Source: A Nigerian man tied the knot recently in Ekiti with his bride,a makeup artist based in Lagos.He was pictured checking what his bride has got at the back in what looks like prewedding photos. Straight to the other room after the wedding!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/nigerian-man-pictured-checking-his.html 2 Likes

ok is okay





nowadays I don't really know what guys values in ladies... am not talking about the pictures o... have seen many pre wedding photos here and it make me believe guys good for beauty first...



Boys think girls are like books, If the cover doesn't catch their eye they won't bother to read what's inside. and if u tell them this... the reply is



" so will should take electron microscope along to see inner beautiful"

maybe this man is pointing to what he value most in his wife to be I don't know and it ain't my concern but just a piece of advice "u will leave with the character all your life not the beauty "



and some is out there saying It is because pheals is ugly 19 Likes

The choice of colors are sweet 1 Like

Pheals:

I hope their marriage will last sha?



Whr d bumbum

when will this trend stop plsss...

it's as if the qualities we should look forward to in a wife nowadays is the size of her front or back and not the size of her maturity and emotional balance... no wonder most marriages are crumbling like a pack of cards... 1 Like

The thing still dey shack the guy. Let her eat beans and fart for you...Then you will know.



HML in advance.





The dude is very handsome........congrats to them

this dude is too thirsty and desperate

not really liking the pics everything is just wrong.

only ugly Girls make up and only Broke Guys get swoon by ass and breasts 1 Like

Please marriage is not about backside ooo.





It is serious work that requires a lot of commitment and maturity.



Congrats to them. 2 Likes

Ike polu nku 2 Likes

The man be like you, tonight Where the backside self??

nice concept

is okay the LORD is your strength!

Yeah... we know.



Its all about the asś

Pheals ever heard of beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. There is no denying every man on planet earth wants to marry a physically attractive woman (beautiful). Thankfully beauty is measured differently by different folks. The different gauge for beauty could be a well rounded as-s, a very big as-s, fair skin, long face, tall, dark skin etc.. The good thing is every woman on plant earth certainly has some man who considers her beautiful. Just so you know I find you to be very beautiful. That said physical attraction is as important as the character of a woman when it comes to marriage. It is a big mistake to think beautiful woman = bad character. My wife is very beautiful but possesses a good character. My neighbours wife na juju calabash but her character juju calabash pass her face. Pheals ever heard of beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. There is no denying every man on planet earth wants to marry a physically attractive woman (beautiful). Thankfully beauty is measured differently by different folks. The different gauge for beauty could be a well rounded as-s, a very big as-s, fair skin, long face, tall, dark skin etc.. The good thing is every woman on plant earth certainly has some man who considers her beautiful. Just so you know I find you to be very beautiful.That said physical attraction is as important as the character of a woman when it comes to marriage. It is a big mistake to think beautiful woman = bad character. My wife is very beautiful but possesses a good character. My neighbours wife na juju calabash but her character juju calabash pass her face. 1 Like 1 Share

what am I looking for in a spouse.

Abu Hurairah related that the Prophet said: “Men choose women for four reasons: for their money, for their rank, for their beauty and for their religion, but marry one who is religious and you will succeed” (Bukhari, Muslim). 8

This of course, applies to women as well.

However, religion it seems, is not always foremost in the minds of many people. In fact, it's probably the last factor on too many Muslims' list.

According to Tasneem Qadeer, one of the seven volunteers who runs the Islamic Society of North America's matrimonial service, being a doctor or a lawyer is much more important to many Muslim women than piety.

And the men are not any better. Many matrimonial advertisements in Islamic publications for instance, demonstrate a key demand for a wife who is “fair, slim and beautiful”.

“If we want to have healthy Muslim families then Deen has to be first,” says Aneesah Nadir, president of the Islamic Social Services Association of the United States and Canada.

She is one of the co-developers of the program “Marriage the Islamic way”, which teaches various aspects of marriage such as how to find a spouse, the wedding and the post-wedding marriage relationship

this seems to be the latest trend o...