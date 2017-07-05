Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces (14114 Views)

Nnamdi Kanu, back when he was an avid campaigner AGAINST those determined to "tear Nigeria apart". London, 2012.



Nnamdi Kanu, 2012: 'We cannot allow (B/Haram terror) to continue, otherwise there will be no �� for us to return to'

https://twitter.com/toluogunlesi/status/882610910073933825 As posted on twitter by Tolu Ogunlesi. 3 Shares

I guess change happened! 52 Likes 3 Shares

KANU is a criminal



That's all I know



If he preach peace he gets



If he preached anything we will give him 89 Likes 7 Shares

He has always been a fraud. It was one Nigeria when Jonathan was in power, Igbo put their eggs in one baskets, lost it all then suddenly time for Biafra . Go back to school of politics drawing board . 111 Likes 6 Shares

Based on this I think it's about time he gets arrested again. He is working for PDP. 58 Likes 4 Shares

crestedaguiyi:





your father and his forbearers are criminals and parasites.



Thats all we know

Cc lalasticlala



Cc Seun



Cc myndd44 Cc lalasticlalaCc SeunCc myndd44 28 Likes

Abagworo:

Based on this I think it's about time he gets arrested again. He is working for PDP.

He failed his state polytechnic exam



He's a hardened criminal He failed his state polytechnic examHe's a hardened criminal 61 Likes 1 Share

The useless guy is a confirmed chronic hypocrite. 54 Likes 2 Shares

La click la bend my brother.



We need a transcript of this video cos, with DSS issuing threats upandan you don't expect me to CLICK and be locked up in an undisclosed jail for an unknown crime. 4 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





Cc lalasticlala



Cc Seun



Cc myndd44

you can also quote your dead president, i dont give a damn.



you cant insult my leader and expect me to be calm. woe unto you i say you can also quote your dead president, i dont give a damn.you cant insult my leader and expect me to be calm. woe unto you i say 38 Likes 5 Shares

The OP is so filled with hate and stupidity to realize that what Kanu was preaching in 2012 is the same thing he preaches today.



I may not agree with every thing Kanu says, but at least his out there talking and fighting for the injustices in Nigeria. Mr Op what have you achieved in your miserable life at your old age. 109 Likes 11 Shares

i encourage everybody to watch the clip.



director has always been a man that has the ears of the common man, he never preached one Nigeria in that clip.



he only reminded Nigeria that if the boko haram actions continue without the govt doing something tangible then there will be something worst than 1966. 53 Likes 6 Shares

This guy sha...



Where is the video nah? Post it here let's watch it ourselves 4 Likes

So what

sarrki:

KANU is a criminal



That's all I know



If he preach peace he gets



If he preached anything we will give him That was when Nigeria was sweet and was cool under Jonathan not now an ani mal was on the throne and he's not ready to go to hell because cabal no gree That was when Nigeria was sweet and was cool under Jonathan not now an ani mal was on the throne and he's not ready to go to hell because cabal no gree 31 Likes 3 Shares

mormonslayer:

The OP is so filled with hate and stupidity to realize that what Kanu was preaching in 2012 is the same thing he preaches today. That's what they call " shooting themselves in the foot" especially when blinded by hatred. The person that posted that video didn't even bother to view it well. Igbo haters, I dey hail ooooooooo That's what they call " shooting themselves in the foot" especially when blinded by hatred. The person that posted that video didn't even bother to view it well. Igbo haters, I dey hail ooooooooo 19 Likes 2 Shares

Even Ojukwu once believed in ONE NIGERIA. He even joined the Nigerian Army and fought for Nigeria in the Congo



But he later changed his mind 27 Likes 6 Shares

The zoo republic



Baboons



So we should convert to Islam and become slaves on this animal kingdom



The zoo must fall!!! 19 Likes 3 Shares

Kanu wasnt even preaching for Nigerias unity in the video, he was demonstrating against herdsmen attacks 33 Likes 1 Share

@Op and fellow 5%,

Face with gross nepotism and bigotry from the highest authority in the land - King Bubu, even the staunchest of patriot will quickly realize that 'One Nigeria' is myth not worth pursuing.



"It is only a fool who cannot change his mind" 13 Likes

Afonja Zombies and fake news. Nnamdi Kanu used to be MASSOB member working with Uwazurike since 2001 until they parted their ways. Afonjas - Liar Mohammed children. 29 Likes 1 Share

The Lunatic Scammer is nothing but a fraud. 17 Likes 1 Share

Dead on arrival



Every agitator past or present including Ojukwu was once loyal Nigerian army officer before he said enough is enough.





South Sudanese citizens were once loyal Sudanese citizens before they said enough is enough.



Eritrea citizens were once loyal Ethiopian citizens before they said enough is enough. 28 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





Cc lalasticlala



Cc Seun



Cc myndd44 after you soiled urself you start crying to teacher to sort out ur mess





despot after you soiled urself you start crying to teacher to sort out ur messdespot 12 Likes 3 Shares

Tolu should stfu



One Nigeria under Jonathan was plausible



Under the warmongering born to rule cabal, we dont want to do again 13 Likes 1 Share

PointB:

@Op and fellow 5%,

Face with gross nepotism and bigotry from the highest authority in the land - King Bubu, even the staunchest of patriot will quickly realize that 'One Nigeria' is myth not worth pursuing.



"It is only a fool who cannot change his mind"



I'm not your fellow 5%. I'm from Imo and Owerri-PH road which was my request has been fulfilled. I'm not your fellow 5%. I'm from Imo and Owerri-PH road which was my request has been fulfilled. 5 Likes

Abagworo:

Based on this I think it's about time he gets arrested again. He is working for PDP.

His agenda is at cross-purpose and a risk to the commercial interest of crossregional-centric Ibos. Im afraid one of them might silence him, rather than have him locked up where he will continue, remotely, to fan heated agitation for Biafra and become a legend. His agenda is at cross-purpose and a risk to the commercial interest of crossregional-centric Ibos. Im afraid one of them might silence him, rather than have him locked up where he will continue, remotely, to fan heated agitation for Biafra and become a legend. 6 Likes 1 Share

SuperS1Panther:

The Lunatic Scammer is nothing but a fraud. Afonja did he defrauded you?



We IPOB members are not complaining



Why are you crying more than the bereaved? Afonja did he defrauded you?We IPOB members are not complainingWhy are you crying more than the bereaved? 8 Likes 1 Share

attackgat:

Kanu wasnt even preaching for Nigerias unity in the video, he was demonstrating against herdsmen attacks

Listen attentively and pass your verdict. Listen attentively and pass your verdict. 4 Likes