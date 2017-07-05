₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,308 members, 3,638,610 topics. Date: Wednesday, 05 July 2017 at 07:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces (14114 Views)
EFCC Returns Sylva’s ’48 Houses’ Seized Under Jonathan / Why Military Under Jonathan Failed To Defeat Boko Haram – Former CDS / This Buhari's Tweet On Fuel Scarcity Under Jonathan Has Got Everyone Talking(pic (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by Abagworo(m): 5:01pm
As posted on twitter by Tolu Ogunlesi.
Nnamdi Kanu, back when he was an avid campaigner AGAINST those determined to "tear Nigeria apart". London, 2012.
https://twitter.com/toluogunlesi/status/882610910073933825
3 Shares
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by yekparikpa(m): 5:04pm
I guess change happened!
52 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by sarrki(m): 5:06pm
KANU is a criminal
That's all I know
If he preach peace he gets
If he preached anything we will give him
89 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by naijaguy123456(m): 5:08pm
He has always been a fraud. It was one Nigeria when Jonathan was in power, Igbo put their eggs in one baskets, lost it all then suddenly time for Biafra . Go back to school of politics drawing board .
111 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by Abagworo(m): 5:09pm
Based on this I think it's about time he gets arrested again. He is working for PDP.
58 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by sarrki(m): 5:10pm
crestedaguiyi:
Cc lalasticlala
Cc Seun
Cc myndd44
28 Likes
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by sarrki(m): 5:11pm
Abagworo:
He failed his state polytechnic exam
He's a hardened criminal
61 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by wizzakosh(m): 5:12pm
The useless guy is a confirmed chronic hypocrite.
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by SirVintageCock: 5:13pm
La click la bend my brother.
We need a transcript of this video cos, with DSS issuing threats upandan you don't expect me to CLICK and be locked up in an undisclosed jail for an unknown crime.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by crestedaguiyi: 5:14pm
sarrki:
you can also quote your dead president, i dont give a damn.
you cant insult my leader and expect me to be calm. woe unto you i say
38 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by mormonslayer: 5:14pm
The OP is so filled with hate and stupidity to realize that what Kanu was preaching in 2012 is the same thing he preaches today.
I may not agree with every thing Kanu says, but at least his out there talking and fighting for the injustices in Nigeria. Mr Op what have you achieved in your miserable life at your old age.
109 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by crestedaguiyi: 5:15pm
i encourage everybody to watch the clip.
director has always been a man that has the ears of the common man, he never preached one Nigeria in that clip.
he only reminded Nigeria that if the boko haram actions continue without the govt doing something tangible then there will be something worst than 1966.
53 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by raker300: 5:16pm
This guy sha...
Where is the video nah? Post it here let's watch it ourselves
4 Likes
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by bewla(m): 5:18pm
So what
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 5:19pm
sarrki:That was when Nigeria was sweet and was cool under Jonathan not now an ani mal was on the throne and he's not ready to go to hell because cabal no gree
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by SirVintageCock: 5:20pm
mormonslayer:That's what they call " shooting themselves in the foot" especially when blinded by hatred. The person that posted that video didn't even bother to view it well. Igbo haters, I dey hail ooooooooo
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by attackgat: 5:22pm
Even Ojukwu once believed in ONE NIGERIA. He even joined the Nigerian Army and fought for Nigeria in the Congo
But he later changed his mind
27 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by yang(m): 5:23pm
The zoo republic
Baboons
So we should convert to Islam and become slaves on this animal kingdom
The zoo must fall!!!
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by attackgat: 5:24pm
Kanu wasnt even preaching for Nigerias unity in the video, he was demonstrating against herdsmen attacks
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by PointB: 5:25pm
@Op and fellow 5%,
Face with gross nepotism and bigotry from the highest authority in the land - King Bubu, even the staunchest of patriot will quickly realize that 'One Nigeria' is myth not worth pursuing.
"It is only a fool who cannot change his mind"
13 Likes
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by perez100: 5:27pm
Afonja Zombies and fake news. Nnamdi Kanu used to be MASSOB member working with Uwazurike since 2001 until they parted their ways. Afonjas - Liar Mohammed children.
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by SuperS1Panther: 5:28pm
The Lunatic Scammer is nothing but a fraud.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by RisingSun1: 5:28pm
Dead on arrival
Every agitator past or present including Ojukwu was once loyal Nigerian army officer before he said enough is enough.
South Sudanese citizens were once loyal Sudanese citizens before they said enough is enough.
Eritrea citizens were once loyal Ethiopian citizens before they said enough is enough.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by capatainrambo: 5:30pm
sarrki:after you soiled urself you start crying to teacher to sort out ur mess
despot
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by scribble: 5:31pm
Tolu should stfu
One Nigeria under Jonathan was plausible
Under the warmongering born to rule cabal, we dont want to do again
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by Abagworo(m): 5:33pm
PointB:
I'm not your fellow 5%. I'm from Imo and Owerri-PH road which was my request has been fulfilled.
5 Likes
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by MetaPhysical: 5:33pm
Abagworo:
His agenda is at cross-purpose and a risk to the commercial interest of crossregional-centric Ibos. Im afraid one of them might silence him, rather than have him locked up where he will continue, remotely, to fan heated agitation for Biafra and become a legend.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by RisingSun1: 5:36pm
SuperS1Panther:Afonja did he defrauded you?
We IPOB members are not complaining
Why are you crying more than the bereaved?
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by Abagworo(m): 5:38pm
attackgat:
Listen attentively and pass your verdict.
4 Likes
|Re: Video Of Nnamdi Kanu Preaching "One Nigeria" Under Jonathan Surfaces by Abagworo(m): 5:42pm
mormonslayer:
I have always known that Kanu is working for PDP to create crisis because their looting was stopped in 2015. Check all my past posts and notice I never minced words in exposing him.
6 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Recession: FG’s Non-Oil Revenue Shrinks By N134bn / Missing Youth Corper Confirmed Dead. / FG Declares 20th & 21st August As Public Holidays For Eid-ul-fitr
Viewing this topic: oyenco(m), Donyswit, mustydeen(m), EasyWork001, farouk0403(m), malcolmpounds, timilehin007(m), andymola(m), seyisolu(m), phonestic(m), klamba(m), eazzymonny, kachi105(m), tutusaint(m), tmann626(m), phoenixchap(m), ecolime(m), birdmansoho, temi1526, johnugwu, brossam2001(m), chrisooblog, aljazira, delexy123, lastmaster(m), Bellfun(m), hajide(m), Boyembo(m), excanny, Philistine(m), MyParadise(m), gbadexy(m), Eastfield1, EzekielBams(m), Dudeweedlmao(m), 2chainzz(m), rawpadgin(m), Shosvegas(m), felixeze(m), maduxs, LifeofClinton(m), nuela100(f), iykebest1(m), tundefamuyide, NPComplete, edababa007(m), frajoe2reel, kaymandak(m), kpumpey, Idango(m), ferdybillion(m), PreyingMantis(m), passendi, KingEbukasBlog(m), 0000000, Jaybee247, ufotty2001, iamokrazy, dejibanjo, contactwale, Goahead(m), whizbrain(f), micklplus(m), Marvelous101, chudez0147(m), betapikin, 4peace(m), SIRPRESH(m), mekanaky, gabbytabby, Raphael81(m), extol187, pacoson, Jerrydanonline(m), ChromosomeZ(m), Castorinho, Ekinematics, Stanleybigjoe63, vale20, keandre, Neyonica, Autero, live4ever, MalcoImX, allrightsir, Lordshola, jaychubi, water4, Positivist, Unity19(m), chiwex(m), yelebe(m), OldBeer, mikolosis(m), MrHibee(m), Oches4me(m), Friedweed, Sholexyz(m), mohciz69(m), Flywillz93(m), agogoeyo3, NITAMAXX, tiwiex, kingsmerit(m), tchimatic(m), Water9430(m), JohnieWalker(m), Hizzy(m), EMILO2STAY(m), Bash399(m), himkers2, AdetayoS(m), Analytics, Naijiant, marv1, LORDON(m), wajaja, Agadsman(m), Dalek(m), ApexPredator, keeenee, tochyano2, cupidhero(m), Katakore(m), mightyhazell, 9iceboi(m), Ladsfudelis, menthane, anochuks08(m), Abagworo(m), reptile1, matrix600(m), mrdan(m), Hysmady(m), Etogist, mrfree(m), obj84(m), Aufbauh(m), xcolanto(m), lavita2(f), AdamuUcheOla, holycuriousity(m), RisingSun1, mekaboy(m), uridiwan, kristop4all(m), allytinted, keee, centoke30(m), seguno2, kayzat, myspnigeria, ambroseadam48, theshadyexpress(m), Eldavido1, ajoguegbe(m), sainty2k3(m), ivili(m), naijaguy123456(m), captainbell, Dancos, osnova(m), sexysegxy, CollinsWeGlobe(m), tintingz(m), Gborostical(m), ehis05(m), Kolepz, hydraa(m), garryi, Aystarz, Gcares(m), Skyfornia(m), 151487made, ladg, Micheezy7(m), Liftkid(m), mrdcai, AmuDimkpa, kirchofff(m), mormonslayer, abhosts(m), chukziwood(m), neurosci, Warlord3000(m), youngGodson, ConcernMan, Zeemic, alezzy13 and 248 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 40