I fit quickly help you with... Ejogbamu@gmail.com and 0818-379-3635(watsap) ... Thanks.. God bless 1 Like

Don't forget ur tite come Sunday o



congratulation. wow!!! in fact I dey dance for you in Benin City right now. assuming say na Benin you dey. I for too drink some bottles for your care.

that sweet feeling when you finally get a job. you now feel almost complete.

that was how I felt when I got mine with uniben last year. to make it better my appointment was regularized immediately.

the salary is always paid on time but this month salary get as he be o because the accountant General of the federation nor green release money o. unto say union leaders and school management nor green comply with E payment.

but wait o. go dey prepare o them fit not pay you for the first two month o. na the third month them go gather the salary togheter pay you then after that subsequent payment go be every month.

na so them do me for uniben. 1 Like

Congratulobia





Congrats bro. God is faithful





It remains NwaAmaikpe Thank you Jesus.It remains NwaAmaikpe 2 Likes

Congrats

Congratulations

Congratulations, your testimony shall be permanent greater hight for you.... Baba God pick up my call too

congrat ....may God meet everyone of us at the point of our need 2 Likes

Congratz

Okay