|Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by yebzman: 4:28pm
Mr. Daniel Joshua, the Taraba state-born 31-year old, former N-Power graduate employee says his sound Christian moral upbringing compelled him to refund the N60,000 paid into his account, after he quit the scheme in April.
Source:
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/returned-n60000-salary-n-power-joshua/
3 Likes
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by 40kobo77: 4:30pm
No wonder.
He got a job with CBN and the 60k looks like a tiny change to him now.
If he was unemployed like that Common wealth guy writing upandan on Nairaland,the money would have Mary Onyali-ed.
Or if he was one of those LAUTECH people that have been at home for 3 years now,this money would have long disappeared into thin/thick air.
Those LAUTECH people are confirmed magicians.
19 Likes
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by bkool7(m): 4:37pm
good guy
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by Solmax(m): 4:39pm
Owk, so the guy got a good job at CBN no wonder na.
But still he did a good thing because some people even if them hold political post them no go return am. #respect
11 Likes
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by CoolFreeday(m): 4:45pm
Nice!
my kind of guy
5 Likes
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by mars123(m): 5:23pm
It is people like this that give me little hope for this country.
7 Likes
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by ezana1(m): 5:39pm
D guy looks more than 35 years, guess he didn't lie about his age to get d npwer employment at first.....I could be wrong though
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by kayteajay111(m): 6:22pm
What I really expect from this lad is to explain how he returned the money, the channel or avenue he passed through to do so because I will also soon opt out from NPOWER to secure my dream job NIS(Immigration).
7 Likes
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by MistaBabz: 6:28pm
If na real Christian, how he take get CBN job cause of recent there wasn't any public CBN job advert or what do you think?
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by femidejulius(m): 6:30pm
Na so Nigeria be.
Hey! Did you hear anything about CBN recruiting since this N-Power started? No. Na underG runs. Strictly for connected Nigerians. May I b miraculously connected too.
Anyway, kudos to the guy for returning it, even though I strongly believe he should have shared it with the poor around him. That would have solved real problems than returning it.
5 Likes
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by vanndubi: 7:44pm
I need to know how to return money back to Federal Government coffers .SERIOUSLY!
Can someone help?
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by NwaAmaikpe: 8:17pm
Daniel Joshua reminds me of Goodluck Jonathan.
Both are utmostly very timid and are scared of the repercussions of being bold.
They are better described as mumus.
People are lobbying to have a taste of the National cake; you are fortunate enough to get your share in the form of N-Power stipends and you returned it.
How more stupid can you get?
Even the dumbest fool knows that government money is free money.
If he likes now that he is in CBN, let him form holy Nweje.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by itiswellandwell: 8:17pm
Good one
Check my signature for your full capacity powerbank
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by dbynonetwork: 8:18pm
When last did CBN recruit?.
3 Likes
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by Princebawa1: 8:18pm
Wow
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by ajoguegbe(m): 8:19pm
hm
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by Daniello25: 8:19pm
Abeg can someone explain beta.... Iam not understanding oooo....
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by Pebcak: 8:20pm
I wish people in high places can learn from my guy
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by jazinogold(m): 8:20pm
Make I go return my 3 months house rent.... since my landlord think say I don move out but I still dy stay with gate man
comment later....men at work!
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by bastien: 8:20pm
Ifa hear say I return am.
Money for flexing
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by Evaberry(f): 8:21pm
..
as for you Joshua
you should be thankful your village people were not at work and u r not from edo state if now...
well only the Christian Jesus knows
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by Evaberry(f): 8:21pm
.....
Am I suppose to say space for sale now
okay foolish ones space for sale
contact the foolish op
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by keypad1: 8:21pm
You are a big foo.ool for returning it.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by bellotaofeek: 8:24pm
The nigga try o . Send your account number make I test you with huge amount na
1 Like
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by GuntersChain(m): 8:24pm
rubbish cheap publicity stunt, was it because of that gesture you got a cbn job. Vanguard and half baked news you would have told us the connection between the gesture and the cbn job.
2 Likes
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by thunderbabs(m): 8:25pm
kayteajay111:
O fara bale
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by canalily(m): 8:25pm
How many Edo works in Taraba state as well and in a top position
2 Likes
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by Rhesusmonkey(m): 8:26pm
he did the wrong thing by returning the cash, after all he worked for three months and dts his pay for three mnths, unless he is looking for cheap publicity. he will only b at fault after disengaging and still collecting salary frm N power
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by Pavore9: 8:27pm
"Joshua now works for the Central Bank of Nigeria in Benin".….....See upliftment!
|Re: Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:29pm
The Nigah is working at the freaking. "Cee" to the "Bee" to the modafuckn "N"...
Mehn working at " CBN" who will want to taint his destiny with freaging 60k ?? who mbok..
shaa, if na from him hrt, then Tualle sir, Ameh sad.
