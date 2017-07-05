Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Daniel Joshua Reveals Why He Returned 3 Months N-Power Stipends (11384 Views)

Mr. Daniel Joshua, the Taraba state-born 31-year old, former N-Power graduate employee says his sound Christian moral upbringing compelled him to refund the N60,000 paid into his account, after he quit the scheme in April.



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday July 1, tweeted and praised Joshua's rare display of integrity, which he said was worthy of emulation by Nigerian youths.



Joshua now works for the Central Bank of Nigeria in Benin. He is from Lissem in Ussa local government area of Taraba state.

He told newsmen on Tuesday that his Christian moral upbringing helped him to do the right thing.



“My pastor once told me that whatever weakens the conscience weakens the authority. And because i have always tried to avoid anything that will weaken my conscience, taking the decision to refund the money was not a problem.



“Although i didn’t have any money in my account at the time, the orientation from my bosses in my new employment about transparency, integrity and accountability also helped me quickly decide on the right path to take in the matter,’’ he said.



Joshua, who married in 2015 and now has a child, said some family members and friends tried to persuade him to keep the money.



“ But I am happy because both my wife, mother and elder brother, encouraged me to refund the money as soon as i received the alert for the two months salary.

“Yes, there were some friends and family members who persuaded me to keep the money, saying it was my luck,’’ he said.



Joshua graduated from Economics from the Modibo Adama University of Technology, Yola.

He said:“It pays to be upright at all times.’’

He advised Nigerians, especially the youths to be upright in their daily dealings and become good ambassadors of the country.



Joshua was employed under the Federal Government N-Power scheme as a Primary school teacher at Kaduna Lissem primary school, in Taraba, in January. He disengaged from the job after working for three months.

Although Joshua left the N-Power job at the end of March, he was paid N60,000, being stipends for April and May.

He refunded the money to the coffers of the Federal Government.



The N-Power management has commended Joshua for refunding the money. A message on its official Twitter handle reads: “We are extremely proud of Daniel"

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/returned-n60000-salary-n-power-joshua/

No wonder.



He got a job with CBN and the 60k looks like a tiny change to him now.



If he was unemployed like that Common wealth guy writing upandan on Nairaland,the money would have Mary Onyali-ed.



Or if he was one of those LAUTECH people that have been at home for 3 years now,this money would have long disappeared into thin/thick air.



Those LAUTECH people are confirmed magicians. 19 Likes

good guy 1 Like

Owk, so the guy got a good job at CBN no wonder na.

But still he did a good thing because some people even if them hold political post them no go return am. #respect 11 Likes

Nice!

my kind of guy 5 Likes

It is people like this that give me little hope for this country. 7 Likes

D guy looks more than 35 years, guess he didn't lie about his age to get d npwer employment at first.....I could be wrong though 17 Likes 1 Share

What I really expect from this lad is to explain how he returned the money, the channel or avenue he passed through to do so because I will also soon opt out from NPOWER to secure my dream job NIS(Immigration). 7 Likes

If na real Christian, how he take get CBN job cause of recent there wasn't any public CBN job advert or what do you think? 13 Likes 1 Share

Na so Nigeria be.



Hey! Did you hear anything about CBN recruiting since this N-Power started? No. Na underG runs. Strictly for connected Nigerians. May I b miraculously connected too.

Anyway, kudos to the guy for returning it, even though I strongly believe he should have shared it with the poor around him. That would have solved real problems than returning it. 5 Likes

I need to know how to return money back to Federal Government coffers .SERIOUSLY!



Can someone help? 1 Like





Daniel Joshua reminds me of Goodluck Jonathan.



Both are utmostly very timid and are scared of the repercussions of being bold.

They are better described as mumus.



People are lobbying to have a taste of the National cake; you are fortunate enough to get your share in the form of N-Power stipends and you returned it.



How more stupid can you get?

Even the dumbest fool knows that government money is free money.

Good one



When last did CBN recruit?. 3 Likes

Wow

hm

Abeg can someone explain beta.... Iam not understanding oooo.... 1 Like





I wish people in high places can learn from my guy I wish people in high places can learn from my guy











Money for flexing Ifa hear say I return am.Money for flexing 1 Like

as for you Joshua



you should be thankful your village people were not at work and u r not from edo state if now...



well only the Christian Jesus knows 1 Like

You are a big foo.ool for returning it. 1 Like 1 Share

The nigga try o . Send your account number make I test you with huge amount na 1 Like

rubbish cheap publicity stunt, was it because of that gesture you got a cbn job. Vanguard and half baked news you would have told us the connection between the gesture and the cbn job. 2 Likes

kayteajay111:

What I really expect from this lad is to explain how he returned the money, the channel or avenue he passed through to do so because I will also soon opt out from NPOWER to secure my dream job NIS(Immigration).

O fara bale O fara bale

How many Edo works in Taraba state as well and in a top position 2 Likes

he did the wrong thing by returning the cash, after all he worked for three months and dts his pay for three mnths, unless he is looking for cheap publicity. he will only b at fault after disengaging and still collecting salary frm N power

" Joshua now works for the Central Bank of Nigeria in Benin". ….....See upliftment!